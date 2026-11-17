Arcor, an Argentine food group, is moving its shares in Mastellone Hermanos (Mastellone), the Argentine dairy company behind the La Serenísima brand, into a joint-venture holding company that it shares with Danone, the French food group. Arcor called its shareholders to an extraordinary meeting on 13 November 2026 to approve the split-merger (a legal step that moves part of a company’s assets into another company).

Argentine business media report that the meetings of Arcor, Bagley Argentina (a company Arcor controls indirectly) and the new holding approved the operation that day, citing a notice in the national official gazette. We could not open that notice, so the outcome is reported and not confirmed by us.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Deal. Arcor and Bagley Argentina move their Mastellone shares into a joint holding with Danone.

Structure. Arcor and Bagley Argentina, which it controls, split off their Mastellone stakes.

Vote. Arcor called shareholders to meet on 13 November 2026 at 11:00 to approve the agreement.

Cash. The holding plans a US$30 million contribution to Mastellone, earmarked to repay debt.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A reorganisation approved on 31 July has reached its shareholder vote. The price and several terms are not in the documents we could open.

How the Deal Is Built

Arcor’s board approved the creation of La Serenísima Unida S.A. on 28 May 2026 as a joint venture with Compagnie Gervais Danone, its Danone group partner. Each partner was to subscribe 50% of the initial capital, and the new company’s board has eight directors, four named by each side.

On 31 July the board approved starting the dairy joint venture from 1 August 2026 through a split-merger. Arcor and Bagley Argentina separate the part of their assets that consists of Mastellone shares and merge it into La Serenísima Unida, the absorbing company.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Pedestrians on Calle Florida in central Buenos Aires, Argentina. File photo. photo, 2013. Shoppers on Calle Florida, the pedestrian street in central Buenos Aires. Photo: Gobierno de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, CC BY 2.5 AR, Wikimedia Commons.

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Steps Already Taken

On 7 August 2026 certain Mastellone shareholders completed the transfer of their shares to Bagley Argentina, which Arcor controls indirectly, according to Arcor’s filing. On 26 August Arcor’s board learned that La Serenísima Unida would make an irrevocable contribution of US$30 million toward future Mastellone share subscriptions, to repay debt.

The board accepted that contribution on 28 September. The same day it approved the special financial statements, the preliminary split-merger agreement and a prospectus for the CNV, Argentina’s securities regulator.

The Vote on 13 November

Arcor’s board called the extraordinary shareholder meeting for Friday 13 November 2026 at 11:00 to consider the agreement, the share exchange ratio, Arcor’s capital reduction and a change to its bylaws. It also asked shareholders to authorise the signing of the definitive split-merger agreement.

Argentine business media report that the three companies’ meetings approved the operation that day, and that the gazette notice opens a period for creditors to object. We could not open the notice or a CNV filing on the result.

What It Means for You

For readers outside Argentina the link is Danone, a global food group, which is Arcor’s partner in the venture. The documents we opened say nothing about prices, products or jobs.

What Is Not Known

We do not know the price or valuation behind the exchange ratio, whether any creditor has objected, or when the split-merger takes legal effect. The approval of 13 November itself is reported by media and not confirmed by a filing we could open.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who owns La Serenísima Unida?

Arcor’s board said Arcor and Compagnie Gervais Danone were each to subscribe 50% of its initial capital. The company’s board has eight directors, four from each partner.

What is a split-merger?

It is a legal step in which a company separates part of its assets and merges that part into another company. Here the separated part is Arcor’s and Bagley Argentina’s Mastellone shares.

Has the deal been approved?

Argentine business media report that shareholder meetings approved it on 13 November 2026. We could not open the official notice they cite.

Will La Serenísima products change?

The documents we opened do not mention products, prices or jobs. Arcor’s filing describes a corporate reorganisation of share ownership.

Sources

Sources: Arcor S.A., prospectus supplement for notes Classes 7 and 8, section “Acontecimientos recientes”, filed with the CNV, September 2026: bst.com.ar.

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