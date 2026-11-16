Brazil’s main industry lobby says the circular economy, meaning reuse, repair and recycling instead of disposal, moves between R$31 billion and R$90.7 billion (about US$5.4 billion to US$15.8 billion) in the country. The range comes from a new study that the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Brazil’s national industry confederation, brought to the COP31 United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

The wide gap is the real news for a US reader, because it shows how hard this market is to measure. Conversions here use the Central Bank of Brazil’s PTAX rate (its official daily dollar rate) of R$5.7324 per US$ for Monday, 16 November 2026.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Range. CNI, Brazil’s industry confederation, sizes circular activity at R$31–90.7 billion (US$5.4–15.8 billion).

Context. That sits inside an estimated R$884 billion (about US$154 billion) Brazilian sustainable finance market.

Where it goes. 80.8% of mapped funds go to waste management, recycling and material recovery.

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As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET.

A new industry study gives Brazil’s circular economy a size in billions of reais. It is a range, not a single number, and its scope matters more than its top figure.

Big Picture

CNI’s earlier survey, Sondagem Especial No. 102, published on 1 October 2026, asked more than 1,600 industrialists about circular practices. It found that 57% of Brazilian industrial companies apply at least one, including 66% of large firms and 43% of small ones.

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File photo: Street square in Nordestina, Bahia, Brazil.

The new study, titled Financing for the Circular Economy in Brazilian Industry, turns to money instead of practices. It analysed financial operations from 2020 to 2025 and drew on interviews with industry and financial institutions.

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CNI argues that credit is the bottleneck. On 1 October 2026 its policy analyst Marcello Lira Doudement said that without accessible financing lines, industry struggles to bear the first costs of new circular technology.

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What We Know

CNI estimates sustainable finance in Brazil at R$884 billion (about US$154 billion). It says 3.5% to 10.3% of that reaches circular projects, against a global average of about 2%.

Of the funds mapped, 80.8% go to waste management, recycling and material recovery. Another 11.5% funds reuse, repair and longer product life, and 7.7% funds sustainable design and waste prevention.

Green loans make up 27.9% of the mapped operations, equity and venture capital 20.9%, and blended finance 16.3%. The public sector appears through seven large stakes worth R$44 billion (about US$7.7 billion), alongside 12 private bank transactions.

Manufacturing accounts for 46.4% of the mapped operations and industrial utility services for 32.1%. By subsector, rubber and plastics lead with 21.4%.

CNI’s environment and sustainability superintendent, Davi Bomtempo, calls the agenda cross-cutting. Many circular projects are booked as energy, innovation or decarbonisation, which makes them hard to count.

Public awareness is low, with only about 13% of Brazilians knowing the concept. In the October survey, 46% of firms said they did not know how to measure the revenue effect of circular practices.

What Is Not Known

The reporting we reviewed does not say whether R$31 billion to R$90.7 billion is a yearly flow or a total for 2020 to 2025. We could not locate the full report on CNI’s news portal at the time of writing.

Several headlines say “up to R$90.7 billion”, but the study gives a floor of R$31 billion as well. Our own arithmetic shows that 3.5% to 10.3% of R$884 billion gives roughly R$31 billion to R$91 billion, close to the range but not identical.

No jobs figure appears in the coverage we checked. How CNI built the range, and what it counts as circular, remains unconfirmed.

What It Means for You

For a US investor in Brazilian green bonds or industrial stocks, the study shows a market that is real but poorly measured. Money still flows mostly to the end of a product’s life, such as recycling plants, not to cleaner design.

For US firms selling plastics, packaging or recycling equipment, the data points to demand held back by costly credit. For travellers and expats, it is a reminder that most Brazilians have not yet heard the term.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How big is Brazil’s circular economy?

The National Confederation of Industry (CNI) puts it at R$31 billion to R$90.7 billion (US$5.4 billion to US$15.8 billion). The study does not say whether that is a yearly figure.

What does “up to” mean in the headlines?

Only the top of the range, R$90.7 billion (US$15.8 billion), is an upper bound. The study also gives a floor of R$31 billion (US$5.4 billion).

Where does the money go?

CNI says 80.8% of mapped funds go to waste management, recycling and material recovery. Only 7.7% goes to design and waste prevention.

Does the study count jobs?

The coverage we reviewed gives no jobs figure. We will not estimate one.

Sources. National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Sondagem Especial No. 102, Economia Circular 2026, https://noticias.portaldaindustria.com.br/noticias/sustentabilidade/57-das-empresas-industriais-adotam-tecnicas-de-economia-circular-revela-pesquisa-da-cni/ ; CNI, Financiamento para a Economia Circular na Indústria Brasileira, presented at COP31; Central Bank of Brazil, PTAX series, https://olinda.bcb.gov.br/olinda/servico/PTAX/versao/v1/odata/

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