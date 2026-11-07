Brazil Asks Court to Freeze Betting Lawsuits

Brazil’s Prosecutor General, Paulo Gonet, asked the Supreme Federal Court on Friday, 6 November 2026, to pause all lawsuits over the country’s ban on online betting. His aim is one nationwide answer from the top court instead of many conflicting rulings in lower courts.

The ban is a provisional measure, an emergency presidential decree with the force of law, issued on 25 September. It ended every betting licence in Brazil, so for US readers it matters because global betting groups and sponsors tied to Brazilian football are waiting on this legal fight.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Request. Brazil’s chief prosecutor asked the Supreme Court on Friday, 6 November, to freeze lawsuits against the betting ban.

Judge. Justice Luiz Fux, who steers the betting cases, must decide; no ruling or deadline has been announced.

Ban. A provisional measure of 25 September ended all licences and banned fixed-odds betting (bets at set prices).

Why. Different courts have ruled differently, so some operators may trade while others stay shut.

Brazil’s chief prosecutor wants a single nationwide ruling on the betting ban before more courts pile in. A pause would put every challenge on hold until the Supreme Court decides.

What Happened

Gonet, the Procurador-Geral da República (Brazil’s chief federal prosecutor, distinct from the government’s lawyer, the Attorney General of the Union), filed the request with Justice Luiz Fux. Fux is the Supreme Court judge in charge of the main betting cases.

The request asks that all cases on the measure’s legality be suspended in every court until the Supreme Court rules on the constitutional question. Gonet argues that the growing number of lawsuits and clashing rulings creates legal uncertainty and applies the rule unevenly to the companies it affects.

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Four direct actions of unconstitutionality, the lawsuit type used to challenge a law at the Supreme Court, target the provisional measure: numbers 8024, 8027, 8028 and 8035. Betting and lottery industry groups brought them.

The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília. Photo: Agência Senado, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

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What the Request Changes

Until now each operator has fought its own battle, with patchy results. A São Paulo federal judge let operator Stake keep trading, but the president of appeals court TRF3 (3rd Region federal court) suspended it on 9 October at the government’s request.

On 3 November a different TRF3 judge, Adriana Pileggi, restored the licence of CDA Gaming, which runs the Casa de Apostas, Betsul and Jogo Online brands. She called ending a licence without refund a “true confiscation” of the R$30 million (about US$5.5 million) the company says it paid.

A freeze would stop such rulings from piling up while leaving the provisional measure itself in force. It would also take decisions on refunds and licences out of the lower courts until the top court speaks.

Why It Matters

The filing puts the prosecutor’s office firmly into the fight over the ban. It comes three days after the Supreme Court held a public hearing on the measure on Tuesday, 3 November.

For operators the move cuts both ways. It would block further court wins like CDA Gaming’s, yet it would also stop the flood of costly lawsuits.

What Happens Next

The provisional measure lapses unless Congress converts it into law within 60 days, extendable once by another 60 (recess time is not counted), which could change the pending cases. Fux may grant the request, refuse it or send it to the full court.

No hearing date or vote on the request has been announced. Operators and industry groups may also file their own responses.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Fux will grant the pause, or whether he will first ask the government and operators to respond. It is also unclear how a pause would treat CDA Gaming’s restored licence.

The Rio Times has not seen the full text of the petition. So the exact list of lower-court cases it names is unconfirmed.

What It Means for You

If you follow betting stocks or Brazilian clubs that rely on sponsors, expect no clear legal path until Fux decides. A pause would leave the ban in force while the Supreme Court decides, so any return to Brazil would depend on that ruling, not on single lower-court rulings.

Related reading: the betting ban fight explained and the court order that lifted the ban for three brands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s prosecutor general ask for?

Paulo Gonet asked the Supreme Federal Court on 6 November 2026 to suspend all lawsuits in every court challenging the provisional measure on betting. The pause would last until the Supreme Court rules on the constitutional question.

Does the request lift the ban?

No, it does not change the provisional measure, which has banned fixed-odds betting since 25 September. It only asks courts to stop deciding related lawsuits until the top court rules.

Who decides the request?

Justice Luiz Fux, who steers the main betting cases at the Supreme Federal Court. He can grant it, refuse it or send it to the full court, and no decision date has been announced.

Sources Supreme Federal Court (STF) public-hearing notices and case records, direct actions of unconstitutionality (ADIs) 7721, 7723, 7749, 8024, 8027, 8028, 8035, read 7 November 2026 · Office of the Prosecutor General (PGR) filing of 6 November 2026, summarised from public records, full text not retrieved · Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF3) rulings of 9 October and 3 November 2026, read 7 November 2026 · Provisional Measure 1,394/2026, Presidency of Brazil