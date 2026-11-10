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since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Brazil Senate Phone Tender Draws Complaints

By · · 3 min read
Aerial view of the National Congress towers and ministry buildings in Brasília
File photo. The National Congress and ministry buildings on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, 2009. Photo: Cayambe, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · POLITICS

Key Facts

Who. A São Paulo state deputy and a city councillor filed complaints with the audit court (TCU) and prosecutors (MPF).

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What. A Senate tender for phone service and 425 loaned smartphones.

Value. R$6.045 million (about US$1.1 million at R$5.58 per dollar).

Claim. One complainant says it is 202% above the previous contract.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 10 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

Brazil’s Senate wants to rent 425 phones, 95 of them top-end, for four years. Two politicians say the price is too high and have asked auditors to step in.

Two Brazilian politicians filed complaints on Tuesday 10 November 2026 against a Senate tender worth R$6.045 million (about US$1.1 million at R$5.58 per dollar). The tender appears on the Senate’s transparency portal, and the 202% figure is the complainant’s own claim.

São Paulo state deputy Leo Siqueira asked the federal audit court (TCU) to investigate. São Paulo city councillor Amanda Vettorazzo filed with the federal prosecutors’ service (MPF).

In plain English: the TCU audits how the federal government spends money. “Comodato” means the phones stay the property of the contractor.

What the Tender Asks For

Electronic auction 290/2026 covers mobile voice and data service and 425 smartphones on loan for senators and staff. Of those, 95 are high-end models and 330 mid-range, and the contract would run 48 months.

The tender names the iPhone 18 Pro as its reference for the top tier. Handsets would stay with the contractor and would not become Senate assets.

The Planalto Palace in Brasília
The Planalto Palace in Brasília, in a file photo. photo. The Planalto Palace in Brasília, the seat of Brazil's presidency. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What the Complainants Say

Siqueira objects to a 202% increase over the previous contract, to the top-tier requirement and to mandatory replacement every two years. He argues this breaks principles of economy, efficiency and competition.

He asks the audit court to obtain the studies and price research behind the tender and, if warranted, to suspend its approval and the signing of the contract. Vettorazzo’s filing is aimed at the same tender.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the dispute is a small example of how Brazil’s public spending is scrutinised. It carries no direct market effect.

What Is Not Known

The audit court and prosecutors have not said whether they will act. The 202% figure is Siqueira’s claim and we could not check it against the previous contract.

Related reading: Brazil Senate passes state debt swap bill. More coverage is on our Brazil news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the tender worth?

R$6.045 million, or about US$1.1 million at R$5.58 per dollar, for phone service and 425 smartphones over 48 months.

Who filed the complaints?

State deputy Leo Siqueira filed with the federal audit court, and city councillor Amanda Vettorazzo filed with federal prosecutors.

Why do they object?

Siqueira says the price is 202% above the previous contract and that the top-tier phones and two-year replacement are excessive.

Will the tender be cancelled?

Not at the time of writing. The audit court and prosecutors have not said whether they will act.

Sources: Brazilian Federal Senate, procurement portal · Federal Audit Court (TCU) · Federal Prosecutors’ Service (MPF).

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Amanda Vettorazzo Brasília Brazil brazilian senate iPhone Leo Siqueira MPF public procurement Smartphones TCU

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