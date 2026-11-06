Argentina’s Santa Fe Security Bill Advances

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ARGENTINA · SECURITY

Key Facts Vote: Santa Fe’s Chamber of Deputies passed the bill 37 to 11 on Thursday 5 November 2026.

Next step: The provincial Senate must approve the bill before it becomes law.

Powers: Police could carry out some raids without a prior judge’s order, with a prosecutor involved.

Dropped: Special intervention zones and police statements taken without a lawyer were removed.

Scope: This is a provincial reform, not a national law.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The Santa Fe security bill passed the province’s Chamber of Deputies on Thursday 5 November 2026 by 37 votes to 11. It now goes to the provincial Senate, and it is a provincial reform, not a national law.

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Santa Fe is the Argentine province that includes Rosario, the country’s third-largest city. Governor Maximiliano Pullaro’s reform widens police and prosecutor powers against organized crime, with limits added after talks with his Socialist allies.

What the Santa Fe Security Bill Does

The bill, called Tools for Strengthening Public Security, changes several provincial laws. They include the Criminal Procedure Code, the intelligence law, the public defence law, the police law and the prison regime.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In exceptional cases police could raid a property without a prior judge’s order, with a prosecutor involved and a judge reviewing it afterwards. Trials could also proceed without the accused present, in the cases the bill covers.

A stricter detention regime would apply to a limited category of high-profile prisoners, not to all inmates. Supporters call the package a set of tools against crime and organized crime.

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What Was Dropped From the Bill

Lawmakers removed special intervention zones, which would have given police wider powers in areas hit by severe violence. They also removed a provision that let police take a suspect’s statement without a defence lawyer present.

The changes came from talks between Pullaro’s governing coalition and its Socialist partners that ran until near midnight on Wednesday. The bill had been before the Legislature for about five months.

Joaquín Blanco, who leads the Socialist bloc, said the changes reduce the risk that courts strike the law down as unconstitutional. Lionella Cattalini, a Socialist deputy who chairs the constitutional affairs committee, called the final text much better than the one the governor sent.

Who Voted and Why

Thirty-seven deputies voted in favour and 11 against, with no abstentions. The governing Unidos bloc voted together, and several allied blocs joined it.

Most Peronist deputies and the Frente Amplio por la Soberanía bloc voted against. Peronist deputy Celia Arena said the bill still poses risks to innocent people and due process.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Santa Fe is one of Argentina’s 23 provinces, and each province passes its own criminal-procedure and police laws. Governor Maximiliano Pullaro leads its executive, and a bill needs both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate to become law.

Unidos is Pullaro’s governing coalition, which includes the Radical party (UCR) and the Socialists. A prosecutor investigates crimes and brings charges, while a judge decides on searches and detention.

What It Means for You

US readers should note that this is a provincial reform, so it does not change national law or federal policy. Residents, companies and visitors in Rosario and the city of Santa Fe would feel its effects only if the Senate approves it.

Our guide to security and crime in Argentina gives the national picture. Our earlier report on the overhaul of the federal police shows how Buenos Aires has changed its own approach.

What Is Not Known

When the provincial Senate votes is not known. Senate leaders can say whether they will take up the bill before the end of the year.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Santa Fe’s lawmakers vote on?

They passed a security reform backed by Governor Maximiliano Pullaro by 37 votes to 11. It now needs the approval of the provincial Senate.

Does the bill change Argentina’s national laws?

No, it changes only the laws of Santa Fe province. National security policy is set separately in Buenos Aires.

What powers does the bill give the police?

In exceptional cases police could raid a property without a prior judge’s order, with a prosecutor involved and a judge reviewing it. Trials could proceed without the accused in covered cases.

What was removed from the original bill?

Lawmakers removed special intervention zones and a rule letting police take statements without a lawyer. Both were removed after talks inside the governing coalition.

Sources: Santa Fe Chamber of Deputies, session of Thursday 5 November 2026, Thursday 5 November 2026; Government of Santa Fe province, security reform bill (Tools for Strengthening Public Security), 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief