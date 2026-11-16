File photo: delegates at a COP31 ministerial meeting in Antalya.

Published Monday, 16 November, 12:34 p.m. ET (20:34 Antalya) · Source: ITU, UN Climate Change

Antalya, Türkiye: on Monday, the host of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya (the annual UN climate conference) and the UN’s digital agency launched a voluntary pledge on artificial intelligence and the climate. The Antalya AI Pledge asks governments and companies to cut the environmental cost of AI and use it for climate action, but it binds nobody.

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The COP31 Presidency, led by host Türkiye, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU, the UN agency for digital technology) announced it on 16 November 2026. The text says its objectives are “voluntary and non-prescriptive” and “create no new obligations”, to be applied in accordance with national circumstances and legislation.

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Key Facts What. A voluntary Antalya AI Pledge on AI’s climate footprint and its use in climate action.

Who. The COP31 Presidency (Türkiye’s summit team) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Review. Endorsers take stock at each UN climate conference until 2030, starting with COP32, the next summit.

Next date. Friday, 20 November 2026: scheduled close of COP31; no closing time confirmed.

A voluntary AI climate pledge was launched in Antalya as nearly 200 countries race to agree a text by 20 November.

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In plain English COP31 is this year’s annual UN climate summit, hosted by Türkiye. A “pledge” here is a voluntary promise: nobody is forced to sign, and it creates no new obligations.

A Voluntary Pledge on AI and Climate

The pledge covers four areas: sustainable AI infrastructure and hardware; responsible AI design, management and procurement; assessment and reporting of environmental impacts; and financial and technical support for climate applications. Endorsers are invited to take stock at each UN climate conference until 2030, starting with COP32.

Endorsement stays open between COP31 and COP32, and ITU publishes a list of endorsers on its pledge page. Governments, the private sector, civil society, academia and other non-state actors can all endorse it.

The text gives developing countries, least developed countries and small island states particular attention, through access to computing, data, training and support. Governments and other stakeholders endorse through separate annexes, and non-state endorsers must choose at least one commitment.

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What Backers and Critics Say

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU’s secretary-general, framed the pledge as a way to advance responsible innovation that benefits climate-vulnerable countries. Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN Climate Change (the UN’s climate secretariat), said in September that AI companies must show their benefits outweigh their costs.

Jill McArdle of Beyond Fossil Fuels, a campaign group against fossil-fuel use, warned that the pledge could become a green label that justifies the status quo. Voluntary pledges, in other words, are easy to sign and hard to measure.

Where the Negotiations Stand

COP31 opened on 9 November and is scheduled to close on Friday, 20 November, with nearly 200 countries needing consensus. Türkiye hosts, with Murat Kurum as COP31 president, while Chris Bowen, Australia’s climate minister, is president of the formal negotiations.

No major breakthrough is expected. The main disputes are climate finance, the future of coal, oil and gas, and a Turkish-backed voluntary pledge to raise electricity’s share of global final energy demand.

That electrification pledge does not require the power to be renewable. Saudi Arabia, Russia and India have historically resisted firm fossil-fuel language, and the United States is absent for a second year running.

Bowen said some issues need more time. Stiell urged negotiators on 14 November to avoid tactical delays.

What It Means for US Readers

Antalya is eight hours ahead of US Eastern Time. The United States is not taking part in the talks this year.

The pledge creates no obligations for US technology companies or universities. US organisations may still endorse it until COP32.

What Is Not Known

No launch time has been given for the pledge, so it cannot be placed in ET. We have not independently confirmed the number of endorsers.

The status of the draft negotiating text and the time of the 20 November close are also unknown. We found no poll and no prediction-market odds on a COP31 outcome.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Antalya AI Pledge?

A voluntary framework launched on 16 November 2026 by the COP31 Presidency and ITU on AI’s environmental footprint and its use in climate action. It is voluntary, non-prescriptive and creates no new obligations.

Who has signed it?

ITU publishes a list of endorsers on its pledge page. Endorsement stays open between COP31 and COP32.

When do the COP31 talks end?

They are scheduled to close on Friday, 20 November 2026, with nearly 200 countries needing consensus. Summits often overrun, and no closing time has been confirmed.

Does the pledge bind the United States?

No. It is voluntary, and the United States is not taking part in this year’s talks.

Sources: ITU Green Digital Action, UN Climate Change (the UN climate secretariat), The Rio Times COP31 dossier.

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