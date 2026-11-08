Bogotá Police Find No Bomb at Caracol

COLOMBIA · SECURITY

Key Facts What happened Police found no sign of explosives after Noticias Caracol, a Colombian TV channel, was warned of a possible attack.

Where Noticias Caracol, the news channel of Caracol Televisión, a Colombian television network, in Bogotá, Colombia’s capital.

What was done The channel says its staff were evacuated on Saturday.

Why it matters A threat to a newsroom in the capital bears on press safety and on travel to Bogotá.

As of Sunday, 8 November 2026; the origin of the warning is not public.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Bogotá police found no explosives at Noticias Caracol after the broadcaster was warned of a possible attack, and the origin of the warning is still unknown.

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Bogotá police said on Saturday that they found no evidence of explosives at Noticias Caracol, after the broadcaster said it had been warned of a possible attack. The channel says its staff were evacuated on Saturday.

Caracol Televisión is a Colombian television network, and Caracol Radio is a separate radio network. For US readers, the alert matters because it touches press safety and travel to Bogotá.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Bogotá police said that at that moment there was no evidence of explosives, on Saturday, 7 November 2026. Readers can find more in our Colombia news in English.

File photo. The Palacio de Justicia on Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, Colombia, home of the Supreme Court, 2020. Photo: Bernard Gagnon, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

Noticias Caracol said authorities had told it of an intention by illegal armed groups to attack the channel. It said it took measures to protect its staff and facilities.

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Caracol Radio said authorities had warned it of the risk of a possible attack on the company and on other media outlets. The steps it took, if any, have not been made public.

Iris Marín, Colombia’s Ombudsperson for human rights, called the situation grave and deeply worrying. She asked authorities to clarify and verify the facts.

Police Say No Explosives Were Found

The police statement said there was no evidence of explosives at that moment. A finding of no bomb at one building is different from a finding that no group plans anything.

The number of officers sent to the building is not known. The time of the evacuation and the number of people who left are also not known.

A City With a Long Memory

Bogotá has seen attacks on media before. In August 2010, a car bomb exploded outside Caracol Radio’s headquarters in the capital.

The warning came amid other violence. On 7 November 2026, drones with explosives hit an army base in Santa Rosa del Sur, in southern Bolívar department, and Colombia’s army reported three soldiers dead; see our report on the drone attack on a Colombian army base.

Nothing published so far links the drone attack to the warning at Caracol. No authority has said they are connected.

What Is Not Known

The central open question is who is behind the warning and how credible it was. Authorities have named no group, and the broadcasters have named none.

It is also unclear who first raised the alert, and whether other media outlets received warnings. No arrests, suspects or devices have been announced.

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, this was a scare that police say found no explosives. Travellers to Bogotá should still follow advice from the US State Department and local authorities.

For investors, one ruled-out scare at a media building is not a market event. A confirmed pattern of threats against institutions would be a different matter.

The next signals to watch are any update from the police and any word on who sent the warning. Both would show how credible the threat was.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was there a bomb at Noticias Caracol?

Bogotá police said on Saturday, 7 November 2026, that there was no evidence of explosives. The channel says it had been warned of a possible attack and evacuated staff.

Who is Noticias Caracol?

It is the news channel of Caracol Televisión, a Colombian television network. Caracol Radio, a separate radio network, also said it was warned.

Who is behind the warning?

Noticias Caracol said authorities told it of an intention by illegal armed groups, but no group has been named. The original source of the warning has not been made public.

Is the warning linked to other attacks?

Nothing published so far links the warning to the drone attack in Santa Rosa del Sur. No authority has said they are connected.

Sources: Bogotá police (7 November 2026); Noticias Caracol and Caracol Radio (statements, 7–8 November 2026); Ombudsperson of Colombia (statement, 7–8 November 2026).