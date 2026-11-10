Brazil Banker Says Markets Overreacted

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.31% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.42% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,296▲ 5.65% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.04% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.78% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.31% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.43% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,291 ▲ 5.49% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.04% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.77% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Brazil Economy

Brazil Banker Says Markets Overreacted

By · · 3 min read
Office towers rising along Avenida Paulista in São Paulo, Brazil.
File photo. Buildings on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo, including the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (left, blue) and the Central Bank branch (centre, black), 9 February 2022. Photo: PProdonoff, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · MARKETS

Key Facts

Who. André Esteves, chairman of BTG Pactual, a major Brazilian investment bank.

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What. He called the market swings around Brazil’s election exaggerated.

Fiscal. He says balancing public accounts is the main task.

Rates. He says rates could fall to 6%, 7% or 8% relatively quickly.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 10 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

One of Brazil’s best-known bankers says investors misread the election twice. His message to Wall Street is that Brazil is stable but must fix its budget.

André Esteves, chairman of the Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, said on Monday 9 November 2026 that market swings around Brazil’s election were exaggerated. He spoke at Global Dialogues, an event run by the Milken Institute, a US economic think tank, in São Paulo.

In his words, translated from Portuguese, Brazil “did not have the chance to elect Thatcher” and does not have a Kirchner governing the country either. He was comparing a market rally with a sharp correction, and he called both exaggerated.

In plain English: Margaret Thatcher stands for market-friendly reform and Cristina Kirchner, the former Argentine president, for state-heavy economics. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was re-elected on 25 October 2026, according to the electoral court.

Continuity, Not a Turn to Populism

Esteves described Lula’s re-election as continuity, with no deep change expected in economic policy. He said he does not see the government moving in a populist direction.

He cited about US$370 billion in net international reserves, low unemployment, steady foreign direct investment and an active capital market. Those are his figures; he gave no sources for them.

The B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo
The B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo, in a file photo.

The One Big Problem: Public Accounts

The main challenge, in his words, is balancing the public accounts, which he called a simple problem. If that is achieved, he said, interest rates could fall to 6%, 7% or 8% relatively quickly.

What It Means for You

US investors in Brazilian stocks, bonds and the real should treat these remarks as one banker’s view, not a forecast. BTG Pactual has its own interests in markets and in Brazilian rates.

What Is Not Known

Esteves gave no timetable for a budget fix or for rate cuts. It is also not known which fiscal measures he has in mind.

Related reading: Lula vows to work for lower rates. More coverage is on our Brazil news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is André Esteves?

He is the chairman and a senior partner of BTG Pactual, a major Brazilian investment bank.

What did Esteves say about the election and markets?

He said the market swings around the election were exaggerated and that Brazil neither elected a market reformer nor a state-heavy populist.

Where did he say this?

At the Milken Institute’s Global Dialogues event in São Paulo on 9 November 2026.

Could Brazil’s interest rates fall?

He said they could fall to 6%, 7% or 8% relatively quickly if public accounts are balanced. It was his view, not a central bank forecast.

Sources: Milken Institute, Global Dialogues · Central Bank of Brazil · Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

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Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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