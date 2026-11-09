Brazil Stocks Rise 1.4% While the Real Stays Weak | Morning Call, Nov 9

Key Facts The real is the story going into the open with the US dollar at its highest close since 29 December 2025 after rising 10.41% over 20 sessions

with the US dollar at its highest close since 29 December 2025 after rising 10.41% over 20 sessions The central bank’s Copom minutes land tomorrow at 8:00 BRT and will explain the reasoning behind the 4 November rate decision that traders are still digesting

and will explain the reasoning behind the 4 November rate decision that traders are still digesting The weekly Focus survey at 8:30 BRT is today’s main Brazilian data point after the last reading put the 2027 inflation forecast at 4.76%

after the last reading put the 2027 inflation forecast at 4.76% Lula’s first national address since his re-election promised fiscal responsibility but gave no detail on spending cuts, which is what investors want to see

but gave no detail on spending cuts, which is what investors want to see CSN’s talks to sell its cement arm to China’s Huaxin put CSNA3 in focus as a R$12.7bn deal under exclusive negotiation that would still need approval from the antitrust regulator Cade

Today’s Focus Brazil’s currency is the first thing to watch before the bell. The dollar closed Friday at its highest level since 29 December 2025, up 10.41% over 20 sessions, and the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, sits 19.4% below its 9 October peak. Two Brazilian events frame the day. The Focus survey, the central bank’s weekly poll of economists, arrives at 8:30 BRT (Brasília time), and the minutes of the Copom, the committee that sets the Selic benchmark interest rate, follow tomorrow at 8:00 BRT. The politics matter as much as the numbers. President Lula used his first national address since re-election to reaffirm his commitment to fiscal responsibility without naming specific measures. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. We could not confirm early futures indications for the open, so treat direction as open. The tone from Friday’s Wall Street session was firm, but a stronger global dollar argues against a quiet day for the real. What matters today. Watch whether the Focus survey keeps pushing up inflation and Selic forecasts, because that sets how much the Copom minutes can reassure a nervous real.

File photo: stone-fronted office buildings in downtown São Paulo, Brazil’s financial centre.

Today’s Economic Events Brazil — IGP-DI Inflation (Oct, MOM): previous 1.5 Brazil — BCB Focus Market Readout: no forecast published Chile — Exports (Oct): consensus 10700, previous 10584 Chile — Balance of Trade (Oct): consensus 2090, previous 2047 Chile — Imports (Oct): consensus 8610, previous 8537 Mexico — Auto Exports (Oct, YOY): consensus -4.5, previous -11.9 Mexico — Auto Production (Oct, YOY): consensus -6, previous -15.1 Mexico — Producer Price Index (Oct, YOY): consensus 4.2, previous 4.05 Mexico — Producer Price Index (Oct, MOM): consensus 0.5, previous 1.37 Mexico — Inflation Rate (Oct, MOM): consensus 0.5, previous 0.42

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 168,498 +1.39% S&P 500 (US) 7,377 +0.31% USD/BRL 5.5064 +0.02%

Source: market close, 6 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Brazil starts the week with a weak currency and a long list of questions. The dollar’s 10.41% rise in 20 sessions has put the real at its weakest close since 29 December 2025, while the Ibovespa is 17.52% lower than 20 sessions ago.

Friday gave one subordinate relief: the Ibovespa rose 1.39% on the day. That is a bounce inside a deeper slide, not a change of direction.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Today’s catalysts are domestic. The Focus survey comes first, then car industry data, and then tomorrow’s Copom minutes and US inflation figures at 10:30 BRT.

Foreign investors should remember that Brazil’s rates are among the highest in the large economies. A small shift in the expected path of the Selic therefore moves bonds, the real and bank and retail shares together.

Assessment — Rate doubts and fiscal nerves dominate MEDIUM The evidence points to two domestic causes layered on a global one: a stronger world dollar, rising inflation forecasts that push back hopes of lower interest rates, and a government that has promised discipline without detail. We lack today’s futures prices, so the ranking rests on the Focus trend and Friday’s cross-asset moves rather than on live indications. The variable to watch is the Focus forecast for the Selic at the end of 2027, which was 12.50% last week.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa 168,498 (Friday, +1.39%) — (futures not confirmed); Wall Street tone was firm 170,000 as resistance, 160,000 as support USD/BRL 5.5064 — (not confirmed); stronger global dollar argues for firmness 5.50 round number; 5.59 is the 12-month high Selic (benchmark rate) 13.75% (held on 4 November) — (no live pricing found) Focus survey 8:30 BRT; Copom minutes tomorrow US 10-year Treasury yield 4.867% — Higher US yields pull money away from emerging markets

We could not verify early futures indications, so the table shows context and levels rather than a forecast. The board below sets out Friday’s full closing figures.

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The global backdrop is mixed. The dollar index rose 0.74% on Friday and the US 10-year yield stands at 4.867%, which weigh on emerging markets, while the S&P 500 rose 0.31% and the VIX fear gauge fell 9.01%.

Our own price history offers a sober note on the real. In 18 earlier cases since 2007 when the dollar rose this much in 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in only 6 (33%), with a median move of -1.3% and a worst case of -11.4%.

History is not a forecast, and the best case in that sample was a further +29.5%. The point is that sharp currency runs often partly reverse, but not reliably.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 19 names 58% advancing 11 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.02% EUR / BRL 6.15 +0.40% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 96.30 -2.05% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.59% AZZA3, LREN3 Materials +1.06% SUZB3, KLABIN Consumer Staples +0.80% SLCE3, ABEV3 Energy 0.00% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining 0.00% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials 0.00% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials 0.00% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities 0.00% ENEV3 Other -0.20% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 168,498.45 +1.39% Ibovespa168,498.45 +1.39% Mexico 71,393.57 +0.43% S&P/BMV IPC71,393.57 +0.43% Chile 10,536.54 +0.68% S&P IPSA10,536.54 +0.68% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,485.26 +0.03% MSCI COLCAP2,485.26 +0.03% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 — — — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.02% +3.31% 5.51 5.51 5.50 — EUR/BRL 6.15 +0.40% -0.14% 6.13 6.15 6.13 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 96.30 -2.05% +50.33% 98.32 98.42 96.14 5,224 WTI 89.55 -1.41% +48.93% 90.83 91.42 89.34 36,948 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.73% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 4,103 +0.69% -0.46% 4,075 4,143 4,063 50,254 SILVER 52.34 +1.04% +4.31% 51.80 53.47 51.42 14,321 LITHIUM 60.91 +1.21% +0.03% 60.18 61.25 60.27 204,575 SOY 1,195 +0.48% +7.06% 1,189 1,203 1,193 18,056 CORN 441.75 +0.06% +2.79% 441.50 443.50 440.50 24,556 WHEAT 587.50 -0.63% +9.66% 591.25 594.00 587.25 14,303 COFFEE 280.15 +1.08% -32.45% 277.15 282.50 276.00 24,446 SUGAR 18.25 -1.67% +28.52% 18.56 18.60 18.13 83,842 ORANGE JUICE 130.55 +1.63% -28.15% 128.45 140.35 135.75 440 COTTON 78.54 -0.22% +22.13% 78.71 78.38 77.73 15,128 BEEF 214.05 -0.16% -6.34% 214.40 214.60 210.85 34,881 CATTLE 318.38 -2.05% -5.15% 325.05 320.35 312.05 14,677 COCOA 5,119 -1.20% -16.11% 5,181 5,400 5,192 26,530 PETR4 45.36 +0.00% +46.28% 45.36 45.36 — — VALE3 64.04 +0.00% -2.23% 64.04 64.04 — — SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400 KLABIN 17.60 +0.00% -3.29% 17.60 17.60 — — SLCE3 16.61 +1.59% +15.99% 16.35 16.70 16.25 1,312,900 ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.48 — — ITUB4 40.53 +0.00% +4.03% 40.53 40.53 — — BBDC4 14.20 +0.00% -24.10% 14.20 14.20 — — BBAS3 17.13 +0.00% -25.07% 17.13 17.13 — — B3SA3 14.39 +0.00% +9.85% 14.39 14.39 — — WEGE3 48.19 +0.00% +9.75% 48.19 48.19 — — PRIO3 60.48 +0.00% +57.25% 60.48 60.48 — — RENT3 30.29 +0.00% -26.39% 30.29 30.29 — — AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600 CSNA3 4.41 +0.00% -48.12% 4.41 4.41 — — GGBR4 24.15 +0.00% +26.31% 24.15 24.15 — — ENEV3 26.84 +0.00% +40.16% 26.84 26.84 — — LREN3 9.93 +4.20% -31.80% 9.53 10.20 8.95 67,961,100 Largest moves today AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% LREN3 9.93 +4.20% SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% BRENT 96.30 -2.05% CATTLE 318.38 -2.05% SUGAR 18.25 -1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 +1.63% SLCE3 16.61 +1.59% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 19 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026 Mexico Inflation Report Due After Rate Cut Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — the Focus survey and car data frame a quiet calendar

Item When Why it matters BCB Focus survey 8:30 BRT Economists’ forecasts for inflation and the Selic; last week’s reading put the 2027 inflation forecast at 4.76% IGP-DI inflation (price index) 8:00 BRT Previous reading 1.5; no consensus forecast published Mexico inflation, headline and core 9:00 BRT Consensus 3.65% annual headline (previous 3.45%); core 3.76% (previous 3.75%), a read on Latin American rate paths New car sales and auto production 11:00 BRT Car sales consensus -0.8 (previous 2.3); production 1.8 (previous -1.1) Chile trade balance 8:30 BRT Consensus 2,090 (previous 2,047); Chile’s copper-linked trade is a gauge for the region Colombia inflation Evening Consensus 6.4% annual (previous 6.29%) Corporate earnings and ex-dividends — None confirmed for today Copom minutes (tomorrow) 8:00 BRT Tuesday Detail on the 4 November decision and the committee’s guidance

Today’s calendar is light, which hands more weight to the Focus survey. If forecasts for the Selic at the end of 2027 climb again from 12.50%, expect pressure on the real and on rate-sensitive shares.

We found no verified earnings or ex-dividend dates for today, so we have not listed any. The car industry data is a modest read on consumer credit, which high interest rates squeeze.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom kept the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November. The committee voted unanimously, so the minutes due tomorrow at 8:00 BRT, published at bcb.gov.br, are the first full account to read.

Before the meeting, the prediction market Polymarket priced no change at 85.5% and a 0.25-point cut at 12.5%. For the next meeting, in December, it priced no change at 74.5% and a cut at 23.5%; we found no odds for an August meeting.

Last week’s Focus survey put the 2026 inflation forecast at 5.22% and the 2027 forecast at 4.76%. The official target is 3%, and the latest 12-month inflation reading, to September, was 4.58%.

Economists now expect the Selic at 13.50% at the end of 2026 and 12.50% at the end of 2027. Higher-for-longer rates support the real in theory, but only if investors trust the fiscal picture, and Lula’s address did not settle that.

Friday’s US jobs report was the session’s main data point. US Non Farm Payrolls rose by 165,000 against a forecast of 65,000 and a previous 60,000, and US Nonfarm Payrolls Private rose by 159,000 (forecast 64,000). Manufacturing payrolls added 19,000 (forecast 5,000) and government payrolls added 6,000 (forecast -5,000).

The US unemployment rate was 4.1% against a forecast of 4.2%. The U-6 rate, which also counts part-time workers who want full-time jobs, was 7.9% against a forecast of 7.6%.

The University of Michigan consumer survey showed lower inflation worries. Michigan 1 Year Inflation Expectations were 4.3% (forecast 4.7%) and Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations were 3.4% (forecast 3.6%).

Brazil’s Balance of Trade showed a surplus of US$9.32 billion in October against a forecast of US$9 billion and US$7.27 billion in September. A larger surplus brings more dollars into the country, which helps the real. Source: RT economic calendar (RT).

05 Corporate stories to watch today

CSN, the steel and mining group, has agreed a 10-day exclusivity period to negotiate the sale of CSN Cimentos, its cement arm, to China’s Huaxin in a deal valued at R$12.7bn including debt. No final contract is signed yet, and a sale would still need approval from Cade, Brazil’s antitrust regulator.

CSNA3 closed up 8.9% on Friday on R$120m of turnover, so today tests whether a final deal extends that move. A deal of this size helps CSN reduce debt, the usual worry with the stock.

Ueno Bank is a separate story: Paraguay’s central bank ordered the liquidation of the lender on 3 November. It is a small-lender case, but it reminds investors that confidence in smaller banks can crack quickly.

Petrobras (PETR4) led Friday’s turnover at R$2,135m and PRIO3, an oil producer, fell 1.7% on R$757m. The oil fund USO fell 12.10% over five sessions, so oil names carry the largest commodity risk today.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, the nearest resistance is the round 170,000, just above Friday’s close of 168,498. The 12-month high of 209,067 on 9 October is far away, and Friday’s close is 8.9% above the 12-month closing low of 154,770 on 21 November 2025.

For the dollar against the real, 5.50 is the round number that Friday’s 5.5064 sits on. The next ceiling is the 12-month closing high of 5.59 set on 22 December 2025, which is 1.5% above Friday’s close.

A break above 5.59 would mark a new phase of real weakness, while a slide below 5.50 would suggest the recent run is cooling. The minutes and the US inflation figures tomorrow are the next dated tests.

Latin America feels this directly: Mexico and Colombia publish inflation today, and Brazil’s real moves usually pull the region’s currencies. Chilean, Mexican and Colombian investors in Brazilian shares carry the same dollar risk as Brazilian importers.

07 What to watch

Focus survey: 8:30 BRT today: do 2027 inflation and Selic forecasts keep rising?

8:30 BRT today: do 2027 inflation and Selic forecasts keep rising? Copom minutes: 8:00 BRT Tuesday: guidance on the next steps after the 4 November decision

8:00 BRT Tuesday: guidance on the next steps after the 4 November decision US inflation: 10:30 BRT Tuesday: consensus 3.7% annual rate, a driver of the global dollar

10:30 BRT Tuesday: consensus 3.7% annual rate, a driver of the global dollar Brazil October inflation: 9:00 BRT Thursday 12 November: the IPCA consumer-price index from IBGE, the statistics agency, against the 3% target

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More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the Copom minutes?

They are the central bank’s detailed written account of its rate meeting, published a few days later. Traders read them for clues about the next move in the Selic.

What is the Focus survey?

It is a weekly poll of economists run by Brazil’s central bank on inflation, growth, the Selic and the exchange rate. Markets treat it as a gauge of expectations.

Why does the real matter for stocks?

A weaker real raises the cost of imports and foreign debt, and it cuts the dollar value of Brazilian shares for foreign investors. It also tends to move with fiscal worries.

What are the odds of a Selic cut?

Before the 4 November meeting, Polymarket priced a December cut at 23.5% and no change at 74.5%. We found no odds for August, and prices may have moved since.

Market data: The Rio Times

Daily series ← Previous session: November 6, 2026

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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