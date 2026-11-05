Foreign Investors Pull US$1.5B From Brazil

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.75▲ 0.67% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.12% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.79▼ 1.17% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.94▲ 2.77% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.70% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.12% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.79 ▼ 1.17% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Foreign Investors Pull US$1.5B From Brazil

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
Traders watch price boards on the trading floor of the São Paulo stock exchange
Traders in front of price boards at the São Paulo stock exchange, B3. File photo. Photo: Rafael Matsunaga, Creative Commons, via Flickr

BRAZIL · MARKETS

Key Facts

  • The country Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, re-elected President Lula, 81, on Sunday 25 October 2026.
  • What happened Foreigners pulled R$8.4 billion (US$1.5 billion) from the stock exchange between 26 October and 3 November.
  • The market The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 18.3% from 22 October to 4 November.
  • What next Flow data after 3 November are not yet out, so the trend is unclear.
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Foreign investors pulled more than R$8.4 billion (about US$1.5 billion at 5.49 reais per dollar) out of Brazil’s stock exchange after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won re-election. The money left between Monday 26 October and Tuesday 3 November 2026, the latest day for which flow data exist.

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For US readers, the exit hits anyone who holds Brazil funds or New York-listed shares of Brazilian companies. It also tests whether Lula’s economic team can win back trust before more money follows.

What Happened

Selling began on Thursday 22 October, three days before the runoff, when polls showed Lula’s lead over Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro and a candidate of the conservative Liberal Party, narrowing. Counting from that day, foreigners sold R$12.4 billion (about US$2.3 billion) in eight straight sessions.

Brazilian institutional investors, such as pension and mutual funds, also sold about R$4.8 billion (about US$0.9 billion) between 26 October and 3 November. Added to the foreigners’ R$12.4 billion since 22 October, outflows from the exchange exceed R$17 billion (about US$3.1 billion).

BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank, wrote that foreigners sold about R$4 billion (about US$0.7 billion) in the week before the runoff. Its analysts say the selling after Lula’s win continued the trend that began that week.

How Hard the Market Fell

The Ibovespa, the index of Brazil’s biggest listed companies, fell 13.88% on Monday 26 October, the third-largest one-day drop since 2000. B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, halted trading for 30 minutes at the open, the first use of that automatic brake since the Covid-19 crash of 2020.

After trading reopened, the index dropped as far as 17.34% before closing down 13.88%. From Thursday 22 October to Wednesday 4 November it lost 18.3% in total.

In October as a whole the index fell 9.9% in reais and 14.3% in US dollars, while the dollar gained 7.1% against the real. Long-term interest rates rose above 15.3% a year, a sign of doubt about the government’s commitment to balanced public accounts.

Panorama of São Paulo, Brazil's financial capital, under a blue sky
São Paulo, home of Brazil’s stock exchange and its financial markets. File photo. Photo: Wilfredor, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 5, 2026 · 18:40

Ibovespa · benchmark
166,608.52
-0.57%
L 166,190day rangeH 168,994

+8.41% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
43% advancing

6 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
+0.83%

EUR / BRL
6.17
+0.51%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.51
+4.11%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Staples
+1.51%
ABEV3

Consumer Disc.
+0.64%
AZZA3

Utilities
+0.19%
ENEV3

Materials
-0.11%
SUZB3

Financials
-0.25%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
-1.27%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-1.73%
PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials
-2.41%
WEGE3, RENT3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,608.52
-0.57%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,819.80
+0.91%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,484.43
-0.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 166,608.52 -0.57% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190
USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.01% 5.46 5.51 5.42
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700
VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700
ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300
BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100
BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800
B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900
ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500
WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300
PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000
SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500
RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700
AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100
CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500
GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600
ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700

Largest moves today
GGBR4
23.99
-3.58%
WEGE3
48.30
-3.50%
PETR4
45.95
-2.48%
BBDC4
13.77
-2.06%
ABEV3
15.48
+1.51%
RENT3
29.07
-1.32%
PRIO3
61.54
-0.97%
USD/BRL
5.50
+0.83%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.57%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged.

From The Rio Times

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A Month That Still Ended in Net Inflows

Foreign money had rushed in earlier in October, with a single-day inflow of R$10.06 billion (about US$1.8 billion) on Monday 5 October, the first business day after the first round. Because of that inflow, October still closed with a net foreign balance of R$8.6 billion (about US$1.6 billion).

The selling since 22 October has not yet erased those gains. XP Investimentos, a large Brazilian brokerage, cut its view on Brazilian stocks from positive to neutral in its November strategy report.

XP puts the Ibovespa‘s fair value at 200,000 points at the end of 2027, an upside of 19% that it says only matches expected returns on local bonds. It also warns of rising inflation and rising interest rates together, the toughest mix for Brazilian stocks since 2002.

What It Means for You

If you own a Brazil-focused fund or American depositary receipts (ADRs, shares of Brazilian companies that trade in dollars in the United States), this selling explains the recent drop in your holdings. A weaker real also cuts the dollar value of Brazilian company profits.

The real traded near 5.48 per dollar on Thursday 5 November, against 4.98 on Friday 23 October, according to RT, a financial-data provider. US visitors get more reais for their dollars, while Brazilians pay more for imports and dollar debts.

What Is Not Known

Flow data after Tuesday 3 November are not yet available, so it is unknown whether foreigners are still selling or starting to return. Wednesday’s 1.23% rise in the Ibovespa was its first gain after six sessions, and one day does not make a trend.

It is also unclear what fiscal plan Lula will present, since his economic team is still debating options. Our reports on the market crash after the vote and the interest rate cap idea give more background.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did Foreign Investors Pull From Brazilian Stocks?

More than R$8.4 billion (about US$1.5 billion) left between 26 October and 3 November 2026, according to B3 flow data. Counting from 22 October, the total is R$12.4 billion (about US$2.3 billion).

Why Are Foreign Investors Selling Brazilian Shares?

They reacted to Lula’s re-election and to doubts about how his government will control its debt. Interest rates and the dollar rose sharply at the same time.

What Happened to Brazil’s Main Stock Index?

The Ibovespa fell 13.88% on Monday 26 October, its third-largest one-day drop since 2000. It was down 18.3% from 22 October to 4 November.

What Is an ADR?

An American depositary receipt is a share of a foreign company that trades in US dollars on a US exchange. Many large Brazilian companies have them, so US investors feel Brazil’s market moves directly.

Sources: B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, trading and foreign investor flow data, to 3 November 2026; BTG Pactual research report on foreign flows, November 2026; XP Investimentos, strategy report “Raio-XP”, November 2026; RT, a financial-data provider, exchange-rate data (USD/BRL), 3 and 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

The Rio Times · Power Map
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B3 Brazil Brazil economy emerging markets Foreign Investors Ibovespa Lula Real Stocks

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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