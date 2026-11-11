Benin Spokesman Explains Power Cuts
BENIN · COTONOU
Benin’s government blamed the long electricity cuts hitting the country on a shortfall in national power output and on trouble at a Nigerian supplier, spokesman Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji said on Wednesday 11 November 2026. He said technicians expect repairs at the Nigerian supplier’s installations to take a few months, while the government looks for alternative solutions.
Key Facts
- The cause Benin buys part of its power from Nigeria and Ghana, and a Nigerian supplier has equipment faults.
- The timeline Technicians estimate repairs will take a few months, and no date for normal supply has been given.
- Earlier notice On 3 November 2026 the state producer SBPE and distributor SBEE blamed import limits from Ghana and Nigeria.
- New plant The government says financing is in place for the Ogobis power plant, also spelled Dogo-Bis.
- Still open The supplier is not named, and no figure for the shortfall has been published.
What the Spokesman Said
Houngbédji, a minister and the government’s spokesperson, spoke to the press on Wednesday 11 November 2026. He said Benin’s own plants cover a good part of demand, but the country still has to complete its supply by buying from Nigeria and Ghana.
A Nigerian supplier is having problems with its installations, he said, which explains outages longer than consumers are used to. He said technicians put the repair at a few months.
What the Utilities Said Earlier
In a joint statement issued in Cotonou on Tuesday 3 November 2026, the state producer SBPE (Société béninoise de production d’électricité) and the state distributor SBEE (Société béninoise d’énergie électrique) said voltage drops and load shedding came mainly from sharp limits on supply from Ghana and Nigeria. Load shedding means deliberate, rotating power cuts that share out a shortage.
The companies apologised, urged households and businesses to save energy and promised regular updates. They also said supply would be restored step by step.
Solar Output and the Ogobis Plant
Asked about solar plants, the spokesman said the Illoulofin solar plant in the municipality of Pobè does not yet deliver its output directly to households. He also said financing is in place for the Ogobis power plant, also spelled Dogo-Bis.
Project teams for Ogobis are being recruited and installed, he said. No opening date was given in the briefing.
Why It Matters
Benin relies on imports to close the gap between its own production and demand, so limits on supply from Nigeria and Ghana translate into cuts at home. The repair estimate of a few months suggests the shortage may last.
The next checkpoint is the repair of the Nigerian installations, and no date is announced. The utilities say supply will be restored step by step.
What It Means for You
For US readers the effect is local, not a market event: it concerns residents, businesses and visitors in Benin. Anyone dependent on mains power there should plan for outages while repairs continue.
For the wider economic picture see our reports on Benin’s external debt and the International Monetary Fund’s call for a prudent budget. Country coverage sits on our Benin page.
What Is Not Known
The Nigerian supplier has not been named, and no figure for the size of the shortfall has been published. We could not find an official transcript of the 11 November briefing, and reports of it differ slightly on details.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are there power cuts in Benin?
The government says national output covers only part of demand and that a Nigerian supplier is having equipment problems. State utilities also point to limits on imports from Ghana and Nigeria.
How long will the cuts last?
The spokesman said technicians expect repairs to take a few months. No date for a return to normal supply has been announced.
What is the Ogobis plant?
It is a power plant, also spelled Dogo-Bis, that the spokesman said now has financing. Its project teams are being recruited, and no opening date was given.
Sources: Statement by Benin government spokesman Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, 11 November 2026; joint communiqué of the state power companies SBPE and SBEE, Cotonou, 3 November 2026.
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