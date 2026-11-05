Soybean Fund Slips 0.7% as Corn Gains 1.22% | Grains, Nov 4

Soybean fields in Porto Mauá, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, photographed on 20 December 2012 (cropped). File photo; it does not show the 2026/27 crop. Photo: Leandro Kibisz, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts Soybeans fell for a third straight session, with the soybean-tracking fund SOYB down 0.70% on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, and 7.32% lower over 20 sessions.

with the soybean-tracking fund SOYB down 0.70% on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, and 7.32% lower over 20 sessions. Corn and wheat bounced, with the corn fund CORN up +1.22% and the wheat fund WEAT up 0.27%, but both remain far below their late-summer peaks.

with the corn fund CORN up +1.22% and the wheat fund WEAT up 0.27%, but both remain far below their late-summer peaks. Wheat is the deepest wound: its tracker closed 21.5% below its 28 August high and is down 11.69% over 20 sessions.

its tracker closed 21.5% below its 28 August high and is down 11.69% over 20 sessions. Brazil’s supply is the main weight, with the government crop agency Conab forecasting 181.6 million tonnes of soybeans for 2026/27 on 49.3 million hectares.

with the government crop agency Conab forecasting 181.6 million tonnes of soybeans for 2026/27 on 49.3 million hectares. China is the swing buyer: it is the world’s biggest soybean importer, so its buying pace sets the direction of prices.

it is the world’s biggest soybean importer, so its buying pace sets the direction of prices. History offers no clear signal: after earlier falls this large, soybeans were higher 20 sessions later in 16 of 29 cases.

Today’s Focus Soybeans slipped for a third session on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, as the world watched Brazil plant what is forecast to be another giant crop. The soybean-tracking fund SOYB closed at US$25.57, down 0.70%, and stands 9.1% below its 10 September high. Corn and wheat ended the day slightly higher, but only after heavy monthly losses. The corn fund CORN rose +1.22% to US$17.40, and the wheat fund WEAT gained 0.27% to US$21.99. The main reason is supply. Brazil, the world’s largest soybean seller, is forecast by Conab, its crop agency, to harvest 181.6 million tonnes in 2026/27, while China’s purchases are already tilted towards Brazilian beans. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Cheaper grain helps food importers and feed buyers, while a bumper Brazilian crop leaves exporters leaning on volume rather than price.

01 The session in one read

Grain markets spent Wednesday, 4 November 2026, in two moods. Soybeans sank for a third day in a row, while corn and wheat made small gains.

The split matters because soybeans are the crop most exposed to Brazil and China, the two poles of world trade. Corn and wheat were mostly catching their breath after long slides.

Assessment — Supply glut outweighs a technical bounce MEDIUM The weight of evidence points to a market well supplied from the southern hemisphere, with China favouring Brazil and prices drifting rather than collapsing. Corn and wheat bounces look like pauses after steep falls rather than turns. The variable to watch is how fast Brazilian planting and Chinese buying progress through November.

Grains — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The soybean fund fell 0.70%, extending a five-session loss of 1.92%. Over 20 sessions it is down 7.32%, though it is still 2.6% higher than 60 sessions ago.

Corn rose +1.22% yet is 8.66% lower over 20 sessions. Wheat added 0.27% but has dropped 11.69% over the same stretch.

Asset Level Change Soybeans (SOYB) US$25.57 -0.70% Corn (CORN) US$17.40 +1.22% Wheat (WEAT) US$21.99 +0.27%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-04. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,608.52 -0.57% L 166,249 day range H 168,994 +8.70% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 +0.75% USD / MXN 18.77 +0.79% USD / CLP 977.94 +1.18% USD / COP 3,244 -0.18% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.19% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,608.52 -0.57% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 70,819.80 +0.91% S&P IPSA Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,484.43 -0.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,608.52 -0.57% +8.70% 167,563.47 168,994 166,249 — IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% — 10,627.00 10,741 10,346 — IPC MEX 70,819.80 +0.91% +12.17% 70,184.33 71,422 70,331 125,959,533 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -6.54% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,484.43 -0.88% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.50 +0.75% +1.90% 5.46 5.50 5.42 — EUR/BRL 6.17 +0.41% -0.39% 6.14 6.17 6.09 — USD/MXN 18.77 +0.79% +0.52% 18.62 18.96 18.53 — USD/CLP 977.94 +1.18% +3.33% 966.50 980.85 962.10 — USD/COP 3,244 -0.18% -15.95% 3,250 3,259 3,206 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.09% +1.96% 3.44 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.19% +5.95% 1,548 1,547 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% +2.34% 38.96 40.26 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% -8.84% 5,787 6,358 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% +76.96% 11.72 12.00 11.92 — USD/DOP 59.96 -0.89% -6.09% 60.50 60.57 59.80 — USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% -8.17% 439.66 450.45 448.95 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.02% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% USD/CLP 977.94 +1.18% IPC MEX 70,819.80 +0.91% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.57%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 5, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

The first and heaviest cause is Brazilian supply. Conab forecasts 181.6 million tonnes of soybeans from 49.3 million hectares, with area up 1.4%, and exports of about 118 million tonnes. Confidence: medium-high.

The second cause is China, the world’s biggest soybean buyer, which leans heavily on Brazilian beans. Its buying pace is the swing factor for prices. Confidence: medium.

The usual drivers were mixed. The dollar index eased 0.37% to 101.49, and the 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 basis points to 4.90%, which normally supports commodities. Oil’s fund USO fell 8.07% and the S&P 500 rose 1.58%, so broad markets were not fleeing risk. That suggests grain-specific supply, not macro stress, drove soybeans. Confidence: medium.

04 The trend behind it

Soybeans peaked on 10 September and have since lost 9.1% from that high. They are still 17.8% above the 12-month low reached on 13 January, so this is a pullback inside a higher range rather than a collapse.

Corn is 14.2% below its 1 September high and 5.6% above its 29 June low. Wheat is 21.5% below its 28 August high, the sharpest retreat of the three; the year-ago low in the data is a distortion of the fund’s history, so ignore the 428.6% figure.

Our own history adds perspective. After earlier falls as large as soybeans’ recent one, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 16 of 29 cases, a median gain of 0.6% and a worst loss of 7.8%. For corn it was higher in 13 of 30 cases, median loss 0.7%; for wheat 7 of 20, median loss 1.8%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil gains in volume but not necessarily in price. A larger crop and exports of about 118 million tonnes help farmers, traders and ports, yet softer prices squeeze margins for growers who buy fertiliser and machinery in dollars.

Argentina, the other great exporter, faces the same pressure from lower prices, though we could not verify fresh Argentine crop data. Importers such as Mexico and Chile, which buy corn and wheat, benefit from cheaper feed and flour.

06 The names to watch

SOYB, CORN and WEAT are exchange-traded funds that track soybean, corn and wheat futures, so they are proxies and not the crops’ own prices. Soybeans are the one to follow for Brazil and China.

Corn matters for livestock feed and ethanol, and wheat for bread prices. Wheat has the biggest drawdown, so any rebound there would be the clearest sign of bargain-hunting.

07 What would end it

For soybeans, the nearest support is the 21.71 low from 13 January, while resistance sits at the 28.14 high from 10 September. Corn’s markers are 16.47 and 20.29, and wheat’s is the 28.00 high.

Weather problems in Brazil’s planting, a surge in Chinese buying of American beans or a US-China tariff change would turn the picture. Without them, the drift lower is more likely to continue than reverse, though the base rates show it is close to a coin toss.

08 What to watch

Brazil planting: Pace of sowing in Mato Grosso and other states, since delays would tighten supply.

Pace of sowing in Mato Grosso and other states, since delays would tighten supply. China purchases: Whether Beijing keeps booking Brazilian beans or returns to US cargoes.

Whether Beijing keeps booking Brazilian beans or returns to US cargoes. US-China trade: Any change in China’s tariffs on American soybeans.

Any change in China’s tariffs on American soybeans. Support levels: Soybeans at 21.71, corn at 16.47, and wheat’s retreat from 28.00.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did soybeans fall?

Large Brazilian supply forecasts and China’s early buying of Brazilian beans weighed on prices, while the dollar and yields offered little pressure.

Do these funds show spot prices?

No. SOYB, CORN and WEAT track futures and are proxies for the crops.

Who benefits from cheaper grain?

Importers and livestock feeders benefit, while exporters and farmers face thinner margins.

Will prices keep falling?

Our history shows roughly even odds after similar falls, so it is not a reliable forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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