Trinidad Bank Group Reports US$340M, Up 5.8%

Business: Trinidad and Tobago

Republic Financial Holdings (RFHL), the Trinidad and Tobago bank group that owns Republic Bank, reported full-year profit up 5.8% to TT$2.3 billion (Trinidad and Tobago dollars, about US$340 million) for the year ended 30 September 2026. Earnings per share rose to TT$14.22 (about US$2.10) from TT$13.44.

Chairman Yashmid Karamath said growth in core banking revenue, together with insurance and investment income, drove the result. The board declared a final dividend of TT$4.15 per share (about US$0.61), taking the year’s total to TT$6.30 (about US$0.93).

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Profit. Full-year profit rose 5.8% to TT$2.3 billion (about US$340 million) in the year to 30 September 2026.

Per share. Earnings per share were TT$14.22 (about US$2.10), against TT$13.44 a year earlier.

Dividend. The total dividend is TT$6.30 a share (about US$0.93), up 5% from TT$6.00.

Assets. Total assets reached TT$135.5 billion (about US$20 billion).

Payout. The TT$4.15 final dividend (about US$0.61) is paid 4 December to holders on record 20 November.

RFHL is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. It also said capital and liquidity remain healthy across its markets.

What the Results Show

Annual profit rose 5.8% to TT$2.3 billion, compared with about TT$2.2 billion a year earlier. Nine-month profit to 30 June 2026 had been TT$1.52 billion (about US$225 million), up only 1.6%, so the full-year gain implies a stronger final quarter.

Total assets grew to TT$135.5 billion, and the group said capital and liquidity ratios are healthy in each market and for the group as a whole. At a share price of TT$113.03 (about US$16.75), the dividend yield, meaning the yearly payout as a share of the price, is 5.57%, against 5.63% a year earlier.

Conversions in this article use about TT$6.75 per US$. Trinidad and Tobago’s dollar is managed against the US dollar, so the US$ figures are approximate.

The tree-lined promenade of Independence Square in Port of Spain. File photo, January 2012. Photo: Anneli Salo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Trinidad and Tobago Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Why It Matters Beyond Trinidad

Karamath said the group is optimistic about opportunities across its regional footprint. US readers with Caribbean ties or exposure, such as investors, remittance senders and travellers, can read the result as a health check on a regional lender.

Richard Sammy, who had an 18-year career with Republic, left the group effective 14 October 2026, the company said in a notice. Our earlier coverage covers the banking row after that exit, questions over the state stake in Republic Bank, and the central bank’s debt warning, and our Trinidad and Tobago coverage follows the story.

What Is Not Known

The full results statement and financial statements had not yet appeared on the company’s news page when we published, so the figures here are reported, not confirmed against the filing. The profit split by country is also not yet public.

What It Means for You

Shareholders registered by 20 November receive the final dividend on Friday 4 December. Readers with accounts or investments tied to Caribbean banks should watch the audited statements for country detail.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did Republic Financial Holdings make?

Annual profit rose 5.8% to TT$2.3 billion (about US$340 million) for the year ended 30 September 2026. Earnings per share were TT$14.22 (about US$2.10).

When is the RFHL dividend paid?

The final dividend of TT$4.15 per share (about US$0.61) is paid on Friday 4 December 2026 to holders on record at 20 November. The total dividend for the year is TT$6.30 per share (about US$0.93).

What is Republic Financial Holdings?

It is the Trinidad and Tobago-listed parent of Republic Bank Limited and other banks and financial businesses in its region. Its shares trade on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange under RFHL.

Sources: Republic Financial Holdings Limited announcement of results for the year ended 30 September 2026, as reported on 6 November 2026 (reported, not yet confirmed against the company’s posted statement); RFHL notices on republictt.com, including the nine-month results to 30 June 2026 and the leadership notice of October 2026; Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange listing (RFHL).

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →