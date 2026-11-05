Brazil Senate Passes State Debt Swap Bill

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BRAZIL · PUBLIC DEBT

Key Facts What: The Senate approved a bill that lets states and cities refinance debt late in a term, after committee backing.

When: Wednesday 4 November 2026: committee approval, then a full Senate vote the same day.

Who: Senator Renan Filho wrote the bill; Senator Eduardo Braga, the committee’s rapporteur, backed it.

The limit: New loans may only replace existing debt on better terms, with no fresh money.

Why it matters: Lower interest costs for states and cities ease a weak spot in Brazil’s public finances.

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The Brazilian Senate approved a state debt bill that lets states and cities swap old debt for cheaper debt. The bill, PRS 50/2026, won the Economic Affairs Committee’s backing and then the full Senate’s approval on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

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The committee also approved an urgency request, which sent the text straight to a vote by the full Senate. For US readers, it shows how Brazil’s regional governments try to cut interest costs while the federal budget stays tight.

What the Bill Changes

Senate Resolution 43 of 2001 bans new credit operations by a state or city in the last 120 days of a governor’s or mayor’s term. The rule was meant to stop outgoing leaders from leaving fresh debt to their successors.

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The bill, filed on 28 August 2026, creates one exception for restructuring and recomposing the principal of existing debts. It covers states, the Federal District around Brasília, and municipalities.

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In Plain English, Who Is Who

Renan Filho is a senator from Alagoas state, in Brazil’s northeast, and a member of the centrist MDB party. He wrote the bill and argues that replacing old debt with a cheaper obligation does not raise total debt.

Eduardo Braga is an MDB senator from Amazonas state and the rapporteur, the senator who writes the committee’s report. The Economic Affairs Committee, known as CAE, is the Senate panel that reviews bills on public finance and debt.

How Brazil State Debt Swaps Would Work

The idea is a simple refinancing, much like swapping an expensive mortgage for a cheaper one. A state or city could borrow only to pay off an old debt on better terms, never to raise new money.

In the bill’s justification, Renan Filho says the ban was written to block last-minute borrowing, not sensible refinancing. The exception keeps the other constitutional and fiscal rules that limit public spending in force.

Where the Bill Stands

Braga presented his favourable report on Tuesday 3 November, and a request for more time to study it paused the vote that day. On Wednesday the committee approved the report and the urgency request. The full Senate then approved the bill the same day, with one amendment from the rapporteur, and the Senate record lists it as sent for promulgation, the formal step that makes a Senate resolution official.

For earlier context, see our reports on Propag, the federal plan to rescue indebted states and on the new fiscal target text.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian assets, cheaper regional debt would leave state and city budgets with more room for services and investment. It would not change the federal deficit or the central bank’s interest rate directly.

Outgoing governors’ terms end this year, so the 120-day window is open now, which is why the timing matters. Brazil’s earlier push on this theme is covered in our report on the Senate’s 2024 state debt bill.

What Is Not Known

The Senate record lists the bill as sent for promulgation, but we have not seen the final published text or an effective date. An amendment filed by Senator Izalci Lucas of the PL party was withdrawn, according to the record.

No state or city has said it plans to use the new rule, and no amounts have been published. It is also unclear how much interest the new rule could save.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PRS 50/2026?

It is a Senate resolution bill that changes a 2001 rule on public credit. It would let states and cities restructure old debt in the last 120 days of a term.

Did the full Senate pass the bill?

Yes. The Economic Affairs Committee approved it on 4 November, and the full Senate approved it the same day, according to the Senate record.

Can states borrow new money under the bill?

No. The exception only covers loans that replace existing debt on better terms, with no new money for other spending.

Why does the rule apply to the last 120 days?

The 2001 ban was meant to stop outgoing leaders from leaving new debt to successors. The bill carves out refinancing that does not add debt.

Sources: Federal Senate of Brazil, bill tracking page for PRS 50/2026 (Projeto de Resolução do Senado nº 50, de 2026), 4 November 2026.

Correction — 5 November 2026: An earlier version said the bill had cleared only a Senate committee; the Senate record shows the full Senate approved it on 4 November.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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