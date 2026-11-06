Bogotá Judge Jailed Over Alleged Bribe

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COLOMBIA · COURTS

Key Facts Ruling A Bogotá judge ordered a fellow judge held in prison on Thursday 5 November pending trial.

Accused Judge Myriam Alcira Martínez López, lawyer Emperatriz Herrera Cuenca and court official Waldo Garavito Mejía.

Alleged bribe Prosecutors allege a COP 1.2 billion bribe (about US$373,000) to free a Dutch drug suspect.

Charges Bribery and false statements in a public document; the judge also faces a charge of knowingly unlawful ruling.

Plea None of the three accepted the charges, and all are presumed innocent.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

A Bogotá judge was ordered jailed on Thursday 5 November over an alleged bribe to free a Dutch drug suspect wanted for extradition. Prosecutors say she received COP 600 million (about US$186,000 at 3,221 pesos per US$1) in June as the first payment of a COP 1.2 billion deal.

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Judge Myriam Alcira Martínez López, a lawyer and a court official were sent to prison by a separate judge at the request of prosecutors. None of the three accepted the charges, and all are presumed innocent.

What the Bogotá Judge Is Accused Of

Prosecutors say Martínez López granted a June habeas corpus petition that freed Jozef Marcus Hendrika Van der Voort, a Dutch citizen held pending extradition. A habeas corpus petition asks a judge to order release from unlawful detention.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Prosecutors say she justified the release by noting he had been held 109 days without an extradition decision. They say she lacked competence to hear the petition and ignored warnings from prosecutors and the Interior Ministry.

The judge granted the petition in mid-June, and another judicial official revoked the order on 18 June. Van der Voort stayed in custody while his extradition process continued.

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How the Alleged Payment Worked

Prosecutors say the lawyer, Emperatriz Herrera Cuenca, met the judge on 4 June and handed over COP 600 million (about US$186,000). They describe it as the first instalment of a deal worth COP 1.2 billion (about US$373,000).

They say court official Waldo Garavito Mejía, who worked at the Paloquemao judicial services centre in Bogotá, helped steer the petition to her court. That centre handles the assignment of cases to judges.

Police arrested the three in late October in Bogotá and Cota, a town near the capital. A control-of-guarantees judge ordered them held in prison on the night of Thursday 5 November.

Charges and Presumption of Innocence

A prosecutor from the anti-corruption unit charged all three with bribery (cohecho propio) and false statements in a public document (falsedad ideológica). The judge also faces a charge of knowingly issuing an unlawful ruling (prevaricato por acción).

None of the three accepted the charges, and a judge ordered each held in prison while the case proceeds. Under Colombian law, an arrest and charges are not a conviction.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

A control-of-guarantees judge decides on arrests, searches and detention before trial and does not decide guilt. Martínez López held that job in Bogotá, and the judge who jailed her holds the same type of post.

The Fiscalía General is Colombia’s prosecutor’s office, and its anti-corruption unit brought this case. The investigation began with prosecutors in the drug-trafficking unit who were handling the extradition.

Van der Voort is a Dutch citizen wanted by Dutch authorities on drug trafficking charges. He was held at La Picota prison in Bogotá while his extradition was processed.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the case matters because extradition is how Colombia sends drug suspects to face trial abroad, including in the United States. An alleged attempt to free a suspect by corrupting a judge draws attention for that reason.

The case also tests Colombia’s own checks on judicial integrity, which matter to companies that rely on Colombian courts to enforce contracts. Prosecutors have made it a priority case of judicial corruption.

What Is Not Known

The trial date for the three accused is not set. The Fiscalía and the trial court in Bogotá will announce it.

Whether a second payment was ever made is open, because prosecutors describe only the first COP 600 million (about US$186,000). The Fiscalía can say when it files its formal accusation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the Bogotá judge in this case?

She is Myriam Alcira Martínez López, a control-of-guarantees judge. A separate judge ordered her held in prison on Thursday 5 November, and she is presumed innocent.

What is the alleged bribe?

Prosecutors allege a COP 1.2 billion bribe (about US$373,000) to free a Dutch drug suspect. They say COP 600 million (about US$186,000) was paid on 4 June.

Was the Dutch suspect freed?

A judge ordered his release in mid-June, but another judicial official revoked the order on 18 June. He stayed in custody while his extradition process continued.

Are the accused guilty?

No court has convicted them, and none accepted the charges. Under Colombian law, an arrest and charges are not a conviction.

Sources: Fiscalía General de la Nación, statement on the charges and detention order for Judge Martínez López, lawyer Herrera Cuenca and court official Garavito Mejía, 5 November 2026, as reported by Colombian news media; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, official exchange rate (TRM) of 3,221.19 pesos per US$1, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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