Two centre-left parties have formed a legal alliance that will act as one party in Congress. Its approval by the electoral court is still pending.

File photo. The twin office towers of the National Congress in Brasília, Brazil. Photo: Pedro França, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brazil Politics

On Wednesday 18 November 2026, two Brazilian centre-left parties, the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) and the Democratic Labour Party (PDT), installed a federation in Brasília, the PSB said in a statement that day. A federation is a legal alliance of parties that must act as one party in Congress.

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The PSB belongs to the coalition of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and its Geraldo Alckmin is Lula’s vice-president and was his running mate in the 2026 election, as the PSB confirmed at its convention. The PDT is also centre-left and is led by national president Carlos Lupi.

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The statute, programme and leadership were approved unanimously at the founding meeting, the PSB said on 18 November, and no independent account of the meeting had appeared by 19 November. The request to create the federation will be filed with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Brazil’s election authority, which must approve it.

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Key Facts Who. Two centre-left parties; PSB president João Campos leads first

What. A federation: the two parties act as one in Congress, with a shared statute and programme

Why. Parties missing the vote threshold lose funding and free airtime; the PDT missed it in 2026

Next. Filing with the electoral court, which must approve it; date not confirmed

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Two centre-left parties have formed a legal alliance that will act as one party in Congress. Its approval by the electoral court is still pending.

Where the Federation Comes From

On 6 November 2026, the PDT’s national executive approved joining a federation with three smaller parties named Solidariedade, PRD and Avante, the PDT said in a statement. In the same decision it gave a favourable indication to include the PSB.

On Thursday 12 November 2026, the PSB’s National Directorate, its governing body, unanimously approved starting a federation with the PDT, the PSB said in a statement. The statement left room for other progressive parties to join.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Under the Constitution’s barrier clause, as amended by Constitutional Amendment 97 of 2017, which set the vote threshold, parties needed 2.5% of valid national votes in 2026, with at least 1.5% in nine states. A party can also pass by electing 13 deputies spread across nine states.

The PDT won 1.64% of valid votes and reached 1.5% in eight states, short of the nine it needed. Parties that miss the bar lose the Fundo Partidário, the public party fund, and free radio and TV time.

In Plain English Federation : A legal alliance of parties that must act as one party in Congress.

: A legal alliance of parties that must act as one party in Congress. Barrier clause (cláusula de barreira) : A vote threshold. Parties that miss it lose party funding and free radio and TV time.

: A vote threshold. Parties that miss it lose party funding and free radio and TV time. Fundo Partidário : The public fund that pays money to political parties.

: The public fund that pays money to political parties. TSE: The Superior Electoral Court, which oversees Brazil’s elections.

File photo. A ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília. Foto: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

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What Was Agreed

The federation’s presidency rotates annually, with the first term under PSB national president João Campos, a former mayor of Recife, the PSB said on 18 November. The PSB described the event as the installation of the federation.

Together the two parties elected 21 federal deputies in October 2026, 15 for the PSB and 6 for the PDT, who take their seats in February 2027. According to the PSB, the executives of both parties had approved the documents beforehand.

Why It Matters and What to Watch

Under the barrier clause, a federation lets parties that fall short on their own count their votes together. A federation acts as one party, which affects Lula’s coalition and the makeup of Brazil’s fragmented Congress.

The TSE filing and approval have no confirmed date. No other dated checkpoint has been announced.

The Dissent Inside the PDT

Marília Arraes, a PDT senator-elect for Pernambuco and the party’s state president, opposes the federation. She voted against it at the PDT national directorate meeting on Tuesday 27 October.

João Campos and Carlos Lupi, who lead the two parties, back the federation, the PSB said on 18 November. A later public statement from Arraes is not known.

What Is Not Known

The federation’s name is not announced. The statements of 6 and 12 November also do not settle whether the PDT’s planned federation with Solidariedade, PRD and Avante still goes ahead.

It is not known when the TSE will rule or whether Arraes will accept the outcome. Nor is it known what the federation will mean for the 2028 elections.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

The people most affected are politicians in Lula’s coalition and the deputies of two parties in a fragmented Congress, as shown on our Latin America power map. For foreign readers, the story shows how Brazilian parties adapt to rules that punish small parties, and no market effect has been reported.

This is reporting, not advice. In July 2026 the PDT nominated Alexandre Kalil, a former mayor of Belo Horizonte, for Minas Gerais governor, and more is in our Brazil coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a party federation in Brazil?

It is a legal alliance of parties that must act as one party in Congress. Its point is to clear the barrier clause, the vote threshold for party funding.

Who leads the PSB and PDT federation first?

The presidency rotates annually, and the first term goes to PSB national president João Campos, the PSB said on 18 November.

Does the federation need approval?

Yes. The request will be filed with the Superior Electoral Court, which must approve it, and no date is confirmed.

Sources: PSB, PSB e PDT oficializam federação (18 November 2026); PSB, Diretório Nacional do PSB aprova início da formação de federação com PDT (12 November 2026); PDT, Executiva Nacional aprova ingresso do PDT na federação com Solidariedade, PRD e Avante (6 November 2026); Constitution of Brazil, article 17, paragraph 3 (barrier clause, 2026 values) (as amended 2017).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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