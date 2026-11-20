Key Facts B3 is shut today for Black Consciousness Day so there is no Brazilian opening to trade, and every nervous question the market has been asking is carried over to Monday 23 November

so there is no Brazilian opening to trade, and every nervous question the market has been asking is carried over to Monday 23 November The dollar closed at 5.93 reals, its highest in 12 months and 17.65% above where it stood 20 sessions earlier,

and 17.65% above where it stood 20 sessions earlier, The fiscal package is the main domestic trigger because the rapporteur (the deputy who writes the committee report) has asked for his text to pass unchanged so it goes straight to the president for signature

because the rapporteur (the deputy who writes the committee report) has asked for his text to pass unchanged so it goes straight to the president for signature The Copom, the central bank committee that sets the Selic, next meets in December so the question for Monday is how much a weaker real and a stressed rate curve change that decision

so the question for Monday is how much a weaker real and a stressed rate curve change that decision The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, sits 20.4% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 yet 7.5% above its 12-month low of 154,770 set on 21 November 2025, which is the nearest floor traders will watch

Today’s Focus Brazil’s stock exchange is closed today, a national holiday for Black Consciousness Day, so there is no pre-market setup to trade. The pause comes at an awkward moment, with the real at its weakest close in a year. The dollar finished Thursday at 5.93 reals, up 5.20% over five sessions. Behind the move sits fiscal doubt: investors want proof that Brasília can control spending. Wall Street’s sharp fall on Thursday added a global chill. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Nothing can reprice in Brazil until Monday, so the gap risk — the chance that the market opens far from Thursday’s close — is real. What matters today. With B3 shut, Monday’s open will have to absorb a weekend of fiscal and political news plus a dollar already at a 12-month high.

Brazil’s financial morning call.

Today’s Economic Events Mexico — Retail Sales (Sep. 2026, MOM): consensus -0.3, previous 1.2 Mexico — Retail Sales (Sep. 2026, YOY): consensus 2.7, previous 3.3 Germany — Producer Price Index (Oct. 2026, MOM): consensus 0.9, previous 1.9 Germany — Producer Price Index (Oct. 2026, YOY): consensus 7.2, previous 6.7 France — Business Confidence (Nov. 2026): consensus 102, previous 105 France — Business Climate Indicator (Nov. 2026): consensus 97, previous 97 Canada — Retail Sales (Sep. 2026, MOM): consensus 0.7, previous 1.2 Canada — Retail Sales (Sep 2026, YOY): previous 5.35 Canada — Retail Sales Ex Autos (Sep. 2026, MOM): previous 1.2 United States — Michigan Consumer Expectations (Nov. 2026): previous 48.8

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,376 -0.69% S&P 500 (US) 7,176 -2.02% USD/BRL 5.9348 +0.90%

Source: market close, 19 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Brazil’s exchange is closed today for Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday since 2024, according to B3’s 2026 trading calendar. Trading should resume on Monday 23 November, which is not a holiday.

The last session left the market on edge. The Ibovespa fell 0.69% on Thursday, is down 2.89% over five sessions and down 19.43% over 20 sessions, while the dollar sits at a 12-month high.

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Foreign desks should treat today as a pause, not a calm. Offshore markets still trade, and any move in the dollar or US yields will be waiting in the price on Monday.

Assessment — Closed market, stressed backdrop, Monday gap risk MEDIUM The evidence points to three overlapping causes: doubt over the government’s fiscal package, a global sell-off in which the VIX fear gauge closed at 28.44, and a rate market on edge. Fiscal doubt looks the heaviest, because Brazil fell in step with Wall Street yet the real moved much further than the dollar index did. Confidence is medium because the fiscal explanation rests on local press summaries I could not open in full. The variable to watch is the floor vote on the fiscal package.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa 166,376 None — B3 closed 154,770 (12-month low); 209,067 (9 October peak) USD/BRL (reals per dollar) 5.93 None — local market closed 5.93 is the 12-month high; 4.89 is the May low Brazilian rate curve — None — closed Longer rates under pressure Catalyst — — Fiscal package vote; December Copom meeting

The table is deliberately empty of indications, because there is no domestic session to indicate. The levels that matter are those from the past 12 months, which Monday’s open will be measured against.

The dollar is the sharper signal. It closed on its highest level of the past 12 months, 21.3% above its May low, so any further weakness opens a new chart range with no recent reference points.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833day rangeH 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 33 names 33% advancing 11 ▲ advancing22 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.11% EUR / BRL 6.51 +0.89% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 89.13 -3.10% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +0.34% ENEV3 Other +0.21% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Financials -0.24% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -0.81% SUZB3, KLABIN Consumer Staples -0.95% SLCE3, ABEV3 Industrials -1.25% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -1.93% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -1.95% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Disc. -5.60% AZZA3, LREN3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% Ibovespa166,376.43 -0.69% Mexico 68,713.60 -0.64% S&P/BMV IPC68,713.60 -0.64% Chile 10,333.80 -0.28% S&P IPSA10,333.80 -0.28% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.11% +11.25% 5.93 5.93 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.51 +0.89% +5.90% 6.45 6.51 6.49 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 89.13 -3.10% +40.63% 91.98 90.25 89.06 3,287 WTI 82.15 -1.27% +38.91% 83.21 83.25 82.07 34,016 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.32% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 3,585 -2.73% -11.70% 3,686 3,638 3,515 137,620 SILVER 42.40 -4.34% -15.63% 44.32 43.18 41.02 39,076 LITHIUM 54.33 -2.23% -11.40% 55.57 55.88 54.24 258,862 SOY 1,209 +0.08% +7.66% 1,208 1,212 1,203 14,812 CORN 451.00 +2.73% +5.74% 439.00 452.50 449.50 12,110 WHEAT 594.50 +2.81% +12.81% 578.25 596.50 591.25 4,691 COFFEE 275.50 -1.94% -32.23% 280.95 283.35 270.30 — SUGAR 17.15 -4.93% +16.98% 18.04 18.17 17.13 — ORANGE JUICE 131.95 +1.85% -13.36% 129.55 133.85 128.50 — COTTON 79.96 +6.66% +29.64% 74.97 79.90 78.63 33,076 BEEF 227.33 +3.44% +5.87% 219.77 227.45 223.28 22,361 CATTLE 335.85 -0.34% -1.41% 337.00 336.15 330.25 8,593 COCOA 5,169 +6.64% +1.19% 4,847 5,273 5,039 — PETR4 42.67 -1.16% +30.01% 43.17 43.60 42.41 39,230,200 VALE3 58.48 -0.88% -9.96% 59.00 59.70 58.25 23,308,200 SUZB3 55.32 -0.50% +14.46% 55.60 55.67 54.03 8,250,200 KLABIN 16.94 -1.11% -3.83% 17.13 17.21 16.75 8,799,400 SLCE3 17.53 -1.96% +21.29% 17.88 17.99 17.43 2,069,200 ABEV3 16.08 +0.06% +19.91% 16.07 16.08 15.85 32,924,600 ITUB4 40.07 -0.30% +3.57% 40.19 40.41 39.69 30,751,700 BBDC4 13.83 -1.78% -26.83% 14.08 14.19 13.77 59,937,800 BBAS3 14.30 +1.27% -33.73% 14.12 14.50 14.02 65,957,800 B3SA3 14.28 -0.14% +3.10% 14.30 14.47 14.17 73,043,000 WEGE3 51.13 -0.49% +17.14% 51.38 52.51 50.47 10,442,000 PRIO3 60.20 -2.70% +52.75% 61.87 62.29 59.59 9,761,900 RENT3 28.86 -2.00% -32.49% 29.45 30.02 28.86 13,812,400 AZZA3 14.63 -7.29% -50.79% 15.78 16.09 14.62 4,647,600 CSNA3 3.43 -6.03% -57.71% 3.65 3.70 3.43 27,646,500 GGBR4 25.86 +1.06% +39.86% 25.59 26.19 25.47 12,833,300 ENEV3 26.22 +0.34% +37.93% 26.13 26.46 25.96 7,640,700 LREN3 9.10 -3.91% -39.01% 9.47 9.59 9.09 33,742,100 Largest moves today AZZA3 14.63 -7.29% COTTON 79.96 +6.66% COCOA 5,169 +6.64% CSNA3 3.43 -6.03% SUGAR 17.15 -4.93% SILVER 42.40 -4.34% LREN3 9.10 -3.91% BEEF 227.33 +3.44% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 11 of 33 names higher. Utilities led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Nigeria Lecturers Call Strike in 4 States Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — holiday shut, global data still due

Item When Why it matters B3 trading session Closed all day Black Consciousness Day holiday; resumes Monday 23 November Brazilian data releases and earnings — None confirmed for today US University of Michigan consumer sentiment (consensus 51.5, previous 48) 12:00 BRT A read on American households that can move global risk appetite before Monday Mexico retail sales (consensus -0.3, previous 1.2) 09:00 BRT A Latin American demand check; also 07:00 ET

Times are shown in Brasília time (BRT); the Michigan survey is due at 10:00 ET. I found no confirmed Brazilian data, earnings or ex-dividend dates for today.

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US data released on Thursday (RT economic calendar, RT): initial jobless claims for the week to 14 November rose to 203,000 against 197,000 expected (previous 202,000), and continuing claims to 1.763 million against 1.710 million (previous 1.693 million). The four-week average of initial claims was 197,750 (previous 195,750), a sign that hiring is cooling.

The USDA weekly export sales report, a gauge of foreign demand for US crops that matters to Brazil’s farm competitors, showed net soybean sales of 1,501 (previous 1,166) and net corn sales of 1,588 (previous 2,881), in thousand tonnes. Net wheat sales were 344.8 (previous 182.8), soybean meal 198.1 (previous 360.9) and soybean oil 0.9 (previous 1.7), also in thousand tonnes.

More USDA lines, in the calendar’s units: gross sales of soybeans 1,622.1 (previous 1,388.2), corn 1,627 (previous 2,922.3) and wheat 408.7 (previous 198.7); total net sales of corn 1,630 (previous 3,475.8) and soybean meal 199.1 (previous 360.7); next-year net sales of corn 41.9 (previous 594.4), soybeans 0 (previous 11.2) and wheat 0 (previous 0); beef net 7.1 (previous 9.6) and gross 8.8 (previous 12.2); pork net 32.1 (previous 39.5) and gross 36.2 (previous 41.5); upland cotton net 118.7 (previous 157.3) and gross 128.4 (previous 162.3). Continuing jobless claims were 1,763 thousand and the four-week average of initial claims 197.75 thousand (previous 195.75).

The Michigan survey also carries inflation expectations, with the previous one-year reading at 4.7. A hot number would push US yields higher and add pressure on the real.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom is the central bank’s rate-setting committee, and the Selic is the benchmark interest rate it sets. Its next meeting is on 8-9 December, and it held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November.

I could not confirm today’s Focus survey, the weekly poll of economists by the central bank, so I will not quote a Selic forecast.

What can be said is that a weaker real feeds inflation through imported goods. That makes it harder for the committee to cut, and the dollar’s climb is therefore a Selic story as much as a currency one.

Abroad, the US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 5.05% after easing over the past session, while the S&P 500 fell 2.02% on Thursday. Higher US yields tend to pull money away from emerging markets like Brazil.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

There are no confirmed Brazilian earnings today, as the exchange is shut. The corporate story that local press highlights is the debut of Anthropic’s depositary receipts (BDRs, local certificates that track a foreign company’s shares) on B3, the ticker ANTH34, which began trading on Thursday.

That is a cross-listed tracker, not a Brazilian company, and its price will mainly follow the US tape and the currency. Among domestic names, Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3) and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) are the large stocks most exposed to a weaker real and an oil move.

Debt-heavy and consumer names, such as Natura (NATU3) and CSN (CSNA3), tend to feel the sharpest pain when rates rise.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, the nearest support is the 12-month low of 154,770 from 21 November 2025, now 7.5% below the last close. The ceiling is far away, at the 9 October peak of 209,067.

For the dollar, 5.93 is the line already breached, and the round number of 6.00 reals is the obvious psychological marker.

Dated catalysts are Monday’s reopening, a lower-house vote on the fiscal package that could come from Monday 23 November, and the December Copom meeting. Another to note is the Supreme Court trial on the Dosimetria law, which begins on 4 December.

07 What to watch

Fiscal package vote: Whether deputies approve the rapporteur’s text unchanged, and how the market reads it

Whether deputies approve the rapporteur’s text unchanged, and how the market reads it Dollar versus 6.00 reals: A decisive break above the current 12-month high would test the central bank’s resolve

A decisive break above the current 12-month high would test the central bank’s resolve Central bank: Any move on the currency or on the Copom calendar, with the next meeting on 8-9 December

Any move on the currency or on the Copom calendar, with the next meeting on 8-9 December US sentiment and yields: Today’s Michigan survey and the 10-year yield for the global risk tone before Monday

Background: Steel Fund Falls 1.75% for a Sixth Day.

Background: Buenaventura Falls 3.6% for an Eighth Day.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Brazilian stock market open today?

No. B3 is closed on Friday 20 November for Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday, and normal trading is expected to resume on Monday 23 November.

Why is the Brazilian real so weak?

Investors are uneasy about the government’s fiscal package, and a global sell-off has made them more cautious about emerging markets.

When is the next Copom meeting?

The next meeting is in December.

What should travellers and expats do?

A weaker real makes Brazil cheaper for people spending dollars, but it raises the cost of imports and foreign travel for locals. Avoid trying to time the exchange rate over a holiday weekend.

Market data: The Rio Times

Daily series ← Previous session: November 19, 2026

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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