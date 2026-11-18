File photo, 2007. Rooftops and apartment blocks in central Luanda. (Photo: Paulo César Santos, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Angola Labour

Published Wednesday, November 18, 2026 · Source: statements by SonaGás and a union representative

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Workers at SonaGás, the gas subsidiary of Angola’s state oil company Sonangol, began a three-day national strike on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. Union representative Agnaldo Costa said none of the eight demands on the workers’ list has been met, including a higher food allowance.

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Long queues for cooking gas have formed at SonaGás sales agencies in Luanda, the capital. SonaGás has urged residents to report price speculation.

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SonaGás said on Monday, 16 November, that it had reached an agreement and that the strike was suspended after 90% of the demands were met. Costa said the workers reject that account as misleading and not true to the facts.

Key Facts Strike: National, three days from Tuesday, 17 November 2026, with a second phase threatened for December.

Demands: Eight points, including a higher food allowance; the workers say none is met.

Company: SonaGás says 40,000 metric tonnes of gas are available, enough until January 2027.

Dispute: SonaGás says 90% of demands were met; the workers deny it.

The company and its workers give opposite accounts of whether the strike was settled.

What Happens Next

The workers say a second phase of the strike would start in December if the demands stay unmet. SonaGás distribution director Enzo Cuango said 40,000 metric tonnes of gas are available, enough to supply the country until January.

File photo, 2013. Traffic on an avenue in central Luanda. Photo: Fabio Vanin, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Is Not Known

The union’s formal name and the full list of its eight demands have not been published. It is unclear how much of the shortage the strike caused, and the company and the workers give opposite accounts of the deal.

More on Angola’s energy sector: an Angolan gas well that began flowing in October and our Angola coverage. For another cooking gas story, see cooking gas prices in Kenya.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are SonaGás workers on strike?

Union representative Agnaldo Costa says none of the workers’ eight demands, including a higher food allowance, has been met.

Is there enough cooking gas in Angola?

SonaGás says 40,000 metric tonnes are available, enough to supply the country until January 2027.

Sources: SonaGás distribution director Enzo Cuango and union representative Agnaldo Costa, 17 November 2026; SonaGás statement of 16 November 2026. The account of the strike itself rests on a single report.





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