Algeria Visa Rules for Americans and Other Visitors

ALGERIA · VISA GUIDE

Americans need a visa to enter Algeria, and it must be issued before travel by an Algerian embassy or consulate, because we found no general e-visa. The Embassy of Algeria in Washington lists a tourist visa fee of US$160 for US citizens and an average processing time of 5 to 8 business days.

This guide covers the visa process, residence and work rules, costs, border rules and the US State Department advisory, as of Tuesday, 10 November 2026. Where an official source could not be read, we say so.

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Key Facts Visa US citizens must obtain a visa before travel; the Washington embassy lists US$160 for tourist visas.

Time The embassy cites 5 to 8 business days; visas for tour-agency groups are issued within 48 hours.

E-visa No general e-visa found; far-south tourists can get an arrival visa through licensed Algerian agencies.

US advisory The US State Department advisory is reported at Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, with Do Not Travel zones.

Getting into Algeria is mostly a paperwork question. You settle it weeks ahead, not at the airport.

In Plain English Consulate: an Algerian diplomatic office in the United States that accepts visa applications

an Algerian diplomatic office in the United States that accepts visa applications Regularization visa: the ministry’s name for a visa issued on arrival rather than beforehand

the ministry’s name for a visa issued on arrival rather than beforehand Wilaya: an Algerian province, the level of government that issues residence cards

an Algerian province, the level of government that issues residence cards Level 2: the State Department’s second-lowest advisory, Exercise Increased Caution

the State Department’s second-lowest advisory, Exercise Increased Caution Do Not Travel: Level 4, the State Department’s highest warning

Tourist Visa Process for Americans

The Embassy of Algeria in Washington says foreigners must obtain a visa from an Algerian diplomatic or consular post, unless their nationality is exempt. Applicants apply at the post that covers their place of residence, with a passport valid for at least six months.

For a tourist visa, the Washington embassy asks for a hotel reservation backed by either a travel agency confirmation or an invitation letter from a host in Algeria. The host must sign the letter and have it legalised at the local town hall, and the application includes a copy of the host’s ID.

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The San Francisco consulate accepts a confirmed hotel or agency booking, or a host’s invitation letter, and also asks for an airline itinerary and proof of funds. Washington’s general rules add two recent photos and a travel insurance and repatriation certificate, while San Francisco lists one photo.

Residents of Washington DC, North Carolina, South Carolina, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia apply to the Washington embassy, which sends residents of all other states to the Consulate General in New York. The Consulate General in San Francisco says it serves residents of 19 states, so check which post covers your state before you apply.

E-Visa Status and Arrival Visas

We found no general e-visa on the foreign ministry pages we could read. An electronic visa for Sahara tourists was reported in November 2024 to be under consideration, and no launch is confirmed.

There is a narrow arrival option. A foreign ministry notice posted on Algerian embassy websites in March 2023 introduced, on an exceptional and temporary basis, visas issued on arrival for foreign tourists heading to the far south of Algeria.

Under that scheme, travelers must book through a licensed Algerian travel agency, which sends a QR-code authorisation that lets them board a flight to the south. The embassy page adds that a regularization visa may also be issued on arrival in exceptional cases of emergency.

Algerian citizens living abroad who hold a foreign passport can enter and leave without a visa until 31 December 2026, according to the San Francisco consulate. They must show a valid foreign passport together with an Algerian biometric passport or national ID card, even if that card has expired.

Cost and Processing Time

The Washington embassy lists US$160 for a tourist visa for US citizens, payable by US Postal Service (USPS) money order made out to the Embassy of Algeria. It states that rush fees do not apply.

The embassy puts average processing at 5 to 8 business days, depending on nationality, and 48 hours for tourists in an organised agency group once the file is complete. The San Francisco consulate says applications are generally issued within a week and urges applicants to apply 60 days before travel.

Visas can be valid for 90 days, 180 days, one year or two years. The maximum stay is 90 days per entry, which can exceptionally be extended by up to 90 days, and total stays may not exceed 180 days a year.

Residence Permit and Work Contract Rules

A work visa needs a Temporary Work Authorization, an employment contract and a commitment to repatriate the worker when the job ends, according to the Washington embassy. A temporary work visa, for stays of up to three months, needs either a service contract or an employment contract with a provisional work authorization and the same repatriation commitment.

Longer stays fall under Law 08-11 of 25 June 2008, which governs the entry, stay and movement of foreigners in Algeria. Reports say a foreign employee receives a resident card from the wilaya (province) only after obtaining a work permit, but we could not confirm that against the law’s text.

Employers usually start the process, so ask yours which permit comes first. For the wider setting, see our guides to who runs Algeria’s economy and who holds power in Algiers.

File photo, 2013. A rock outcrop in the Sahara near In Guezzam, the Algerian town closest to the Niger border. Photo: Abderrezzak koriche, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Border Rules With Neighbours

Algeria’s land border with Morocco has been closed since 1994, and Algiers cut diplomatic relations with Rabat in 2021. Public copies of the US State Department advisory list areas near Algeria’s eastern and southern borders as Do Not Travel, so plan to enter by air or through a port.

We could not confirm current rules for foreign travelers at the land crossings with Tunisia. Our guide to Algeria’s seven neighbours and the latest on Algeria’s envoy mission to Niger and Chad show why the southern borders stay sensitive.

US State Department Advisory

Public copies of the US State Department advisory list Algeria at Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, citing terrorism and kidnapping. They also list the eastern and southern border areas, and remote parts of the Sahara, as Level 4, Do Not Travel.

Anyone planning to go beyond the northern cities should read the live advisory before booking. The south is also where the arrival visa applies, and it runs only through licensed agencies, while our Algeria overview gives the wider context.

What It Means for US Readers

Plan on a consular visa, not an airport or online shortcut, and start about 60 days before departure if you want room for questions. The fee is US$160 at the Washington embassy, and you pay by money order, not by card.

Line up a hotel reservation first, plus an agency confirmation or a host’s legalised invitation letter, before you send the application. For the Sahara, book a licensed Algerian agency first, because the advisory’s strongest warnings sit in the south.

What Is Not Known

The State Department page itself blocked our server, so the Level 2 rating and the Level 4 zones rest on public copies of the advisory, and the exact zones and reissue date are unconfirmed. Whether the 2023 arrival-visa scheme is still in force is not confirmed beyond its listing on embassy sites.

The New York post’s fee, the current rules at the Tunisian crossings and the resident card rules are not confirmed either. It is also not known whether the e-visa for Sahara tourists will launch or whether the diaspora exemption will run past 31 December 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Americans need a visa for Algeria?

Yes, the Embassy of Algeria in Washington says foreigners must obtain a visa from an Algerian embassy or consulate before travel, unless exempt. We found no visa-free entry for US citizens.

Does Algeria have an e-visa?

We found no general e-visa. Tourists heading to the far south can get an arrival visa through a licensed Algerian travel agency, which sends a QR-code authorisation.

How much does an Algeria tourist visa cost for Americans?

The Washington embassy lists US$160 for US citizens, paid by US Postal Service money order. Rush fees do not apply, and San Francisco also lists US$160 for US passports.

Is Algeria safe for US travelers?

Public copies of the US State Department advisory list Algeria at Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, with Level 4, Do Not Travel, areas near the eastern and southern borders. Check the live advisory before booking.

Sources: Embassy of Algeria in Washington, Entry visa to Algeria, read 10 November 2026; Consulate General of Algeria in San Francisco, Tourist visa and Visa procedure; Consulate General of Algeria in San Francisco, visa exemption extension to 31 December 2026; Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, notice of March 2023 on regularization visas for the south; US State Department, Algeria Travel Advisory (public copies read; live page blocked).