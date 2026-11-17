Brazil: Company News

Banco do Brasil, Brazil’s state-controlled bank, says part of its large and medium farm borrowers chose not to pay or renegotiate their debts. Chief executive Tarciana Medeiros told investors on Thursday 12 November 2026 that the bank had not expected such intentional non-payment.

The bank’s adjusted net profit, which excludes one-off items, fell 66.5% in the third quarter to about R$1.27 billion (about US$0.22 billion), it reported on Wednesday 11 November. We convert reais at R$5.78 per US dollar, the market rate of 17 November.

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Key Facts Who. Tarciana Medeiros, chief executive of state-controlled Banco do Brasil, blamed some large and medium farm borrowers.

What. Third-quarter adjusted profit fell 66.5% to about US$0.22 billion.

Why. She said part of them chose not to pay or renegotiate their debts, despite record harvests.

Pushback. Farm groups reject the charge, and the bank says about 90% of its farm clients pay on time.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Banco do Brasil says some farmers chose not to pay, a case of moral hazard (acting carelessly because others bear the cost), while farm groups say the problem is hardship, not unwillingness to pay.

How Brazil Got Here

Brazil’s government has twice offered farmers a way out of overdue debt. Medida Provisória (MP) 1314, a presidential decree that takes effect at once but needs Congress to confirm it, was dated 5 September 2025, and its validity ended on 12 February 2026, the National Congress records.

MP 1376 was published in the Diário Oficial da União, the official gazette, on 15 July 2026. It authorises credit lines for debt renegotiation and lets the national Treasury take part in a fund that guarantees farm loans.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was re-elected on Sunday 25 October 2026 with about 51.8% of valid votes (blank and spoiled ballots excluded) in the final count. His opponent, Flávio Bolsonaro, a son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, took about 48.2%.

Congress has since passed a bill that would turn MP 1376 into permanent law, and the Senate says it goes to the president for signature. Under it, producers hit by extreme weather could renegotiate debts at 5% to 12% a year, press reports of the Senate-approved text say.

Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, where lawmakers passed the rural-debt bill. File photo. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

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What the Bank Said

Medeiros said that part of the large and medium producers “opted not to pay, nor renegotiate,” even with record harvests. She added: “We did not count on the persistence and intentionality of moral hazard.”

Moral hazard means taking a risk, or skipping a duty, because someone else is expected to bear the cost. Medeiros applied the term to borrowers who, she said, chose neither to negotiate nor to pay.

The bank cut its 2026 profit forecast to R$9 billion to R$11 billion (US$1.6 billion to US$1.9 billion), from R$18 billion to R$22 billion (US$3.1 billion to US$3.8 billion). Our earlier report on the quarter covers the share-price fall that followed.

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How Farm Groups Answered

Farm groups rejected the charge quickly. Aprosoja, the soy growers’ association, said the current problem is not a lack of willingness to pay.

Farsul, the farm federation of Rio Grande do Sul state, asked in a note to the bank’s shareholders why its farm default rate, near 7%, is far above the roughly 2% to 2.5% at the credit cooperatives Sicredi and Sicoob and at Banrisul, the bank of Rio Grande do Sul state. The bank says about 90% of its farm clients pay on time.

The bank said afterwards that it does not blame the whole sector. Our report on the minister who defended Medeiros shows the government backs its bank chief in public.

Why It Matters for US Readers

Farm credit finances the planting and export of the crops Brazil sells abroad, so strain at the lender that dominates it can slow lending to growers. The cut in the 2026 profit forecast, from a range of US$3.1 billion to US$3.8 billion to a range of US$1.6 billion to US$1.9 billion, shows how heavily farm losses weigh on a bank the state controls.

In our assessment, because the state owns the bank, a weaker balance sheet could in time become a call on public money. That link between farm debt, a state lender and the federal budget is the one to follow.

What It Means for You

If you follow Brazil through funds or company shares, the split matters: the bank blames borrower behaviour, and farm groups say the default is not deliberate. The public numbers do not yet show which view is right.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm the bank’s own farm default rate in its results presentation, so the only rate we quote is Farsul’s figure of about 7%. It is also not known whether the president will sign the bill or how the bank will collect from borrowers who refuse to pay.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is the president’s decision to sign or veto the bill that would turn MP 1376 into permanent law, and the Congress record gives a window for that decision (called sanction) from 16 November to 7 December 2026. The second is the bank’s fourth-quarter results, whose date is not confirmed.

Our earnings preview explains what analysts expected, and our Brazil coverage tracks the story.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Banco do Brasil profit fall in the third quarter?

Adjusted net profit, which excludes one-off items, fell 66.5% to about R$1.27 billion (about US$0.22 billion). Chief executive Tarciana Medeiros blamed part of its large and medium farm borrowers who chose not to pay or renegotiate.

What is moral hazard?

Moral hazard means taking a risk or skipping a duty because someone else is expected to bear the cost. Medeiros used the term for borrowers who, she said, refused to pay or renegotiate.

What are MP 1314 and MP 1376?

They are presidential provisional measures on rural debt. MP 1314 was dated 5 September 2025 and its validity ended on 12 February 2026, and MP 1376 was published on 15 July 2026.

How did farm groups respond?

Groups including Aprosoja (soy growers) and Farsul (Rio Grande do Sul farmers) rejected the charge. The bank said afterwards that it does not blame the whole sector.

Sources: Banco do Brasil results presentation and investor-relations site (ri.bb.com.br); Diário Oficial da União, MP 1376 of 15 July 2026 (in.gov.br); Congresso Nacional, MP 1314 and MP 1376 records (congressonacional.leg.br); Senado Federal news service (senado.leg.br); Tribunal Superior Eleitoral (tse.jus.br); notes of Aprosoja and Farsul, as published on 12 and 13 November 2026.

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