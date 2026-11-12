Argentina Floods Force 4,547 From Homes

IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.04% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.03% USD/CLP994.76▲ 1.22% USD/COP3,305▼ 0.06% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.43▼ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.06% BRENT 95.96 ▲ 3.45% WTI 88.85 ▲ 2.68% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▼ 1.39% GOLD 3,878 ▼ 3.07% SILVER 49.93 ▼ 3.77% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 1.04% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.03% USD/CLP 994.76 ▲ 1.22% USD/COP 3,305 ▼ 0.06% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.25% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.43 ▼ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.05% BRENT 95.96 ▲ 3.45% WTI 88.85 ▲ 2.68% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▼ 1.39% GOLD 3,878 ▼ 3.07% SILVER 49.93 ▼ 3.77% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Argentina Latin America

Argentina Floods Force 4,547 From Homes

By · · 3 min read
Riverside promenade on the Uruguay River at Fray Bentos, Uruguay
The Fray Bentos waterfront on the Uruguay River, February 2025. Photo: Ezarate, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Argentina’s government says 4,547 people have been evacuated or have left their homes on their own in the Litoral, the river region of the north-east, since the flooding began. On Thursday 12 November 2026 Karina Milei toured the emergency centre in Corrientes as the Paraná and Uruguay rivers kept rising.

Milei is Secretary General of the Presidency and the sister of President Javier Milei. The rising water is linked to El Niño, the Pacific weather pattern that brings heavy rain to the region.

Key Facts

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What. A government report counts 4,547 evacuated or self-evacuated people across four Litoral provinces.

Who. Karina Milei, Secretary General of the Presidency, toured the emergency centre in Corrientes.

Where. Corrientes and Chaco have the largest shares, with 2,005 and 2,242 people respectively.

Why. The flooding is linked to El Niño, a weather pattern that brings heavy rain.

Argentina’s government sent a senior official to Corrientes as rising rivers displace thousands, but the cost and the peak of the flooding remain unknown.

Inside the Emergency Centre

Milei arrived with cabinet chief Diego Santilli. Corrientes governor Juan Pablo Valdés received the delegation.

The Federal Emergency Agency (AFE), part of the national Security Ministry, gave a situation report. Its executive director, Santiago Hardie, and deputy director, Ignacio Cabello, were present.

The Uruguay River and the old Anglo pier at Fray Bentos
The Uruguay River at Fray Bentos, one of the rivers now running high. File photo, 2012. Photo: Elbetobm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
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Who Is Involved in the Response

The national roads agency, Gendarmería, Prefectura and the Army also took part at the centre. Gendarmería is Argentina’s border police and Prefectura is its coast guard.

The focus was on monitoring water levels and coordinating the response. National security secretary Martín Ferlauto and communication secretary Fabián Fernández also joined the delegation.

Politics Around the Visit

The visit took place on Thursday 12 November 2026 at the Corrientes emergency centre. More coverage of the country is on our Argentina news page.

The 4,547 figure covers four provinces and counts people since the flooding began. Officials have not said when the rivers will crest.

Why It Matters

Floods that displace thousands strain local budgets and national emergency agencies at the same time. The next evacuation count will show whether the problem is still widening.

No direct market figure links these floods to Argentina’s growth or its credit rating. The cost of the damage and the date of the river peak are not yet known.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not said how many people will be evacuated when the rivers peak. The cost of the damage is also unknown.

It is unclear when the rivers will crest. Nobody has said whether a federal emergency declaration is planned.

What to Watch Next

No date has been set for a river peak or a federal decision. Further evacuation figures are expected from the Federal Emergency Agency as water levels are monitored.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have been evacuated?

A government report counts 4,547 evacuated or self-evacuated people across four Litoral provinces. The Litoral is Argentina’s north-eastern river region.

Who visited Corrientes on 12 November 2026?

Karina Milei, Secretary General of the Presidency, toured the emergency centre in Corrientes. She travelled with cabinet chief Diego Santilli.

What is causing the flooding?

The Paraná and Uruguay rivers are rising, and the situation is linked to El Niño. The rivers’ peak and the final damage are not yet known.

Sources: Argentine government and Federal Emergency Agency (AFE) report of 12 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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