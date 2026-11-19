Colombia's capital is not facing a blackout today, but its mayor says the margin between demand and supply has narrowed, and the water level in the power reservoirs will decide how large the risk becomes.

Energy: Colombia

Bogotá’s mayor told residents on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to prepare for possible power cuts, even though none is planned. Carlos Fernando Galán said electricity demand in Colombia’s capital came close to the supply available in September.

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No rationing decision has been needed so far, he said, and any rationing, meaning planned rotating cuts, would not come suddenly. For foreign companies, travellers and expats in the capital, the warning arrives as the rainy season ends and El Niño, a Pacific warming that brings less rain to Colombia, is still active.

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Key Facts Who. Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán spoke to reporters on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Warning. In September demand came close to supply; the mayor urges preparing to lower rationing risk.

Reservoirs. Reservoirs held 78% to 79% of capacity in mid-November; the goal is 80% by 30 November.

Status. No rationing is needed yet, the mayor said, and any cut would not be sudden.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Colombia’s capital is not facing a blackout today, but its mayor says the margin between demand and supply has narrowed, and the water level in the power reservoirs will decide how large the risk becomes.

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What the Mayor Said

Galán told reporters that Colombia did not add enough new power generation and that demand kept growing. In his words, translated from Spanish, “we have been in critical moments when demand has grown close to supply”.

He said the city has not yet had to take any rationing decision. He added that the step would not come suddenly and would be handled with the competent authorities, and that the city must prepare to be “much clearer and more visible” about how to help reduce the risk.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Rationing, known in Spanish as racionamiento, means planned cuts that rotate through districts to keep the national grid stable. The mayor did not announce any cut.

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Why the Reservoirs Are the Number to Watch

Hydropower supplies most of Colombia’s electricity, so the water held behind its dams decides how much safety margin the grid has. Galán said the first step is for the power reservoirs to reach 80% of their capacity by the end of the rainy season in late November.

He stressed that he did not mean the Chingaza reservoirs, which supply Bogotá’s drinking water and not its electricity. XM, the operator that runs Colombia’s power system and market, reported national reservoirs at 78% to 79% of capacity in mid-November, just under that goal.

Rain reaching the dams is also below normal. XM reported late-October inflows, the water that reaches reservoirs from rivers and rain, at about 61% of the historical average, and it cited a late-October bulletin of the US climate agency NOAA that put the odds at 83% that El Niño stays strong to very strong into the first quarter of 2027.

A view of Bogotá, Colombia’s capital. (File photo)

Demand Is Setting Records

Colombia is using more power every year. XM reported that October demand rose 4.7% from October 2025, and its 2026 data show a record daily demand of 266.56 gigawatt-hours (GWh, one million kilowatt-hours) and a peak draw of 12,706 megawatts, the most electricity used at one moment.

If dry conditions persist, XM’s studies say the system could need up to 100 GWh a day from thermal power plants, which burn gas, coal and liquid fuels, for more than six months. Colombia’s energy ministry, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, says El Niño will stay very strong until the first quarter of 2027 and asks the public to keep saving energy, water and gas.

What It Means for You

For companies and residents in Bogotá, the practical signal is the reservoir reading on 30 November, not the mayor’s warning itself. If the reservoirs reach 80%, the immediate pressure eases, and if they miss it, the dry season starts with a thinner cushion.

Travellers and expats do not need to change plans on this evidence, and nothing here is advice to do so. It is a reason to follow official notices from XM and the energy ministry, and to expect more public appeals to save electricity.

What Is Not Known

No rationing schedule, list of districts or start date has been announced, and the mayor said no decision has been needed. It is also not known whether the reservoirs will hit 80% by 30 November, because that depends on rain that has not yet fallen, or how the national authorities would divide any cuts between regions.

In Plain English

XM: the operator that runs Colombia’s electricity system and wholesale power market.

the operator that runs Colombia’s electricity system and wholesale power market. El Niño: a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that changes rainfall and, in Colombia, often brings drought.

a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that changes rainfall and, in Colombia, often brings drought. Gigawatt-hour (GWh): one million kilowatt-hours; 266.56 GWh is the most Colombia has used in a single day in 2026.

one million kilowatt-hours; 266.56 GWh is the most Colombia has used in a single day in 2026. Rationing: planned, rotating power cuts used to protect the grid when supply runs short.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Bogotá facing power cuts now?

No cut has been ordered. Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán said on 18 November 2026 that no rationing decision has been needed so far and that any cut would not come suddenly.

Why is the risk higher this year?

Demand is growing, and El Niño has cut the water reaching hydropower dams. XM reported October demand 4.7% above a year earlier.

What reservoir level matters?

Galán named 80% of capacity by the end of November. XM reported national reservoirs at 78% to 79% in mid-November.

Where can readers find official updates?

XM publishes data on reservoirs and demand. The energy ministry and the Bogotá mayor’s office have issued statements on the risk.

Sources Sources: remarks by Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, 18 November 2026; XM, Colombia’s electricity system operator, bulletins on reservoirs, inflows and demand, October and November 2026; Ministry of Mines and Energy statement on El Niño. Alcaldía de Bogotá

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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