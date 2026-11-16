A large low-pressure system is forecast to bring days of heavy rain to northeastern Argentina this week, on ground that is already waterlogged. Some forecasts put the five-day total near 200 millimetres (about 8 inches) in places.

That matters beyond Argentina because the affected Paraná River basin feeds the country’s grain-export corridor and a major travel region. Forecasts can still change, and the official picture is thinner than the headlines suggest.

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Key Facts Forecast. Private forecasters see more than 180 mm in parts of the northeast and Litoral by Friday 20 November.

Peak day. Tuesday 17 November brings the strongest storms, with up to 70 mm and gusts in the northeast.

Storm zone. Forecasters see severe storms in five northern provinces on Tuesday, the worst-hit day.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Monday 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET.

Argentina’s northeast faces a wet, stormy week as a low-pressure system moves across the country. The risk is highest where rivers are already high.

Big Picture

Argentina’s national weather agency, the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN), issued a three-month outlook on 30 September 2026 that pointed to above-normal rain for the Litoral, the river region of the northeast, during October to December. The outlook implies that El Niño, a warm Pacific pattern that often brings extra rain to the area, will persist in the coming months.

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That backdrop explains why this system looks more dangerous than its rainfall alone suggests. Soils near the Paraná River, one of South America’s largest rivers, are already saturated and streams are high.

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According to forecasts published on Monday 16 November, the low-pressure centre crosses northern Patagonia first and then moves out over the Atlantic. On Wednesday 18 November the low-pressure centre is expected to sit over the Atlantic, east of Buenos Aires.

Cold air then pushes in from the south.

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What We Know

A private forecasting service, Meteored, expects the strongest storms on Tuesday 17 November in northern Santiago del Estero, Chaco, Formosa, Corrientes and Misiones. It projects up to 70 mm, strong gusts and possible hail.

The same forecast puts more than 60 mm in 24 hours on Wednesday 18 November over northern Santa Fe, eastern Chaco, Formosa and western Corrientes. Weekly totals above 180 mm are possible in several northeastern areas.

On Thursday 19 November a further 50 to 60 mm is possible in Corrientes, parts of Chaco and northern Santa Fe. On Friday 20 November isolated points in eastern Chaco, Formosa, northeastern Corrientes and Misiones could see up to 80 mm.

Wind is a secondary risk. Southwest gusts of up to 60 km/h (about 37 mph) are forecast for Buenos Aires province on Wednesday 18 November, and above 50 km/h (31 mph) in the capital area that afternoon and evening.

Some towns near the Paraná have already seen residents leave their homes. A flood wave on the river is still moving south.

What Is Not Known

We could not read the SMN’s alert map directly on Monday evening, so any official alert colours for each province remain unconfirmed. The SMN, Argentina’s national weather agency, is the body that issues them.

The 200 mm figure is a forecast peak from private modelling, not a measurement or an official warning. Actual totals depend on where the heaviest bands settle, which can shift by tens of kilometres.

Nobody has yet published a reliable river-height forecast for the lower Paraná for this week. Damage, evacuations and any effect on transport are therefore still open questions.

What It Means for You

Travellers heading to the northeast, including Iguazú Falls in Misiones, should expect disrupted roads and flights this week. Check with airlines and tour operators for the latest, since storms can close airports at short notice.

For readers who follow commodities, the Paraná carries a large share of Argentina’s soybean and grain exports through the Rosario area. We have not seen an official warning of river-port delays, so any trade impact is a possibility rather than a finding.

Residents and expats in Buenos Aires should expect rain returning on Tuesday morning and a windy Wednesday. Heavy totals in the capital are not forecast.

What to Watch

The SMN’s alerts for Tuesday 17 November and Wednesday 18 November will show how seriously the national agency rates the storms. Those updates, published on its official alert page, are the first checkpoint.

The second is the low-pressure centre’s position on Wednesday 18 November and whether the northeast gets the second pulse of storms on Thursday 19 November. A shift of the low would change where the heaviest rain falls.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Argentina really expecting 200 mm of rain?

Private forecasters see weekly totals above 180 mm and peaks near 200 mm in parts of the northeast. The strongest single day is Tuesday 17 November, with up to 70 mm.

Which provinces are most at risk?

The northeast and Litoral, mainly Corrientes, Chaco, Formosa, Misiones and northern Santa Fe. Northern Santiago del Estero is also in the storm zone on Tuesday.

Should travellers cancel trips to Argentina?

Buenos Aires faces rain and wind, not extreme totals. Travellers to the northeast should check flights and roads with their carriers, as conditions may change.

Could the rain affect Argentine soybean exports?

The Paraná is a key export route, and the river is already high. We have found no official warning of port delays so far.

More from this country: Argentina news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources: Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) alert system, https://www.smn.gob.ar/alertas; SMN open alert data, https://ssl.smn.gob.ar/dpd/zipopendata.php?dato=alertas; SMN seasonal outlook, https://www.smn.gob.ar/pronostico-trimestral; Meteored weather forecast, https://www.meteored.com.ar.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error