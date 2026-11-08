Trinidad Bank Group Reports US$340M, Up 5.8%

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.03% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.35% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC448.27— 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Trinidad and Tobago Business

Trinidad Bank Group Reports US$340M, Up 5.8%

By · · 4 min read
Independence Square in Port of Spain with a Republic Bank branch
Independence Square in Port of Spain, with bank buildings including a Republic Bank branch (Photo: Grueslayer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Business: Trinidad and Tobago

Republic Financial Holdings (RFHL), the Trinidad and Tobago bank group that owns Republic Bank, reported full-year profit up 5.8% to TT$2.3 billion (Trinidad and Tobago dollars, about US$340 million) for the year ended 30 September 2026. Earnings per share rose to TT$14.22 (about US$2.10) from TT$13.44.

Chairman Yashmid Karamath said growth in core banking revenue, together with insurance and investment income, drove the result. The board declared a final dividend of TT$4.15 per share (about US$0.61), taking the year’s total to TT$6.30 (about US$0.93).

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Key Facts

  • Profit. Full-year profit rose 5.8% to TT$2.3 billion (about US$340 million) in the year to 30 September 2026.
  • Per share. Earnings per share were TT$14.22 (about US$2.10), against TT$13.44 a year earlier.
  • Dividend. The total dividend is TT$6.30 a share (about US$0.93), up 5% from TT$6.00.
  • Assets. Total assets reached TT$135.5 billion (about US$20 billion).
  • Payout. The TT$4.15 final dividend (about US$0.61) is paid 4 December to holders on record 20 November.

RFHL is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. It also said capital and liquidity remain healthy across its markets.

What the Results Show

Annual profit rose 5.8% to TT$2.3 billion, compared with about TT$2.2 billion a year earlier. Nine-month profit to 30 June 2026 had been TT$1.52 billion (about US$225 million), up only 1.6%, so the full-year gain implies a stronger final quarter.

Total assets grew to TT$135.5 billion, and the group said capital and liquidity ratios are healthy in each market and for the group as a whole. At a share price of TT$113.03 (about US$16.75), the dividend yield, meaning the yearly payout as a share of the price, is 5.57%, against 5.63% a year earlier.

Conversions in this article use about TT$6.75 per US$. Trinidad and Tobago’s dollar is managed against the US dollar, so the US$ figures are approximate.

Independence Square promenade in Port of Spain
The tree-lined promenade of Independence Square in Port of Spain. File photo, January 2012. Photo: Anneli Salo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Why It Matters Beyond Trinidad

Karamath said the group is optimistic about opportunities across its regional footprint. US readers with Caribbean ties or exposure, such as investors, remittance senders and travellers, can read the result as a health check on a regional lender.

Richard Sammy, who had an 18-year career with Republic, left the group effective 14 October 2026, the company said in a notice. Our earlier coverage covers the banking row after that exit, questions over the state stake in Republic Bank, and the central bank’s debt warning, and our Trinidad and Tobago coverage follows the story.

What Is Not Known

The full results statement and financial statements had not yet appeared on the company’s news page when we published, so the figures here are reported, not confirmed against the filing. The profit split by country is also not yet public.

What It Means for You

Shareholders registered by 20 November receive the final dividend on Friday 4 December. Readers with accounts or investments tied to Caribbean banks should watch the audited statements for country detail.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did Republic Financial Holdings make?

Annual profit rose 5.8% to TT$2.3 billion (about US$340 million) for the year ended 30 September 2026. Earnings per share were TT$14.22 (about US$2.10).

When is the RFHL dividend paid?

The final dividend of TT$4.15 per share (about US$0.61) is paid on Friday 4 December 2026 to holders on record at 20 November. The total dividend for the year is TT$6.30 per share (about US$0.93).

What is Republic Financial Holdings?

It is the Trinidad and Tobago-listed parent of Republic Bank Limited and other banks and financial businesses in its region. Its shares trade on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange under RFHL.

Sources: Republic Financial Holdings Limited announcement of results for the year ended 30 September 2026, as reported on 6 November 2026 (reported, not yet confirmed against the company’s posted statement); RFHL notices on republictt.com, including the nine-month results to 30 June 2026 and the leadership notice of October 2026; Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange listing (RFHL).

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