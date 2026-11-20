An opposition lawmaker says he did nothing wrong in taking down a defeated rival's signs, while the rival calls it unacceptable and the state authority says billboards may not be removed without its consent.

The Parliament Square buildings in Nassau, with the statue of Queen Victoria in front, photographed in May 1996. Photo: Larry Syverson / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Bahamas Politics

The Tribune, a Nassau newspaper, reported on Thursday 19 November 2026 that an opposition lawmaker has defended removing a rival’s election billboards. Adrian White, who sits for St Anne’s, a Nassau constituency, for the opposition Free National Movement (FNM), posted a photo of the removal on Facebook on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

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The signs belonged to Keno Wong, the candidate of the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), whom White beat in the general election of 12 May 2026. White said there would be no more billboard advertising in his constituency, according to The Tribune.

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Key Facts Who. Adrian White, opposition lawmaker, and Keno Wong, the governing party candidate he defeated.

What. White removed Wong's election billboards and says he did nothing wrong.

Where. St Anne's constituency, Nassau, The Bahamas.

When. Photo posted Tuesday 17 November 2026; dispute reported Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

An opposition lawmaker says he did nothing wrong in taking down a defeated rival's signs, while the rival calls it unacceptable and the state authority says billboards may not be removed without its consent.

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Wong called the removal “completely unacceptable” and said his billboards were not on White’s property. He added, “No one should consider themselves above accountability.”

The Public Parks and Beaches Authority, the state body that permits billboards on public land, did not name White. Led by executive chairman Jamahl Strachan, a PLP member of Parliament, it said removing billboards without its consent “disregarded established procedures”.

White said he did nothing wrong and called the statement “a response to a complaint by a defeated candidate”. He said billboards on public property need an authorisation stamp and his team would remove unapproved signs within 36 days, if not sooner.

Government House in Nassau, The Bahamas. File photo.

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White accepted the authority can remove advertising, but said there was no evidence it had done so in his constituency. In April 2025 it took down unauthorised billboards at Montagu Beach Park there, as phase one of a campaign against “visual pollution”, and White said at the time, “We shouldn’t be a nation where you can act first and ask later.”

Innovation and National Development Minister Sebastian Bastian told the House of Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, in October 2026 that too much election material was still up. He said, “I know there’s still a lot up from our side, and I think we should also [remove it].”

It is not known whether the authority will act against White, whether Wong will go to court, or who owned or permitted the removed signs. The account rests on The Tribune alone, because no second independent report or authority statement could be found.

Related reading: Bahamas election and economy, the Bahamas Speaker's remarks on Jamaica and who lives in the Bahamas.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is affected by the dispute?

Bahamian election candidates and the authority that regulates campaign signs are directly involved. It is a local matter with no wider impact reported.

Did the authority accuse White by name?

No, it did not name him. It said removing billboards without its consent disregarded established procedures.

Sources: The Tribune (19 Nov 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error