Angola Court Convicts Singer Yola Araújo

ANGOLA · LUANDA

A court in Angola’s capital, Luanda, convicted singer Yola Araújo of defamation and gave her a one-year-and-nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at the end of the final hearing session, which began on Tuesday 10 November 2026. She must also pay 10 million kwanzas (about US$11,000), Angola’s currency, to fellow singers Yuri da Cunha and Ary, who took her to court over a leaked audio recording.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The verdict The Luanda court found Yola Araújo guilty of defamation at the final session on 10 November 2026.

The sentence One year and nine months in prison, suspended for two years, so no jail unless conditions are broken.

The money 10 million kwanzas (about US$11,000), against a claim of more than 250 million kwanzas (about US$274,000).

The next step Her lawyer, Francisco Muteka, says he has appealed the ruling.

Still open The court’s written reasoning and the conditions of the suspension have not been made public.

What the Court Decided

The trial’s third and final session began at 2 p.m. on Tuesday 10 November (1 p.m. GMT) and ran into the night. Prosecutors dropped the charges of insult and slander, known in Portuguese as injúria and calúnia, and kept only defamation.

The case concerned a recording attributed to Araújo that links Ary and Yuri da Cunha to drug use. She denied making the statements in the terms the two singers presented, and the court convicted her of defamation.

File photo, 2021. Downtown Luanda and the bay. Photo: Romério Cunha/VPR, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Dispute Over the Audio

Araújo accepted in court that the voice on the recording was hers, but said the audio had been cut and manipulated and denied spreading it online. An expert from the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), Angola’s state investigators, testified that the audio had not been edited.

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The two claimants said the posts on social media cost them contracts and projects, including a mini-series. After the verdict they said justice had been done and that the size of the compensation was not what mattered to them.

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What Happens Next

Her lawyer, Francisco Muteka, said he has appealed, calling the court’s reasoning ambiguous and generic and arguing that the court showed a direct interest in the case. We have not seen the appeal filing, so this is his statement and not a confirmed court step.

Under a suspended sentence Araújo does not go to prison as long as she respects the conditions set for the two-year period. We do not know those conditions, or when an appeal could be heard.

File photo. A weathered colonial-era building with office towers behind it in central Luanda, Angola’s capital.

Why It Matters

In Angola a quarrel between two sets of entertainers over a recording can end with a suspended prison term. The 10 million kwanzas awarded are no more than about 4% of the compensation the claimants demanded, so the sentence, more than the money, is the main outcome.

The next checkpoints are the appeal and the publication of the ruling’s reasoning, and no dates have been announced. The strongest counter-view is the defence’s: that the court’s reasoning was flawed and that the audio was altered, although the SIC expert testified it was not.

What It Means for You

This is a story about speech and reputation in Angola, not about markets, and no business or travel effect is known. It is a reminder that audio shared on social media can end up in a courtroom there.

More coverage sits on our Angola page. Economic context is in our report on Angola’s October inflation.

What Is Not Known

The written reasoning of the verdict and the conditions of the suspension have not been made public. It is also not known whether the appeal will pause the sentence or the payment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Yola Araújo?

Yola Araújo, whose full name is Catiana Moreira de Araújo, is an Angolan singer. She was tried in Luanda over a recording about two fellow singers.

Will Yola Araújo go to prison?

Not at present, because her one-year-and-nine-month sentence is suspended for two years. She would face prison only if she breaks the court’s conditions, and her lawyer says he has appealed.

How much must she pay?

She must pay 10 million kwanzas (about US$11,000) to Yuri da Cunha and Ary. The two singers had asked for more than 250 million kwanzas (about US$274,000).

Sources: Hearing and verdict of the Luanda district court (Tribunal da Comarca de Luanda), 10 November 2026, as described by the parties and the defence lawyer afterwards; USD/AOA exchange rate of 912.8 on 11 November 2026 (RT,