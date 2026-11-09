Benin’s External Debt Hits US$16.9 Billion

Trucks and shipping containers wait in a lot in Cotonou, Benin’s largest city. File photo, 2024. (Photo: Adoscam, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BENIN · ECONOMY

Benin’s external debt reached US$16.9 billion at the end of 2025, up 16.5% in a year and more than four and a half times the US$3.6 billion of a decade earlier, according to the World Bank, the global development lender. The numbers come from its International Debt Report 2026, an annual review of developing-country borrowing, as published in Benin in early November.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The level External debt was US$16.889 billion at end-2025, against US$14.496 billion a year earlier.

The pace Up 16.5% in 2025, and about 4.7 times the US$3.6 billion recorded for 2015.

The scope The total counts private and short-term borrowing, not only what the state owes.

The lenders About US$5.1 billion of public and state-guaranteed debt is owed to private creditors.

What the World Bank Figures Say

Benin’s total external debt stood at US$16.889 billion at the end of 2025, compared with US$14.496 billion a year earlier, an increase of nearly US$2.4 billion. The ten-year comparison is starker, because the World Bank’s data series puts the 2015 figure at US$3.6 billion.

Dividing the two end points gives a debt about 4.7 times its 2015 level. That ratio is our own arithmetic, not a measure the bank publishes.

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What Counts as External Debt

External debt is money owed to lenders outside the country, whether the borrower is the government, a company or a bank. The World Bank total is therefore wider than what the Beninese state itself owes.

The data also separate “public and publicly guaranteed” debt, meaning government loans plus loans taken by others that the state has promised to repay. About US$5.1 billion of that debt is owed to private creditors, a group that includes bondholders and commercial banks.

Why It Matters to US Readers

Investors who hold African government bonds watch figures like this, because a faster build-up of debt can raise the interest a country must pay to borrow. A debt total alone does not show how well a country can repay, so ratings agencies, which grade borrowers’ creditworthiness, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Washington-based body that lends to countries in financial trouble, also look at income, exports and the budget.

For more on how Benin is handling its public finances, see our report on the IMF’s budget advice to Benin. Background on the country is in our Benin explainer and the latest Benin news.

What Is Not Known

The World Bank’s public data service still showed 2024 as the latest year on 9 November, so the 2025 figures rest on published accounts of the new report, which we could not open directly. That service also lists US$14.16 billion for 2024, below the US$14.496 billion in the new report, so the 2024 base appears to have been revised and the 16.5% rise depends on it.

Published accounts also differ on how much debt is public or state-guaranteed, at US$11.2 billion in one and US$12.4 billion in another, so we do not use either number. One account puts principal and interest paid on long-term external debt at about US$1.1 billion in 2025.

That total is made up of US$736 million of principal and US$379 million of interest. We could not confirm those figures beyond that one account.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much External Debt Does Benin Have?

Benin’s total external debt was US$16.889 billion at the end of 2025, according to the World Bank. That is up 16.5% from US$14.496 billion at the end of 2024.

Is External Debt the Same as Government Debt?

No. The World Bank total also includes private borrowers and short-term loans, so it is wider than the debt of the Beninese state alone.

How Has Benin’s External Debt Changed Since 2015?

The World Bank series shows US$3.6 billion for 2015. The 2025 level is about 4.7 times that, by our calculation.

Sources: World Bank, International Debt Statistics and international debt report, 2026 edition (worldbank.org); World Bank data series DT.DOD.DECT.CD for Benin (World Bank data API). Read 9 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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