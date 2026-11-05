Oil Fund Falls 8.07% as Petrobras Slides 6.97% | Oil, Nov 4

Refinery towers beyond a lake in Barrancabermeja, an oil city in Colombia. The photo is a file picture and does not show any event linked to the bill. Photo: yesid ferney patiño / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Key Facts Oil dropped sharply: the US crude fund USO, which tracks WTI, the US oil benchmark, fell -8.07% to US$145.41 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as traders bet on an end to the Iran war.

the US crude fund USO, which tracks WTI, the US oil benchmark, fell -8.07% to US$145.41 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as traders bet on an end to the Iran war. The cause was political: Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for the Republican losses, and markets read that as pressure to settle.

Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for the Republican losses, and markets read that as pressure to settle. Still far from calm: USO sits 14.2% below its 23 October peak of 169.53, yet 119.8% above its December 2025 low of 66.17.

USO sits 14.2% below its 23 October peak of 169.53, yet 119.8% above its December 2025 low of 66.17. Petrobras took the biggest hit: its New York shares fell -6.97% to US$19.61, a third straight loss and 25.0% below the 23 October high.

its New York shares fell -6.97% to US$19.61, a third straight loss and 25.0% below the 23 October high. Argentina and Colombia followed: YPF fell -7.14% and Ecopetrol -3.75%, Ecopetrol’s lowest close in at least three months.

YPF fell -7.14% and Ecopetrol -3.75%, Ecopetrol’s lowest close in at least three months. Wider markets cheered: the S&P 500 rose 1.58% and the VIX fear gauge fell 20.26%, so this was a rotation out of oil, not a panic.

the S&P 500 rose 1.58% and the VIX fear gauge fell 20.26%, so this was a rotation out of oil, not a panic. Prediction markets: Polymarket puts a 79.5% chance on WTI crude touching US$85 a barrel in November and 58.0% on US$95 (US$1.13 million traded, 7:42 p.m. ET, 4 November).

Today’s Focus Oil had a bad Wednesday, and the reason was politics rather than barrels. After Tuesday’s US midterm elections, Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for his party’s losses, and traders concluded Washington now wants the conflict over. The fund that tracks US crude, USO, fell -8.07%, and Brent, the international benchmark, fell sharply too. Latin America’s oil companies felt it at once: Petrobras, YPF and Ecopetrol all closed lower. Their fall is a reminder that these firms earn more when crude is dear, and that a war premium once priced in must now be taken out. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A cheaper-oil world helps importers and drivers, but it squeezes the budgets and share prices of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, which sell crude.

01 The session in one read

Oil fell on a political signal, not a supply glut. Tuesday’s midterms went badly for the White House, and Vice President Vance pointed at the Iran war as the cause.

Traders heard a message: Washington has a reason to end the fighting. They sold crude on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, and the oil-tracking USO fund closed down -8.07% at US$145.41.

Assessment — War premium deflating, not a collapse MEDIUM The weight of evidence says traders are removing the risk premium that the Iran conflict added to oil, not rejecting the whole price structure. The fund remains 119.8% above its December 2025 low, so a large cushion of war-driven gains is still there to be lost; the variable to watch is whether Washington and Tehran turn the market’s hope of a settlement into an actual agreement.

Oil — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The sell-off was sharpest where oil matters most. Petrobras closed at US$19.61, down -6.97%, YPF at US$41.61, down -7.14%, and Ecopetrol at US$15.92, down -3.75%.

The shares fell more than the fund, which is typical: producers’ profits move harder than the oil price because their costs stay fixed.

Asset Level Change WTI crude (USO) US$145.41 -8.07% Petrobras US$19.61 -6.97% Ecopetrol US$15.92 -3.75% YPF US$41.61 -7.14%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-04. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,191.45 -0.82% L 166,190 day range H 168,994 +8.41% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 +0.83% USD / MXN 18.75 +0.70% USD / CLP 977.94 +1.18% USD / COP 3,238 -0.39% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.19% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,191.45 -0.82% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 70,879.44 +0.08% S&P IPSA Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,484.43 -0.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190 — IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% — 10,627.08 10,741 10,346 — IPC MEX 70,879.44 +0.08% +12.14% 70,819.80 71,422 70,331 182,333,478 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -6.54% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,484.43 -0.88% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.01% 5.46 5.51 5.42 — EUR/BRL 6.17 +0.51% -0.29% 6.14 6.17 6.09 — USD/MXN 18.75 +0.70% +0.39% 18.62 18.96 18.53 — USD/CLP 977.94 +1.18% +3.33% 966.50 980.85 962.10 — USD/COP 3,238 -0.39% -16.12% 3,250 3,259 3,206 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.12% +1.92% 3.44 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.19% +5.95% 1,548 1,547 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% +2.34% 38.96 40.26 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% -8.84% 5,787 6,358 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% +76.96% 11.72 12.00 11.92 — USD/DOP 59.79 -1.17% -6.36% 60.50 60.57 59.79 — USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% -8.17% 439.66 450.45 448.95 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.02% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% USD/CLP 977.94 +1.18% USD/DOP 59.79 -1.17% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 5, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, and the heaviest: peace hopes after the midterms. Brent was already easing as traders priced a US-Iran settlement, and the political signal from the midterms turned a drift into a rout. Confidence: medium-high.

Cause two: fewer fears about the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which a large share of the world’s oil ships. Peace hopes lower the odds of any disruption there. Confidence: medium.

Some signals pointed the other way. US commercial crude stocks fell to 409.8 million barrels in the week to 30 October and distillate stocks fell 3.6 million to 99.3 million, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the government’s statistics arm. Neither stopped the slide, which shows how dominant the Iran story is.

The usual cross-asset drivers agree with a risk-on day rather than an oil-specific shock. The dollar index eased 0.37% to 101.49, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell 5 basis points to 4.90%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.58% to 7,689. Gold’s fund GLD gained 3.68% to US$372.49, so investors still bought protection while selling oil.

04 The trend behind it

Oil is still in a long uptrend with a sharp recent reversal. USO is up 13.9% over 60 sessions and 1.04% over 20, but down 12.70% over five sessions and 14.2% below its 23 October peak of 169.53.

Petrobras is the clearest casualty: down 18.26% over 20 sessions and 25.0% below its 23 October high of 26.16, with three losing days in a row. It remains 69.9% above its January low of 11.54, so this is a retreat inside a large rally.

Our read is a new phase: the market has moved from pricing escalation to pricing resolution.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is the most exposed. Petrobras is Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant, so lower prices cut into the cash that funds dividends and the state’s take.

Argentina’s YPF is the other big loser on the day. Vaca Muerta, the shale formation in Patagonia, is the country’s growth engine, and cheaper oil makes new investment harder to attract.

Colombia’s Ecopetrol closed at its lowest in at least three months and is 12.8% below its 15 September high of 18.26. Mexico’s Pemex, a state company, gains nothing from the fall, since lower prices cut government revenue.

Producers such as Guyana and Venezuela are weaker bets at lower prices. For travellers and importers, cheaper fuel is the one clear winner.

06 The names to watch

Petrobras is the first to watch. In our own price history since 2007, 42 earlier cases fell as far over 20 sessions, and in 25 of them (60%) the shares were higher 20 sessions later, with a median gain of 2.8%. The worst case was a further 50.5% loss, and history is not a forecast.

Ecopetrol offers a coin-flip by comparison. Across 115 earlier similar falls since 2008, it was higher 20 sessions later in 58 cases (50%), with a median of 0.2%.

YPF has no comparable record here, and trades as the highest-beta name in the group.

07 What would end it

The fall stops if peace talks stall. Any renewed attack, or a breakdown in US-Iran contacts, would bring the war premium straight back.

On the chart, watch 150 for USO as the first resistance and 169.53, the 23 October peak, as the ceiling. Support is the round 140 level, then the 12-month low of 66.17, which is far away. For Petrobras, 26.16 is the ceiling and 11.54 the floor.

The next dated check is the weekly US stockpile report from the Energy Information Administration, due Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The honest answer to whether this stops is that it stops when the war ends or flares again.

08 What to watch

US-Iran talks: Any announcement on a settlement, or its collapse, is the single biggest swing factor for oil.

Any announcement on a settlement, or its collapse, is the single biggest swing factor for oil. USO at 150 and 140: A rebound through 150 would show the sell-off was overdone; a break below 140 would signal deeper unwinding.

A rebound through 150 would show the sell-off was overdone; a break below 140 would signal deeper unwinding. Petrobras dividends: Lower oil prices test the payouts that make the shares attractive to foreign investors.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, shows a 79.5% chance that WTI crude oil dips to US$85 a barrel at some point in November, 50.5% for US$80, 58.0% for a spike to US$95 and 34.5% for US$100, with about US$1.13 million traded. Prices were read at 7:42 p.m. ET on 4 November 2026. These are bets, not forecasts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Background: Petrobras Shares Hold as Brazil Falls 1%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil fall on Wednesday, November 4, 2026?

Traders bet the Iran war is heading towards a settlement after the White House tied Tuesday’s midterm losses to the conflict.

Does a lower oil price help Latin America?

Importers and consumers gain, but exporters such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico lose revenue and share value.

Is USO the price of oil?

No. USO is a fund that tracks US crude futures, so its price differs from the barrel price.

Will the fall continue?

It depends on the Iran talks; history shows Petrobras rose in 60% of similar cases, but that is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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