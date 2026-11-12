Benin Names New Mirador Anti-Terror Chief

Key Facts —Who. Colonel Claude Raoul Djehoungo now commands Mirador, Benin’s northern anti-jihadist operation, from Wednesday 11 November 2026. —Predecessor. Colonel André Dokoui Fofo, previously in charge, became chief of staff of the army, the land forces, on 4 November. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Appointed by. General Abou Issa, the armed forces’ top officer as chief of the general staff since 6 November. —Line. Issa told the new command that the armed forces stay on the offensive against terrorism. —As of 12 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

Benin has named a new field commander for Operation Mirador, its military effort against jihadist groups on the northern border. The change follows a top-level reshuffle of the armed forces one week earlier.

What Happened

Benin named Colonel Claude Raoul Djehoungo commander of the Mirador theatre of operations on Wednesday 11 November 2026. The theatre is the field command of Operation Mirador, and he succeeds Colonel André Dokoui Fofo.

General Abou Issa, chief of the general staff of Benin’s armed forces, made the appointment by decision. At the 11 November working session he said the armed forces remain firmly committed to an offensive posture against terrorism.

Issa also told the new command to step up civil-military action for residents in areas hit by the terrorist threat. That means aid and projects for local people alongside the military work.

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The Reshuffle Behind It

Benin’s Council of Ministers, the cabinet, named Fofo chief of staff of the army, meaning the land forces, on Wednesday 4 November 2026. The government of President Romuald Wadagni, who took office in 2026, made that appointment.

At the same meeting the cabinet named General Abou Issa chief of the general staff, replacing General Fructueux Gbaguidi, who had held the post since April 2022. Gbaguidi handed over to Issa on Friday 6 November 2026.

Issa had led the army staff from 2022 until his promotion. The Mirador appointment came one week after the cabinet meeting.

Why It Matters

A new field commander so soon after a new army chief points to continuity of the offensive line, not a change of course. The armed forces have not said what, if anything, will change in strategy.

Operation Mirador, launched in January 2022, aims to secure Benin’s northern border areas against jihadist groups. That northern region borders Burkina Faso and Niger.

A farmer threshes fonio, a local grain, in Natitingou, in the north of Benin. File photo, 2025. Photo: Crop Trust, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In Plain English

Operation Mirador is a joint military operation to secure Benin’s northern border against jihadist groups. A theatre of operations is the field command that runs the troops in that area.

What Is Not Known

We found no official decision text published for the 11 November appointment, which Beninese press reports describe. The reason for the change beyond the cabinet reshuffle is not stated.

What changes in strategy is also not stated. We give no attack figures, because we hold no verified 2026 incident or casualty counts for the north.

What It Means for US Readers

Benin is a coastal West African state with a port at Cotonou, and its northern border region touches Burkina Faso and Niger. For wider context, read how Benin sits among its West African neighbours and our Benin news hub.

Travellers and investors should follow their own government’s travel advice. Our file contains no new advisory tied to this appointment.

Benin’s public finances are covered in the IMF’s budget advice to Benin and in our external debt report. Both give background on the state that is running this operation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new head of Operation Mirador’s field command?

Colonel Claude Raoul Djehoungo, named on Wednesday 11 November 2026. He succeeds Colonel André Dokoui Fofo.

Who made the appointment?

General Abou Issa, chief of the general staff of Benin’s armed forces, appointed him by decision. We found no published text of that decision.

What is Operation Mirador?

It is a joint military operation launched in January 2022 to secure Benin’s northern border areas against jihadist groups. It also runs aid and projects for local residents.

Sources: Benin Council of Ministers communiqué of 4 November 2026; General Staff of the Benin Armed Forces (decision of 11 November 2026).

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