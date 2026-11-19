Ivory Coast’s electric bus corridor through Abidjan is now due in early 2029. The prime minister says the works must first solve technical and organisational problems found on site.

File photo, 2015. A SOTRA water bus on the Ébrié Lagoon in Abidjan. (Photo: Ángeles Jurado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Transport: Ivory Coast

Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé, who heads Ivory Coast’s government, toured the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) construction site in Abidjan on Monday 9 November 2026. He said the electric bus line, which runs on dedicated lanes, should enter service in early 2029.

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That is later than the 2028 start the Transport Minister gave in December 2025. The Prime Minister put the works at 316 billion West African CFA francs (about US$530 million at 596 CFA francs per US dollar, 19 November 2026).

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Key Facts Who. Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé, head of government, inspected the site on 9 November 2026.

What. The line links the Abidjan communes (districts) of Yopougon in the west and Bingerville in the east.

When. Works should finish by end of 2028, with service starting in early 2029.

Cost. 316 billion CFA francs (about US$530 million at 596 CFA francs per US$).

Traffic. Daily traffic on the corridor is now put at 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles, up from 60,000.

Ivory Coast’s electric bus corridor through Abidjan is now due in early 2029. The prime minister says the works must first solve technical and organisational problems found on site.

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The Big Picture

Construction of the BRT was launched on 10 July 2024 by the same prime minister. After a site visit on 9 December 2025 with a World Bank delegation, Transport Minister Amadou Koné said the corridor’s service start was planned for 2028.

The service date has therefore moved from 2028, as stated in December 2025, to early 2029, as stated in November 2026. The Prime Minister gave no reason for the change beyond difficulties found on site.

Mambé called the BRT “une véritable colonne vertébrale du système de transport urbain”, meaning a true backbone of the urban transport system. He said it will tie together buses of SOTRA, the Abidjan public bus company, private operators and other transport.

He linked the project to the high cost of living, which he wants to ease by cutting transport costs for residents. Our guide to Cost of Living in Abidjan 2026 covers rent, bills and commutes.

File photo. Plateau, the business district, and the Ébrié Lagoon in Abidjan, in an undated panorama. Photo: Zenman, stitched by Marku1 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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What Happened on the Site Visit

Mambé inspected the National Police School, the Technical High School of Abidjan, Adjamé-Bracodi and Yao Séhi in Yopougon commune. The line plans 20 stops and 11 engineering structures (ouvrages d’art in French).

More than 2,000 workers are on site at all times. Funders named are the World Bank, the French Development Agency (AFD), Japanese cooperation and the African Development Bank.

He said traffic between Bingerville and Yopougon was first estimated at about 60,000 vehicles a day. It is now put at 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles a day.

Three ministers were present: Hien Sié Yacouba (Infrastructure and Road Maintenance), Amadou Coulibaly (Communication) and Amadou Koné (Transport and Maritime Affairs). Their portfolios cover roads, communication and transport.

Problems Still to Solve

Mambé announced a consultation with the relevant ministers, technicians, financial partners and transport operators, and gave no date. He said the end-2028 target holds “subject to resolving technical and organisational difficulties found on site”.

Parking and traffic must be reorganised at Carrefour de la Vie and Feh Kessé junction in Bingerville. Woro-woro shared taxis, buses, the metro and the BRT all meet there.

He also wants one ticket valid on both the BRT and the metro, known as interoperability. The metro is a separate project, the Abidjan metro Line 1.

Why It Matters

Commuters and residents gain most if the line opens, and SOTRA and private operators are meant to feed into the new network. The Prime Minister put traffic at 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles a day on 9 November 2026, so the road load stays until the line opens.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the first quarter of 2027, when Mambé promised that works at the Police School and in Riviera 3 and Palmeraie (districts of Abidjan) would be available. They run at full capacity only once the BRT is finished.

The second is the end of 2028, the target for completing all works. Service is expected to follow in early 2029.

What Is Not Known

The government has not given the date of the consultation, the size of the bus fleet or the ticket price. The Prime Minister’s statements name no contractors, and no funder has commented on the new date.

We could not confirm the cost figure given at the 2024 launch, so we draw no comparison with today’s figure. The statements of 9 November 2026 give no length for the line in kilometres.

What It Means for You

Commuters in Abidjan, expats living in the city and firms with staff who travel to work are the people most affected. Service is not expected before early 2029, although some structures are due in early 2027.

The Prime Minister tied the shared BRT and metro ticket to lower commuting costs for households. He also wants the Bingerville junctions reorganised to ease transfers.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Abidjan BRT open?

Prime Minister Mambé said on 9 November 2026 that service should begin in early 2029. Works should finish by the end of 2028, subject to solving technical and organisational difficulties.

What does the BRT cost and who pays?

He put the works at 316 billion CFA francs (about US$530 million at 596 CFA francs per US$). Funders named are the World Bank, the French Development Agency, Japanese cooperation and the African Development Bank.

Where does the line run?

It links Yopougon in the west and Bingerville in the east of Abidjan. It plans 20 stops and 11 engineering structures (ouvrages d’art in French).

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé’s statements during the site visit of 9 November 2026; Ivory Coast government communications. Government of Ivory Coast · Prime Minister’s office

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