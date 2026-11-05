Brazil Pauses Rate Cuts at 13.75% as Stocks Rise 1.2% | Morning Call, Nov 5

Key Facts The central bank stopped cutting , holding the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% on Wednesday, in a unanimous vote that ended five cuts in a row since the rate stood at 15%

, holding the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% on Wednesday, in a unanimous vote that ended five cuts in a row since the rate stood at 15% Today’s data test is the factory floor , with Brazilian industrial production due at about 09:00 BRT and the S&P Global purchasing managers’ surveys about an hour later, both after a Copom that blamed fiscal pressure and a weaker external backdrop

, with Brazilian industrial production due at about 09:00 BRT and the S&P Global purchasing managers’ surveys about an hour later, both after a Copom that blamed fiscal pressure and a weaker external backdrop The Copom gave no promise on what comes next ; its statement said only that it would keep “adequate restriction” in place until inflation converges to target, so every data point now moves the rate bet

; its statement said only that it would keep “adequate restriction” in place until inflation converges to target, so every data point now moves the rate bet Oil-linked names are the ones to watch Petrobras, the state-controlled oil giant, and the oil producer PRIO, because crude’s slide and the Copom’s hold both feed straight into their shares and into the real

Petrobras, the state-controlled oil giant, and the oil producer PRIO, because crude’s slide and the Copom’s hold both feed straight into their shares and into the real Third-quarter results are still landing , with the retailer C&A reporting a profit that beat estimates and the supermarket group GPA a loss of R$220 million (about US$40 million) from continuing operations, while Axia, the former Eletrobras, nearly doubled its nine-month profit

, with the retailer C&A reporting a profit that beat estimates and the supermarket group GPA a loss of R$220 million (about US$40 million) from continuing operations, while Axia, the former Eletrobras, nearly doubled its nine-month profit Prediction markets on Polymarket give a hold in December 74.5% and a quarter-point cut 15.5% (11 pm ET, 4 November)

Today’s Focus Brazil’s central bank has put its rate-cutting on pause, and the market now has to guess for how long. The Copom, the bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on Wednesday and said nothing about what it will do next. That silence matters because Brazil already pays one of the highest real interest rates in the world, — the rate left after stripping out expected inflation. High rates squeeze borrowers and weigh on domestic stocks, but they also support the real. Today’s first test is the factory floor. Industrial production and the services and composite purchasing managers’ surveys will show whether the economy is cooling fast enough to bring the cuts back. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Behind it all sits oil. Crude’s slide has hit Petrobras and PRIO, two of the heaviest names on the board, so B3 opens with a central bank on hold and its biggest earner under pressure. What matters today. A Copom that gave no guidance turns today’s industrial production and PMI numbers, and the oil price, into the day’s real rate signals for B3.

Brazil’s financial morning call.

Today’s Economic Events Mexico — Foreign Exchange Reserves (Oct): consensus 254, previous 255.95 Brazil — Industrial Production (Sep, MOM): consensus -0.2, previous -0.6 Brazil — Industrial Production (Sep, YOY): consensus -1.7, previous -1.2 Mexico — Gross Fixed Investment (Aug, MOM): consensus -0.6, previous 1.4 Mexico — Gross Fixed Investment (Aug, YOY): consensus 6.5, previous 6.6 Brazil — S&P Global Services PMI (Oct): consensus 48.7, previous 49.2 Brazil — S&P Global Composite PMI (Oct): consensus 46.9, previous 47.4 Mexico — Interest Rate Decision (Nov): previous 6.5 Colombia — Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes: no forecast published Japan — 10-Year JGB Auction: previous 3.101

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 167,563 +1.23% S&P 500 (US) 7,689 +1.58% USD/BRL 5.4592 -0.56%

Source: market close, 4 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Brazil wakes up to a central bank that has stopped mid-stride. After five consecutive cuts from 15%, the Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on Wednesday, and the vote was unanimous.

The statement said the outside world had become more hostile because of prolonged armed conflicts in the Middle East, which affect oil prices. It also said inflation expectations in the central bank’s Focus survey of economists had drifted further from target, at 5.2% for 2026 and 4.8% for 2027, and it urged caution on fiscal uncertainty.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The committee gave no commitment on its next step. It said only that it would keep “adequate restriction” in place so that inflation heads to target.

Yesterday’s rally is one line of context: the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, ended a losing run on the back of Wall Street’s strong response to the US election result. It has still lost 19.02% over the past 20 sessions and sits 19.9% below its 9 October peak, so the buyers have plenty of ground to recover.

Assessment — Cautious open, data decides direction MEDIUM The evidence points two ways: Wall Street’s strong finish after the US midterm elections supports risk appetite, while the Copom’s unanimous pause and higher inflation forecast cap how much investors will pay for Brazilian stocks. Pre-market futures quotes were not available when we wrote this, so the direction is a judgement on tone rather than a reading from the screen. The variable to watch is industrial production at about 09:00 BRT — a weak figure would revive talk of cuts and help rate-sensitive stocks, while a firm one would back the Copom’s caution.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa (Brazil’s main stock index) 167,563 Futures quote not available; tone cautious Industrial production at about 09:00 BRT; round number 170,000 above, 160,000 below USD/BRL (reais per US dollar) 5.4592 Pre-market quote not available; real supported by high rates 5.50 as the nearest round number; 5.59 is the 12-month high, set on 22 December 2025 Selic (benchmark interest rate) 13.75% Held; next move not signalled Any shift in rate-cut talk after the PMIs Petrobras (PETR4) and PRIO (PRIO3) Oil-linked names Sensitive to crude’s direction Whether crude steadies after its slide

Read the table as a map of what matters rather than a forecast. Pre-market indications for the index, the real and futures were not available, so the column says so instead of guessing.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

The board below shows the closing levels. The point is where the pressure lies: the real has support from some of the world’s highest real interest rates, while stocks must fight the same rates and a fall in oil.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,608.52 -0.57% L 166,249day rangeH 168,994 +8.76% over 12 months Market breadth · 33 names 48% advancing 16 ▲ advancing17 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.49 +0.56% EUR / BRL 6.16 +0.34% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.28 +3.87% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +2.09% AZZA3, LREN3 Utilities +0.27% ENEV3 Other +0.08% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Consumer Staples -0.13% SLCE3, ABEV3 Energy -0.36% PETR4, PRIO3 Financials -0.40% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -0.61% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Materials -1.91% SUZB3, KLABIN Industrials -2.21% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,608.52 -0.57% Ibovespa166,608.52 -0.57% Mexico 70,819.80 +0.91% S&P/BMV IPC70,819.80 +0.91% Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P IPSA10,465.26 -1.52% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,471.38 -1.40% MSCI COLCAP2,471.38 -1.40% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,608.52 -0.57% +8.76% 167,563.47 168,994 166,249 — USD/BRL 5.49 +0.56% +1.75% 5.46 5.50 5.42 — EUR/BRL 6.16 +0.34% -0.46% 6.14 6.17 6.09 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 98.28 +3.87% +54.72% 94.62 98.71 93.44 47,930 WTI 90.55 +2.76% +51.93% 88.12 91.05 86.65 290,460 IRON ORE 161.91 — +54.60% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 4,123 +1.23% +3.26% 4,073 4,156 4,067 199,203 SILVER 52.53 +0.79% +9.75% 52.12 53.50 51.62 69,725 LITHIUM 60.55 -2.16% -0.39% 61.88 62.70 60.34 116,633 SOY 1,190 -0.29% +6.25% 1,193 1,210 1,187 129,820 CORN 440.75 -0.79% +1.26% 444.25 447.75 440.00 186,241 WHEAT 599.25 +0.13% +8.02% 598.50 606.50 596.00 87,153 COFFEE 277.40 -0.84% -32.93% 279.75 284.40 276.40 15,946 SUGAR 18.60 +0.70% +31.82% 18.47 18.87 18.35 78,404 ORANGE JUICE 136.15 +3.54% -26.47% 131.50 139.80 134.05 794 COTTON 78.45 +0.44% +20.27% 78.11 78.38 77.73 19,255 BEEF 214.48 -1.62% -2.74% 218.00 217.83 212.48 36,364 CATTLE 320.58 -3.45% -1.58% 332.02 325.90 317.00 13,730 COCOA 5,290 -3.04% -17.29% 5,456 5,539 5,254 24,882 PETR4 46.52 -1.27% +50.73% 47.12 48.04 46.33 36,578,500 VALE3 63.00 +1.04% -4.09% 62.35 63.16 62.15 17,433,800 SUZB3 52.06 -0.55% +6.42% 52.35 52.44 51.15 6,187,700 KLABIN 17.49 -3.26% -5.33% 18.08 18.07 17.45 4,918,900 SLCE3 16.35 -1.51% +12.09% 16.60 16.76 16.13 1,407,000 ABEV3 15.44 +1.25% +17.07% 15.25 15.48 15.13 36,644,400 ITUB4 39.87 +0.40% +2.36% 39.71 40.04 39.33 21,869,400 BBDC4 13.84 -1.56% -26.45% 14.06 14.15 13.73 55,705,900 BBAS3 16.44 -0.30% -27.29% 16.49 16.71 16.34 25,241,600 B3SA3 14.28 -0.14% +8.33% 14.30 14.44 14.04 19,812,600 WEGE3 48.08 -3.94% +10.48% 50.05 49.93 47.65 11,524,300 PRIO3 62.49 +0.56% +65.27% 62.14 64.44 61.93 10,732,300 RENT3 29.32 -0.48% -29.76% 29.46 29.71 28.91 10,453,400 AZZA3 14.27 +2.15% -50.86% 13.97 14.62 13.92 2,724,400 CSNA3 4.11 +0.74% -52.81% 4.08 4.29 4.01 17,539,400 GGBR4 23.98 -3.62% +25.62% 24.88 25.14 23.83 15,051,100 ENEV3 26.34 +0.27% +39.42% 26.27 26.76 26.01 8,916,400 LREN3 9.58 +2.02% -38.03% 9.39 9.84 9.30 30,244,400 Largest moves today WEGE3 48.08 -3.94% BRENT 98.28 +3.87% GGBR4 23.98 -3.62% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 +3.54% CATTLE 320.58 -3.45% KLABIN 17.49 -3.26% COCOA 5,290 -3.04% WTI 90.55 +2.76% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.57%, with breadth negative — 16 of 33 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 4 Nov 2026 Mauritania Signs Two Oil Deals With US Firm Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — industrial production and the Copom hangover

Item When Why it matters Brazil industrial production (two readings) About 09:00 BRT (feed shows 12:00 Lisbon time) Consensus for the two readings is -0.2 and -1.7, against -0.6 and -1.2 before; shows whether high rates are biting S&P Global Brazil Services PMI About 10:00 BRT (feed shows 13:00 Lisbon time) Forecast 48.7 against 49.2 before; below 50 means services are shrinking S&P Global Brazil Composite PMI About 10:00 BRT (feed shows 13:00 Lisbon time) Forecast 46.9 against 47.4 before; a combined reading of the whole economy C&A (CEAB3) third-quarter results Already published Adjusted net profit of R$56.5 million (about US$10 million), 23% below a year earlier but ahead of analysts’ estimates GPA (PCAR3) third-quarter results Already published Net loss of R$220 million (about US$40 million) from continuing operations, but R$365 million (about US$67 million) of cost savings, 88% of its 2026 target Axia (ex-Eletrobras) results Already published Adjusted nine-month profit nearly doubled Banxico interest rate decision (Mexico) 19:00 Lisbon time in feed; previous 6.5% The regional rate signal that can move emerging-market currencies, including the real

The feed lists the Brazilian releases in Lisbon time, so we have converted them to Brasília time by subtracting three hours. Please check the exact minute against the statistics institute IBGE’s calendar before trading.

The pattern in the forecasts is a cooling economy, with both surveys expected below 50. That is the argument for rate cuts to resume, and the Copom has not ruled it out.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom held at 13.75% after cutting from 15% since March, and the statement did not signal a next step. Brazil still has one of the world’s highest real interest rates.

The minutes of the meeting are due on Tuesday 10 November, the next dated chance to learn how the committee weighed cutting against holding. The next rate decision is expected in December.

Abroad, Democratic gains in the US midterms have lifted Wall Street, and local press ties the shift in mood to the election result. Oil’s slide helps inflation but hurts the biggest listed earner, which is why this is a mixed backdrop for Brazil.

Other data landed on Wednesday. In the United States, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index slipped to 54.5 from 54.9 against a 54.8 forecast. Its business activity gauge fell to 53.8 from 56.5, new orders to 55.9 from 59.8 and employment rose to 51.4 from 50.1. ADP, the payroll processor, counted 86,000 private jobs in October against 69,000 expected and 90,000 before. The US trade balance (a deficit) narrowed to US$105.0 billion in September against a forecast deficit of US$108 billion (consensus -108, previous -105.6). The weekly crude report also covers the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub, whose latest change was not available to us.

In Brazil, net payrolls in the Caged report, the labour ministry’s formal-jobs count, showed 121.3 thousand net jobs in September against 171 thousand expected (consensus 171) and 165.83 thousand before, the weakest September since 2020. São Paulo’s IPC-Fipe consumer price index rose 0.44% in October from 0.51% in September, against a 0.7% forecast. Both hint at a cooling economy, which supports the argument for rate cuts to resume.

Today, US initial jobless claims are due at 13:30 Lisbon time with 196 thousand expected against 194 thousand before (consensus 196, previous 194), plus continuing claims at 1.71 million (1.701 million before), the four-week average at 196 (196.75 before) and nonfarm productivity at 2.5% (1.4% before). They matter for Brazil because a firm US labour market keeps US yields high and the dollar firm against the real.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, a hold at the December Copom meeting trades at 74.5%, a quarter-point cut at 15.5% and a quarter-point rise at 5.1%. About US$54,600 has been traded on that market, with the quote read at 11 pm ET on 4 November. For January 2027, a hold trades at 48.5%, a cut at 20.2% and a rise at 15.8%, on about US$11,700 of volume. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

Petrobras and PRIO are the names in play because both move with crude oil, and crude has fallen sharply. They were the heaviest weights on the board, so their direction sets much of B3’s tone.

C&A, the clothing retailer, reported third-quarter adjusted net profit of R$56.5 million (about US$10 million), lower than a year earlier but ahead of estimates. Reported profit was R$170.3 million (about US$31 million), lifted by tax credits. For a consumer company, a beat in a high-rate economy is worth noting.

GPA, owner of the Pão de Açúcar supermarkets, posted a net loss of R$220 million (about US$40 million) from continuing operations; the total loss was R$731 million (about US$134 million). It says it has captured R$365 million (about US$67 million) in cost cuts this year, 88% of its target, so the market will weigh the turnaround against the loss.

Axia, the former Eletrobras, saw its adjusted nine-month profit nearly double. We have no confirmed ex-dividend dates for today.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, the 12-month high of 209,067 on 9 October is far overhead, and the index is 9.3% above its 12-month low of 153,294, set on 5 November 2025. The round numbers of 160,000 and 170,000 are the nearer markers.

For the dollar against the real, the 12-month high is 5.59 on 22 December 2025, 2.3% above the latest close. The 12-month low is 4.89, set on 11 May 2026, and 5.50 is the round level to watch.

The dollar has gained 8.82% against the real over 20 sessions. In our own history since 2007, after 26 earlier independent moves at least that large, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in 12 cases, or 46%; the median was -1.0% and the worst case -11.4%. History is not a forecast, but it says a sharp rise has often faded rather than run on.

For Latin America, a steadier real helps importers and dollar borrowers in Brazil, while weaker oil weighs on oil exporters’ budgets and listed producers across the region. The Mexican peso and Chilean peso both strengthened yesterday, so the move was regional rather than only Brazilian.

07 What to watch

Industrial production: The 09:00 BRT release shows whether high interest rates are cooling output enough to bring Selic cuts back.

The 09:00 BRT release shows whether high interest rates are cooling output enough to bring Selic cuts back. PMIs: Services and composite surveys forecast below 50 would signal contraction and support the case for easing.

Services and composite surveys forecast below 50 would signal contraction and support the case for easing. Oil and Petrobras: Whether crude steadies decides the direction of Petrobras and PRIO, the heaviest weights on the board.

Whether crude steadies decides the direction of Petrobras and PRIO, the heaviest weights on the board. Copom minutes: Due Tuesday 10 November; the first detailed look at why the committee paused.

Background: Brazil Power Giant Earns US$204M in Third Quarter.

Background: Soybean Fund Slips 0.7% as Corn Gains 1.22%.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Copom decide?

It held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November in a unanimous vote, ending five straight cuts that began in March from 15%.

When is the next Copom decision?

The next rate decision is expected in December. Prediction markets on Polymarket see a hold as most likely.

What Brazilian data is due today?

Industrial production at about 09:00 BRT and the S&P Global services and composite PMIs at about 10:00 BRT, converted from Lisbon time in our feed.

Which stocks are in focus?

Petrobras and PRIO because of oil’s slide, plus C&A, GPA and Axia after their third-quarter results.

Market data: The Rio Times

Daily series ← Previous session: November 4, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy Sign up another address or choice

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.