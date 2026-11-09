Angola Parliament Opens 2027 Budget Debate

Photo: Fabio Vanin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

ANGOLA · BUDGET

Angola’s National Assembly, the parliament in Luanda, opens the week on Monday 9 November 2026 with a joint committee review of the government’s 2027 budget. The bill totals 37.34 trillion kwanzas, Angola’s currency (about US$41 billion at roughly 913 kwanzas per US$), and goes to a vote in principle, the first vote on the whole bill, on Thursday 12 November.

For US readers, the bill sets the oil price and borrowing assumptions behind Angola’s dollar debt and an offshore oil sector where US companies such as ExxonMobil and Chevron operate. It also has to pay for the general elections planned for 2027.

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Key Facts Size The bill totals 37.34 trillion kwanzas (about US$41 billion), up 4.1 trillion (US$4.5 billion).

Calendar Committees meet Monday 9 November; the full chamber votes in principle on Thursday 12 November.

Assumptions The government assumes 5.5% growth and oil at US$71 a barrel, its budget reference price.

Borrowing The state expects to borrow 15.5 trillion kwanzas (about US$17 billion) in total.

Outlook The ruling party MPLA has a majority; main opposition party UNITA voted against the last two budgets.

What Parliament Is Doing This Week

On Monday 9 November the Assembly’s specialised committees meet jointly to appraise, discuss and vote the joint opinion report on the budget bill. That report is the committees’ written assessment, and it prepares the vote in principle in the full chamber on Thursday 12 November.

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The same agenda includes the report on how the 2026 budget was carried out in the second quarter, and a separate bill for a new Corporate Income Tax Code at its detailed stage. Deputies are also due to consider a law that would set preferential import duties under the SADC, the Southern African Development Community trade bloc.

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What the Budget Assumes

José de Lima Massano, Angola’s Minister of State for Economic Coordination, handed the bill to Assembly President Adão de Almeida on Friday 30 October. He named prudence as one of the main guidelines, alongside continued public investment and diversifying the economy beyond oil.

The government projects 5.5% growth in 2027 and uses US$71 a barrel as its reference price, the oil price assumed when estimating state revenue. It puts gross borrowing needs, the total the state expects to borrow, at 15.5 trillion kwanzas (about US$17 billion), a figure that could fall if oil trades above the reference price.

Cargo ships and cranes at the port of Luanda, seen from the bay in June 2015. (Photo: XEON / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0)

The government also says it will keep bringing inflation down to protect household buying power, and that the bill provides the resources for the 2027 election process. Our report on how the oil price compares with the budget assumption looks at the oil side in detail.

Why It Matters Beyond Luanda

Oil is Angola’s main export, so the budget’s price assumption decides how much room the state has to spend and borrow. Our earlier look at Angola’s oil export earnings shows how large that stream is.

The governing MPLA, the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola, has been in power since independence in 1975 and holds a majority of seats in the Assembly. UNITA, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola and the main opposition party, voted against the last two budgets, so approval in principle is likely but the debate may be sharp.

What It Means for You

Investors in Angolan bonds and oil-linked assets should watch whether the final text keeps the US$71 reference price and the 15.5 trillion kwanza borrowing need. Anyone doing business in Angola should also follow the Corporate Income Tax Code bill, because it would change what companies pay.

What Is Not Known

The committees’ report has not been published, and the result of the vote in principle is not yet known. It is also unclear whether lawmakers will change the oil price or borrowing plan before the final vote.

Read more in Angola news, including October inflation. See also our explainer on the foreign powers and investors in Angola.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is Angola’s 2027 budget?

The government bill totals 37.34 trillion kwanzas, about US$41 billion. That is about 4.1 trillion kwanzas (US$4.5 billion) more than the budget now in force.

When does Angola’s parliament vote on the 2027 budget?

The full chamber votes in principle on Thursday 12 November 2026. The joint committee review takes place on Monday 9 November.

What oil price does the 2027 budget assume?

The government uses US$71 a barrel as its reference price. It says borrowing needs could fall if oil trades above that level.

Will the budget pass?

The governing MPLA holds a majority, so approval in principle is likely. UNITA, the main opposition party, voted against the last two budgets.

Sources: National Assembly of Angola, plenary and committee agenda, 9 November 2026; Government of Angola, 2027 State Budget bill and presentation by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, 30 October 2026. Kwanza converted at about 913 per US$, market rate of 9 November 2026.

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