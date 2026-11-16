The Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasilia, the avenue where Brazil's federal ministries sit, in a file photo. The photo does not show any economic data. Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

BRAZIL · EDUCATION

Brazil’s Education Minister Leonardo Barchini said on Sunday 15 November 2026 that a proposal to change the Enem, Brazil’s national university entrance exam, is on its way. He told a press conference after the second exam day that he had not yet seen it.

Enem is held over two Sundays and works much like the SAT in the United States. Inep, the federal agency that designs and runs the exam, is the body that will present the plan.

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Barchini gave no exact date for the presentation. Our report on day-one no-shows covers how 32% of candidates missed the first day, according to Inep figures from 8 to 9 November.

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Key Facts Who Education Minister Leonardo Barchini and Inep, the federal agency that runs Enem.

What Barchini says Inep will present a proposal to change the national university entrance exam.

When Presentation date not confirmed; Inep aimed in September to finalise a preliminary proposal by the end of 2026.

Not known What the proposal contains, and whether September’s ideas are the final plan.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The minister says a plan to change Brazil’s college exam is coming, but he has not seen it yet and gave no exact date.

What the Minister Said

Barchini spoke after the second Enem day on Sunday 15 November 2026. Asked about the plan, he said: “Eu ainda não vi a proposta, mas o Inep apresentará em momento oportuno”, which means “I have not yet seen the proposal, but Inep will present it at the right moment”.

He gave no exact date, and he did not say what it would contain. The 2026 essay keeps its traditional format, and any new model would start in 2028 at the earliest.

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The Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, the avenue lined with Brazil’s federal ministry buildings. (File photo)

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What Inep Has Floated So Far

These details were floated in September and are not confirmed as the final proposal. On Wednesday 23 September 2026, Barchini told an education-journalism congress in São Paulo: “Essa redação tende a ser alterada”, or “this essay tends to be changed”.

He said then that the target for a new format is 2028 and that the idea is at study stage. Inep added that a technical group is reviewing international experience.

Inep says there are no final decisions, only a preliminary proposal to be discussed and finalised by the end of 2026. Inep floated replacing the single 30-line argumentative essay with shorter writing tasks of about 20, 10 and 5 lines spread across the exam, according to a participant in an Inep meeting.

Other accounts of the same plan cite different line counts. No models are final, and Inep has made no public decision.

Why It Matters

Inep said that 5.05 million people registered for Enem 2026, so any change would affect a pool of about that size. Inep projects almost 1.5 million higher-education places from federal programmes such as Sisu (the national university-admission system), Prouni (a scholarship scheme) and Fies (a student-loan programme), plus universities’ own selections.

Inep said public-school final-year students were enrolled automatically for the first time, and 65% of them sat the exam, up from 53.8% in 2025 (preliminary). Absence reached 32% on day one and 36% on day two, above the 2025 level, in preliminary Inep data.

Barchini linked part of the rise in absences to the automatic enrolment of public-school students. The figures are preliminary and may change in Inep’s final count.

What To Watch

Inep said on 15 November that the answer keys come out on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Results follow on Monday 18 January 2027, and reapplication exams are set for Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 December 2026.

The next checkpoint is Inep’s own target, stated in September, to finalise its proposal by the end of 2026. The date of the public presentation is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

Barchini has not seen the proposal, so its content is not known, and the September ideas may change. No date for the public presentation has been given.

It is also unclear whether the 2028 target will hold. Inep has said there are no final decisions.

Connected Coverage

Our explainer on Brazil’s education and healthcare covers the system behind the exam. The Latin America Power Map and our Brazil news page track the wider picture.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Inep present the Enem proposal?

No date has been given. Barchini said on 15 November that Inep will present it at the right moment.

What could replace the 30-line essay?

Inep floated several shorter writing tasks of about 20, 10 and 5 lines across the exam. No models are final.

Does the 2026 exam change?

No. The 2026 essay followed the traditional format, and any change would start in 2028 at the earliest.

Sources: Inep, results and key dates, 15 November 2026; Inep, Enem 2026 participation, 8 to 9 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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