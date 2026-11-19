Ghana’s refining targets are clear on dates but, says Manteaw, silent on capacity, so the share already refined at home and the plan to raise it matter more than the deadline.

The open pit of the Damang gold mine in Ghana. File photo, 2015. (Photo: Enock4seth, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Africa · Gold

Ghana has promised to refine all of its small-scale gold at home by December 2028, but one of the country’s leading mining-transparency figures says the government has not yet shown how. Dr Steve Manteaw, co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), said in a broadcast interview published on Thursday 19 November 2026: “It is the how that is not apparent to us.”

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The goal matters to gold buyers because the share of Ghana’s small-scale gold refined at home decides who earns the refining fee and whether the metal can be traced to its mine. Manteaw said the target is achievable, and other officials already quote very different figures for how much is refined locally today.

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Key Facts Target. Refine all small-scale gold in Ghana by December 2028, at least 70% by the end of 2027.

Gap. Dr Steve Manteaw, co-chair of mining watchdog GHEITI, says the government has shown no plan.

Refiners. GoldBod, the Ghana Gold Board, works with two refineries, Gold Coast and Royal Ghana Gold.

Baseline. GoldBod’s chief says 18.7 of 25 tonnes were refined since August; a host cited 30%.

As of. 19 November 2026, 08:50 GMT.

Ghana’s refining targets are clear on dates but, says Manteaw, silent on capacity, so the share already refined at home and the plan to raise it matter more than the deadline.

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What Ghana Has Promised

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson presented Ghana’s 2027 Budget Statement to Parliament on Thursday 12 November 2026. It sets a target that at least 70% of artisanal and small-scale gold is refined in Ghana by the end of 2027, rising to 100% by December 2028, with plans to prohibit exports of raw gold from that sector.

Artisanal and small-scale mining, known as ASM, covers small licensed miners rather than large companies. GoldBod, the state agency that buys and exports that gold, is the buyer the plan depends on, and the same budget proposes a 3% discount on its small-scale gold purchases in 2027.

Land disturbed by artisanal gold mining at Tarkwa, Wassa West District, in Ghana’s Western Region. File photo, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Dr Manteaw Said

Manteaw co-chairs GHEITI, the national body that tracks how Ghana’s mining and oil revenues are earned and spent. “You don’t just make promises, but you show how you’re going to do it, and it is the how that is not apparent to us,” he said.

He said GoldBod works with two refineries, intends to add more and is “thinking about building their own refinery”. Asked whether 70% is possible by next year, he said: “Oh, it is possible.”

He added that capacity would have to grow: “We definitely will have to increase that capacity, and I know [GoldBod] is working towards that.” His suggestion was to start with existing refineries while new capacity is built, and he called for a clear published roadmap.

Why the Starting Point Is Unclear

The interview host cited GoldBod reporting that 30% of small-scale gold is refined locally today. GoldBod’s chief executive, Sammy Gyamfi, told the Mining in Motion forum, a mining policy conference in Accra, on Tuesday 20 October 2026 that GoldBod had refined 18.7 of the 25 tonnes it aggregated and exported since August, about three quarters.

Ken Ashigbey, chief executive of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, the industry body for mining companies, said in a separate broadcast interview published late on 18 November that Ghana already refines almost all the small-scale gold it receives, at the Gold Coast Refinery and the Royal Ghana Gold Refinery. We cannot tell which base the 30% figure uses, and the figures may measure different things.

Why It Matters: Capacity and Credibility

GoldBod’s agreements with the two refiners are written in weekly volumes: up to one metric tonne a week with Royal Ghana Gold Refinery, announced on 25 May 2026, and up to one tonne a week with Gold Coast Refinery. By our arithmetic, 25 tonnes counted from 1 August to 20 October, about 81 days, is roughly 2.2 tonnes a week, close to the combined ceiling of those two deals.

If that holds, moving from about three quarters to 100% by December 2028 would need new capacity rather than only more use of the existing plants, which is Manteaw’s point. Ashigbey added that refining at home does not by itself earn a better price: “Then you don’t get premium from the gold that you produce” unless the gold can be traced to a responsible source.

Certification is the second test. Ashigbey said accreditation by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), the body that sets global standards for refined gold bars, is critical if the Bank of Ghana, the central bank, is to hold the gold in its reserves, and GoldBod said in October that both refiners are working towards it within three to five years.

What to Watch Next

The budget’s own checkpoints are the end of 2027, when at least 70% of small-scale gold should be refined locally, and December 2028, when the target reaches 100% and raw exports are due to be banned. Neither GoldBod nor the Ministry of Finance has published a capacity plan for reaching them.

Ashigbey also acknowledged that some gold is still smuggled, and credited GoldBod with driving the refining effort. That view differs from Manteaw’s on emphasis: one says the plan is not yet visible, the other that most of the work is already under way.

What It Means for You

For investors who follow Ghanaian gold, the useful numbers are the share refined at home and the certification timetable, not the deadline alone. Ashigbey’s warning is that gold without a traceable origin earns no premium.

Manteaw’s test is simple: a published roadmap that says where the extra capacity will stand and when it will open. Until one appears, he says, the promise is missing its “how”.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what base the 30% figure uses, or whether it matches GoldBod’s tonnage figures. The cost, site and timetable of any new refinery, and when the government will publish a roadmap, have not been stated.

It is also not known how much of the small-scale gold leaves the country outside GoldBod’s channels. Ashigbey said some smuggling continues but gave no estimate.

Related Reading

See our earlier reports on the 70% refining target in the 2027 budget and the planned 3% discount on small-scale gold. More coverage is in the Rio Times Ghana section and in our report on Guinea’s ban on raw gold exports.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ghana’s gold refining target?

The 2027 budget targets refining at least 70% of small-scale gold locally by the end of 2027 and 100% by December 2028. Raw exports from that sector are planned to be banned.

Who is Dr Steve Manteaw?

He is co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), which tracks mining and oil revenues. He says the target is achievable but that the government has not shown how.

How much Ghanaian gold is refined locally?

Figures differ. GoldBod’s chief executive said 18.7 of 25 tonnes since August, while an interview host cited 30% and the Chamber of Mines says almost all.

Sources: Ghana Ministry of Finance, 2027 Budget Statement, presented 12 November 2026; Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), remarks of CEO Sammy Gyamfi at Mining in Motion, 20 October 2026, and refinery agreements of 20 January and 25 May 2026; Dr Steve Manteaw (GHEITI) and Ken Ashigbey (Ghana Chamber of Mines), broadcast interviews published 18 and 19 November 2026.

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