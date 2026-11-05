Brazil Pauses Rate Cuts at 13.75% as Stocks Rise 1.2% | Morning Call, Nov 5

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.65% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.76% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.37% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.24▼ 0.43% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.31▲ 3.01% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.40% BRENT 98.28 ▲ 3.87% WTI 90.55 ▲ 2.76% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 2.36% GOLD 4,123 ▲ 1.23% SILVER 52.53 ▲ 0.79% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.55 ▼ 2.16% PETR4 46.52 ▼ 1.27% VALE3 63.00 ▲ 1.04% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.84 ▼ 1.56% ABEV3 15.44 ▲ 1.25% BBAS3 16.44 ▼ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.08 ▼ 3.94% PRIO3 62.49 ▲ 0.56% SUZB3 52.06 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.32 ▼ 0.48% AZZA3 14.27 ▲ 2.15% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.69 ▼ 2.67% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.32 ▼ 1.85% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 0.98% RANI3 8.49 ▼ 1.62% CSNA3 4.11 ▲ 0.74% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.56% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.79 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,231 ▼ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,031 ▲ 4.22% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.94 ▼ 0.93% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 98.28 ▲ 3.87% WTI 90.55 ▲ 2.76% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 2.36% GOLD 4,123 ▲ 1.23% SILVER 52.53 ▲ 0.79% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.55 ▼ 2.16% PETR4 46.52 ▼ 1.27% VALE3 63.00 ▲ 1.04% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.84 ▼ 1.56% ABEV3 15.44 ▲ 1.25% BBAS3 16.44 ▼ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.08 ▼ 3.94% PRIO3 62.49 ▲ 0.56% SUZB3 52.06 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.32 ▼ 0.48% AZZA3 14.27 ▲ 2.15% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.69 ▼ 2.67% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.32 ▼ 1.85% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 0.98% RANI3 8.49 ▼ 1.62% CSNA3 4.11 ▲ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Morning Call Brief

Brazil Pauses Rate Cuts at 13.75% as Stocks Rise 1.2% | Morning Call, Nov 5

· November 5, 2026 · 10 min read

Key Facts

  • The central bank stopped cutting, holding the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% on Wednesday, in a unanimous vote that ended five cuts in a row since the rate stood at 15%
  • Today’s data test is the factory floor, with Brazilian industrial production due at about 09:00 BRT and the S&P Global purchasing managers’ surveys about an hour later, both after a Copom that blamed fiscal pressure and a weaker external backdrop
  • The Copom gave no promise on what comes next; its statement said only that it would keep “adequate restriction” in place until inflation converges to target, so every data point now moves the rate bet
  • Oil-linked names are the ones to watch Petrobras, the state-controlled oil giant, and the oil producer PRIO, because crude’s slide and the Copom’s hold both feed straight into their shares and into the real
  • Third-quarter results are still landing, with the retailer C&A reporting a profit that beat estimates and the supermarket group GPA a loss of R$220 million (about US$40 million) from continuing operations, while Axia, the former Eletrobras, nearly doubled its nine-month profit
  • Prediction markets on Polymarket give a hold in December 74.5% and a quarter-point cut 15.5% (11 pm ET, 4 November)

Today’s Focus

Brazil’s central bank has put its rate-cutting on pause, and the market now has to guess for how long. The Copom, the bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on Wednesday and said nothing about what it will do next.

That silence matters because Brazil already pays one of the highest real interest rates in the world, — the rate left after stripping out expected inflation. High rates squeeze borrowers and weigh on domestic stocks, but they also support the real.

Today’s first test is the factory floor. Industrial production and the services and composite purchasing managers’ surveys will show whether the economy is cooling fast enough to bring the cuts back.

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Behind it all sits oil. Crude’s slide has hit Petrobras and PRIO, two of the heaviest names on the board, so B3 opens with a central bank on hold and its biggest earner under pressure.

What matters today. A Copom that gave no guidance turns today’s industrial production and PMI numbers, and the oil price, into the day’s real rate signals for B3.

Brazil markets at the start of the trading day.
Brazil’s financial morning call.

Today’s Economic Events

7 am BRT
Mexico — Foreign Exchange Reserves (Oct): consensus 254, previous 255.95
9 am BRT
Brazil — Industrial Production (Sep, MOM): consensus -0.2, previous -0.6
9 am BRT
Brazil — Industrial Production (Sep, YOY): consensus -1.7, previous -1.2
9 am BRT
Mexico — Gross Fixed Investment (Aug, MOM): consensus -0.6, previous 1.4
9 am BRT
Mexico — Gross Fixed Investment (Aug, YOY): consensus 6.5, previous 6.6
10 am BRT
Brazil — S&P Global Services PMI (Oct): consensus 48.7, previous 49.2
10 am BRT
Brazil — S&P Global Composite PMI (Oct): consensus 46.9, previous 47.4
4 pm BRT
Mexico — Interest Rate Decision (Nov): previous 6.5
7 pm BRT
Colombia — Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes: no forecast published
12:35 am BRT
Japan — 10-Year JGB Auction: previous 3.101
Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 167,563 +1.23%
S&P 500 (US) 7,689 +1.58%
USD/BRL 5.4592 -0.56%

Source: market close, 4 November 2026.

Ibovespa daily chart
USD/BRL daily chart

01 The setup in one read

Brazil wakes up to a central bank that has stopped mid-stride. After five consecutive cuts from 15%, the Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on Wednesday, and the vote was unanimous.

The statement said the outside world had become more hostile because of prolonged armed conflicts in the Middle East, which affect oil prices. It also said inflation expectations in the central bank’s Focus survey of economists had drifted further from target, at 5.2% for 2026 and 4.8% for 2027, and it urged caution on fiscal uncertainty.

The committee gave no commitment on its next step. It said only that it would keep “adequate restriction” in place so that inflation heads to target.

Yesterday’s rally is one line of context: the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, ended a losing run on the back of Wall Street’s strong response to the US election result. It has still lost 19.02% over the past 20 sessions and sits 19.9% below its 9 October peak, so the buyers have plenty of ground to recover.

Assessment — Cautious open, data decides direction MEDIUM

The evidence points two ways: Wall Street’s strong finish after the US midterm elections supports risk appetite, while the Copom’s unanimous pause and higher inflation forecast cap how much investors will pay for Brazilian stocks. Pre-market futures quotes were not available when we wrote this, so the direction is a judgement on tone rather than a reading from the screen.

The variable to watch is industrial production at about 09:00 BRT — a weak figure would revive talk of cuts and help rate-sensitive stocks, while a firm one would back the Copom’s caution.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today
Ibovespa (Brazil’s main stock index) 167,563 Futures quote not available; tone cautious Industrial production at about 09:00 BRT; round number 170,000 above, 160,000 below
USD/BRL (reais per US dollar) 5.4592 Pre-market quote not available; real supported by high rates 5.50 as the nearest round number; 5.59 is the 12-month high, set on 22 December 2025
Selic (benchmark interest rate) 13.75% Held; next move not signalled Any shift in rate-cut talk after the PMIs
Petrobras (PETR4) and PRIO (PRIO3) Oil-linked names Sensitive to crude’s direction Whether crude steadies after its slide

Read the table as a map of what matters rather than a forecast. Pre-market indications for the index, the real and futures were not available, so the column says so instead of guessing.

The LatAm Brief

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Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row”

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The board below shows the closing levels. The point is where the pressure lies: the real has support from some of the world’s highest real interest rates, while stocks must fight the same rates and a fall in oil.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil Morning Call — Live Board

B3 · pre-open setup
Nov 5, 2026 · 17:33
Ibovespa · benchmark
166,608.52 -0.57%
L 166,249day rangeH 168,994
+8.76% over 12 months
Market breadth · 33 names
48% advancing
16 ▲ advancing17 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.49
+0.56%
EUR / BRL
6.16
+0.34%
Selic rate
13.75%
·
Brent crude
98.28
+3.87%
Iron ore
161.91
·
Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+2.09%
AZZA3, LREN3
Utilities
+0.27%
ENEV3
Other
+0.08%
BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD
Consumer Staples
-0.13%
SLCE3, ABEV3
Energy
-0.36%
PETR4, PRIO3
Financials
-0.40%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3
Mining
-0.61%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4
Materials
-1.91%
SUZB3, KLABIN
Industrials
-2.21%
WEGE3, RENT3
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 166,608.52 -0.57%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 70,819.80 +0.91%
S&P IPSAChile 10,465.26 -1.52%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,471.38 -1.40%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
IBOV 166,608.52 -0.57% +8.76% 167,563.47 168,994 166,249
USD/BRL 5.49 +0.56% +1.75% 5.46 5.50 5.42
EUR/BRL 6.16 +0.34% -0.46% 6.14 6.17 6.09
SELIC 13.75%
BRENT 98.28 +3.87% +54.72% 94.62 98.71 93.44 47,930
WTI 90.55 +2.76% +51.93% 88.12 91.05 86.65 290,460
IRON ORE 161.91 +54.60% 161.91 161.91 1
GOLD 4,123 +1.23% +3.26% 4,073 4,156 4,067 199,203
SILVER 52.53 +0.79% +9.75% 52.12 53.50 51.62 69,725
LITHIUM 60.55 -2.16% -0.39% 61.88 62.70 60.34 116,633
SOY 1,190 -0.29% +6.25% 1,193 1,210 1,187 129,820
CORN 440.75 -0.79% +1.26% 444.25 447.75 440.00 186,241
WHEAT 599.25 +0.13% +8.02% 598.50 606.50 596.00 87,153
COFFEE 277.40 -0.84% -32.93% 279.75 284.40 276.40 15,946
SUGAR 18.60 +0.70% +31.82% 18.47 18.87 18.35 78,404
ORANGE JUICE 136.15 +3.54% -26.47% 131.50 139.80 134.05 794
COTTON 78.45 +0.44% +20.27% 78.11 78.38 77.73 19,255
BEEF 214.48 -1.62% -2.74% 218.00 217.83 212.48 36,364
CATTLE 320.58 -3.45% -1.58% 332.02 325.90 317.00 13,730
COCOA 5,290 -3.04% -17.29% 5,456 5,539 5,254 24,882
PETR4 46.52 -1.27% +50.73% 47.12 48.04 46.33 36,578,500
VALE3 63.00 +1.04% -4.09% 62.35 63.16 62.15 17,433,800
SUZB3 52.06 -0.55% +6.42% 52.35 52.44 51.15 6,187,700
KLABIN 17.49 -3.26% -5.33% 18.08 18.07 17.45 4,918,900
SLCE3 16.35 -1.51% +12.09% 16.60 16.76 16.13 1,407,000
ABEV3 15.44 +1.25% +17.07% 15.25 15.48 15.13 36,644,400
ITUB4 39.87 +0.40% +2.36% 39.71 40.04 39.33 21,869,400
BBDC4 13.84 -1.56% -26.45% 14.06 14.15 13.73 55,705,900
BBAS3 16.44 -0.30% -27.29% 16.49 16.71 16.34 25,241,600
B3SA3 14.28 -0.14% +8.33% 14.30 14.44 14.04 19,812,600
WEGE3 48.08 -3.94% +10.48% 50.05 49.93 47.65 11,524,300
PRIO3 62.49 +0.56% +65.27% 62.14 64.44 61.93 10,732,300
RENT3 29.32 -0.48% -29.76% 29.46 29.71 28.91 10,453,400
AZZA3 14.27 +2.15% -50.86% 13.97 14.62 13.92 2,724,400
CSNA3 4.11 +0.74% -52.81% 4.08 4.29 4.01 17,539,400
GGBR4 23.98 -3.62% +25.62% 24.88 25.14 23.83 15,051,100
ENEV3 26.34 +0.27% +39.42% 26.27 26.76 26.01 8,916,400
LREN3 9.58 +2.02% -38.03% 9.39 9.84 9.30 30,244,400
Largest moves today
WEGE3 48.08 -3.94%
BRENT 98.28 +3.87%
GGBR4 23.98 -3.62%
ORANGE JUICE 136.15 +3.54%
CATTLE 320.58 -3.45%
KLABIN 17.49 -3.26%
COCOA 5,290 -3.04%
WTI 90.55 +2.76%
The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.57%, with breadth negative — 16 of 33 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged.
From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 4 Nov 2026
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Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — industrial production and the Copom hangover

Item When Why it matters
Brazil industrial production (two readings) About 09:00 BRT (feed shows 12:00 Lisbon time) Consensus for the two readings is -0.2 and -1.7, against -0.6 and -1.2 before; shows whether high rates are biting
S&P Global Brazil Services PMI About 10:00 BRT (feed shows 13:00 Lisbon time) Forecast 48.7 against 49.2 before; below 50 means services are shrinking
S&P Global Brazil Composite PMI About 10:00 BRT (feed shows 13:00 Lisbon time) Forecast 46.9 against 47.4 before; a combined reading of the whole economy
C&A (CEAB3) third-quarter results Already published Adjusted net profit of R$56.5 million (about US$10 million), 23% below a year earlier but ahead of analysts’ estimates
GPA (PCAR3) third-quarter results Already published Net loss of R$220 million (about US$40 million) from continuing operations, but R$365 million (about US$67 million) of cost savings, 88% of its 2026 target
Axia (ex-Eletrobras) results Already published Adjusted nine-month profit nearly doubled
Banxico interest rate decision (Mexico) 19:00 Lisbon time in feed; previous 6.5% The regional rate signal that can move emerging-market currencies, including the real

The feed lists the Brazilian releases in Lisbon time, so we have converted them to Brasília time by subtracting three hours. Please check the exact minute against the statistics institute IBGE’s calendar before trading.

The pattern in the forecasts is a cooling economy, with both surveys expected below 50. That is the argument for rate cuts to resume, and the Copom has not ruled it out.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom held at 13.75% after cutting from 15% since March, and the statement did not signal a next step. Brazil still has one of the world’s highest real interest rates.

The minutes of the meeting are due on Tuesday 10 November, the next dated chance to learn how the committee weighed cutting against holding. The next rate decision is expected in December.

Abroad, Democratic gains in the US midterms have lifted Wall Street, and local press ties the shift in mood to the election result. Oil’s slide helps inflation but hurts the biggest listed earner, which is why this is a mixed backdrop for Brazil.

Other data landed on Wednesday. In the United States, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index slipped to 54.5 from 54.9 against a 54.8 forecast. Its business activity gauge fell to 53.8 from 56.5, new orders to 55.9 from 59.8 and employment rose to 51.4 from 50.1. ADP, the payroll processor, counted 86,000 private jobs in October against 69,000 expected and 90,000 before. The US trade balance (a deficit) narrowed to US$105.0 billion in September against a forecast deficit of US$108 billion (consensus -108, previous -105.6). The weekly crude report also covers the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub, whose latest change was not available to us.

In Brazil, net payrolls in the Caged report, the labour ministry’s formal-jobs count, showed 121.3 thousand net jobs in September against 171 thousand expected (consensus 171) and 165.83 thousand before, the weakest September since 2020. São Paulo’s IPC-Fipe consumer price index rose 0.44% in October from 0.51% in September, against a 0.7% forecast. Both hint at a cooling economy, which supports the argument for rate cuts to resume.

Today, US initial jobless claims are due at 13:30 Lisbon time with 196 thousand expected against 194 thousand before (consensus 196, previous 194), plus continuing claims at 1.71 million (1.701 million before), the four-week average at 196 (196.75 before) and nonfarm productivity at 2.5% (1.4% before). They matter for Brazil because a firm US labour market keeps US yields high and the dollar firm against the real.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, a hold at the December Copom meeting trades at 74.5%, a quarter-point cut at 15.5% and a quarter-point rise at 5.1%. About US$54,600 has been traded on that market, with the quote read at 11 pm ET on 4 November. For January 2027, a hold trades at 48.5%, a cut at 20.2% and a rise at 15.8%, on about US$11,700 of volume. These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

Petrobras and PRIO are the names in play because both move with crude oil, and crude has fallen sharply. They were the heaviest weights on the board, so their direction sets much of B3’s tone.

C&A, the clothing retailer, reported third-quarter adjusted net profit of R$56.5 million (about US$10 million), lower than a year earlier but ahead of estimates. Reported profit was R$170.3 million (about US$31 million), lifted by tax credits. For a consumer company, a beat in a high-rate economy is worth noting.

GPA, owner of the Pão de Açúcar supermarkets, posted a net loss of R$220 million (about US$40 million) from continuing operations; the total loss was R$731 million (about US$134 million). It says it has captured R$365 million (about US$67 million) in cost cuts this year, 88% of its target, so the market will weigh the turnaround against the loss.

Axia, the former Eletrobras, saw its adjusted nine-month profit nearly double. We have no confirmed ex-dividend dates for today.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, the 12-month high of 209,067 on 9 October is far overhead, and the index is 9.3% above its 12-month low of 153,294, set on 5 November 2025. The round numbers of 160,000 and 170,000 are the nearer markers.

For the dollar against the real, the 12-month high is 5.59 on 22 December 2025, 2.3% above the latest close. The 12-month low is 4.89, set on 11 May 2026, and 5.50 is the round level to watch.

The dollar has gained 8.82% against the real over 20 sessions. In our own history since 2007, after 26 earlier independent moves at least that large, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in 12 cases, or 46%; the median was -1.0% and the worst case -11.4%. History is not a forecast, but it says a sharp rise has often faded rather than run on.

For Latin America, a steadier real helps importers and dollar borrowers in Brazil, while weaker oil weighs on oil exporters’ budgets and listed producers across the region. The Mexican peso and Chilean peso both strengthened yesterday, so the move was regional rather than only Brazilian.

07 What to watch

  • Industrial production: The 09:00 BRT release shows whether high interest rates are cooling output enough to bring Selic cuts back.
  • PMIs: Services and composite surveys forecast below 50 would signal contraction and support the case for easing.
  • Oil and Petrobras: Whether crude steadies decides the direction of Petrobras and PRIO, the heaviest weights on the board.
  • Copom minutes: Due Tuesday 10 November; the first detailed look at why the committee paused.

Background: Brazil Power Giant Earns US$204M in Third Quarter.

Background: Soybean Fund Slips 0.7% as Corn Gains 1.22%.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Copom decide?

It held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November in a unanimous vote, ending five straight cuts that began in March from 15%.

When is the next Copom decision?

The next rate decision is expected in December. Prediction markets on Polymarket see a hold as most likely.

What Brazilian data is due today?

Industrial production at about 09:00 BRT and the S&P Global services and composite PMIs at about 10:00 BRT, converted from Lisbon time in our feed.

Which stocks are in focus?

Petrobras and PRIO because of oil’s slide, plus C&A, GPA and Axia after their third-quarter results.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row”

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