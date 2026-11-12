Brazil Bill Would Limit Firms’ Tax Credits

Aerial view of Brasília with the ministry buildings along the Esplanada dos Ministérios and the Metropolitan Cathedral. Photo: Ana Volpe, Brazilian Senate.

BRAZIL · TAX POLICY

A clause in a Brazilian budget bill could let the government limit how companies use tax credits they already own. Article 6-F of Complementary Bill 299/2026 (PLP, in Portuguese), now in the Senate, would allow that, and several senators want it deleted.

The bill was filed in Brazil’s Senate on Wednesday 11 November 2026 as part of a package the government presents as a way to meet its fiscal targets. For investors with Brazilian exposure, the clause matters because credits tied up at the state are cash a company cannot use.

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Key Facts What Article 6-F would let Brazil’s government limit how firms pay tax debts with other tax credits.

Number Estimated 2027 gain from the offset limit: R$12.8 billion to R$18.3 billion (US$2.3 billion to US$3.2 billion).

Unknown No vote result is known, and the bill must also pass the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house.

Next At least three senators filed amendments to delete the clause; more than 40 amendments were filed by 12 November.

What Does Article 6-F Change?

Complementary Bill PLP 299/2026 was filed by Senator Jaques Wagner of the Workers’ Party, President Lula’s party. A complementary bill becomes a complementary law, a type of law that the Constitution reserves for certain subjects and that needs an absolute majority.

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Senator Eduardo Braga of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB), from Amazonas state, is the rapporteur, the senator who writes the committee report. He presented a substitute text, and an urgency request was filed on 11 November.

Article 6-F would be inserted into Complementary Law 200 of 2023, the fiscal framework law that sets Brazil’s budget rules. It would let the federal Executive, meaning the government, reduce offsetting, the right of a company to pay a tax debt with its own tax credits.

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A later act of the Executive would set the percentages, which could differ by total value or type of credit. The cut could not exceed the reduction of the spending limit in Article 6-E plus the spending freeze under the Fiscal Responsibility Law of 2000, and it would apply only if the measures of Article 6-C of the same bill are adopted.

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Why Does the Government Want the Limit?

Braga’s report, citing information from the Executive, says the bill would improve Brazil’s primary result, the budget balance before interest, in 2027 by R$43 billion to R$54 billion (about US$7.6 billion to US$9.6 billion). Dollar values use R$5.65 per US$, the market rate on 12 November 2026.

The report lists four sources, and reducing offsets would raise R$12.8 billion to R$18.3 billion (about US$2.3 billion to US$3.2 billion). These are figures supplied by the Executive and cited in the rapporteur’s report.

Spending containment, a 10% cut in tax breaks (R$15 billion, about US$2.7 billion) and a cap on tax breaks make up the rest. The offset limit is therefore one of four measures.

Who Backs the Clause, and Who Opposes It?

Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti told the Joint Budget Committee (CMO), the senators and deputies who review the budget, on 11 November 2026 that the package would have an impact of R$50 billion to R$60 billion (about US$9 billion to US$11 billion) in 2027. He said the bill reinforces the plan to stabilise public debt and is not a fiscal shock.

Senator Izalci Lucas of the Liberal Party, from the Federal District around Brasília, filed Amendment 35 on 12 November 2026 to delete Article 6-F. Senators Sergio Moro and Rogério Marinho also filed amendments that delete it, and none of them is a Senate decision.

Lucas’s written reasons say the clause lets the Executive limit offsetting of recognised credits by its own act, “without ceiling, deadline, criterion or correction defined in law”.He argues this is not a true fiscal adjustment, since it delays payment and moves the cost to later years.

He calls it “compulsory financing of the Treasury by the productive sector”, and says companies would pay new cash for current taxes while the state holds back money it already recognised as owed.

The chamber of Brazil’s Federal Senate in Brasília, file photo. Photo: Senado Federal, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Why Does Senator Lucas Cite a 2024 Precedent?

On 11 June 2024 the Senate presidency, then led by Rodrigo Pacheco, returned to the Executive the parts of Provisional Measure 1,227/2024, a decree with the force of law, that restricted offsetting of PIS and Cofins credits, two federal taxes on company revenue. Lucas says the presidency judged them unconstitutional and that the same logic applies here.

What It Means for You

Investors and companies with Brazilian exposure should watch whether the offset limit survives. Companies that use federal tax credits to pay tax debts could see cash tied up if the government applies the clause.

Related coverage: Brazil Sends Senate a Budget Savings Bill and Brazil Plans US$11 Billion 2027 Budget Fix.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

What Is Not Known

No vote result is known to us at the time of writing, and the bill must also pass the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house. The percentages of any cut would be set only by a later Executive act.

One report on 12 November mentions a manifesto from business associations on Article 6-F, but we have not seen the document and found no second report, so we do not state its content. Which companies would be hit is also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Article 6-F of Brazil’s fiscal bill?

It would let the federal government reduce how much of a tax debt companies can offset with their own tax credits. A later act of the Executive would set the percentages.

How much does the government expect from the offset limit?

The Executive’s figures, cited in the rapporteur’s report, put it at R$12.8 billion to R$18.3 billion (about US$2.3 billion to US$3.2 billion) in 2027. It is a projection, not a result.

Has the Senate voted on the bill?

No vote result is known to us at the time of writing. An urgency request was filed on 11 November, and more than 40 amendments were filed by 12 November.

Sources: Brazilian Senate, text of PLP 299/2026, filed 11 November 2026; Senate rapporteur Eduardo Braga, report and substitute text, 11 November 2026; Senator Izalci Lucas, Amendment 35, 12 November 2026; Planning Minister Bruno Moretti, statement to the Joint Budget Committee, 11 November 2026.

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