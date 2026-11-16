File photo: the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília during a large open-air gathering, seen from above. Photo: Brazilian federal government archive.

BRAZIL · EDUCATION

Leonardo Barchini, Brazil’s education minister, said on Sunday 15 November 2026 that hackers tried to attack the website of Inep, the National Institute for Educational Studies and Research, during the second day of Enem (Exame Nacional do Ensino Médio) 2026. He said the government was keeping the attacks under control.

Enem is Brazil’s national university entrance exam, taken over two Sundays, somewhat like the SAT. Inep, which runs the exam, said on 15 November that 5.05 million people registered this year.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Our report on the day-one no-shows covers the first Sunday, 8 November. This report covers the second.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Key Facts Who Leonardo Barchini, Brazil’s education minister, and Inep, the agency that runs Enem.

What Hackers tried to attack Inep’s website on Sunday 15 November 2026, the second Enem day.

Scale 5.05 million registered candidates, up 42.4% from 2022, according to Inep.

Not known How many attempts, what kind, who was behind them, and whether any page was affected.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s education minister says the attacks on the exam agency’s site are under control, but the details remain unpublished.

What Barchini Said

Geraldo Alckmin, Brazil’s vice president, who was acting as president, visited the exam monitoring room at Inep in Brasília on the morning of 15 November. Barchini spoke about the attacks on Inep’s page that day.

At the press conference after day two he said, “Esses ataques sempre ocorrem, mas nada fora do comum,” meaning these attacks always happen but nothing is out of the ordinary. The minister did not elaborate.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Barchini gave no figures on the attempts. Inep said on 15 November that day two passed without significant incidents.

The Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, the avenue lined with Brazil’s federal ministry buildings. (File photo) Photo: Ana Volpe, Agência Senado, via site library

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

How the Exam Day Went

Inep said on 15 November that day two had 90 multiple-choice questions, 45 in mathematics and 45 in natural sciences, from 13:30 to 18:30 Brasília time. Day one, on 8 November, covered languages, human sciences and an essay on valuing the Unified Health System (SUS) as a universal right.

Barchini said on 15 November that 36% of registered candidates were absent on day two, after 32% on day one, in preliminary figures. The ministry attributed the high absence to the automatic enrolment of public-school final-year students.

Power failures hit 11 test sites in Minas Gerais, Bahia, Paraná, Maranhão and Piauí. Affected candidates can request reapplication from 16 to 20 November.

Why It Matters

Enem scores feed almost 1.5 million places in the federal admission and aid programmes Sisu (the national university-admission system), Prouni (a scholarship scheme) and Fies (a student-loan programme), Inep said on 15 November. Inep preliminary figures show that 65% of public-school final-year students sat the exam in 2026, up from 53.8% in 2025.

The Participant Page (Página do Participante) is where reapplication requests are filed from 16 to 20 November, Inep said. It is not known whether that is the page that was targeted.

The 5.05 million registered candidates, up 42.4% from 2022 according to Inep on 15 November, are the people who depend on the exam. They get the official answer keys on Wednesday 18 November, Inep said.

What To Watch

Inep said on 15 November that the official answer keys (gabaritos) come out on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Reapplication requests run from Monday 16 to Friday 20 November for candidates hit by logistics problems, infectious disease or natural disasters.

Reapplication exams are set for Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 December 2026, Inep said. Results follow on Monday 18 January 2027.

What Is Not Known

Barchini did not say how many attempts there were, what kind, or who was behind them. He also did not say whether any page or candidate access was affected.

Details beyond the minister’s remarks have not been published. We will not guess at the cause until Inep or the ministry gives them.

Connected Coverage

For more, see our explainer on education in Brazil and the Latin America Power Map. Our Brazil news page lists the latest stories.

Sources: Inep, results and key dates, 15 November 2026; Inep, record public-school participation, 8-9 November 2026; Inep, second day ends, 15 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Barchini say about the hacking attempts?

He said on 15 November that the government was controlling the attacks and gave no details. He said such attacks always occur but nothing was out of the ordinary.

Was the Enem exam disrupted?

Inep said the day passed without significant incidents. Power failures hit 11 test sites, and affected candidates can request reapplication.

When are the Enem results out?

Inep said on 15 November that results come on Monday 18 January 2027. Official answer keys come earlier, on Wednesday 18 November 2026.