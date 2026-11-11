Kenya Pressed to Release IMF Graft Report

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.57▼ 0.30% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.33% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 1.36% USD/DOP60.46▲ 0.10% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▲ 0.14% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.46% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.26% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.32% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 0.10% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Kenya Africa

Kenya Pressed to Release IMF Graft Report

By · · 5 min read
Official portrait of Kenyan President William Ruto in front of the Kenyan flag
President William Ruto, official portrait, 2022. Photo: Government of Kenya, public domain.

KENYA · IMF

Pressure is growing on Kenya’s president to publish a delayed corruption report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender. The Standard, a Nairobi daily, said on 10 November 2026 that a World Bank study put the cost of corruption at about 2% of GDP a year.

The World Bank, the development lender, said in a Kenya Economic Update, its regular country report (as reported by Citizen Digital, a Kenyan news site, on 4 November 2026) that corruption widens the budget gap by about 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), the size of the economy, a year. That matters abroad because it bears on Kenya’s loans, borrowing costs and the conditions aid lenders set.

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Key Facts

  • The demand Civil-society groups want the report released and tabled in Parliament, a joint statement said on 6 November.
  • The cost The World Bank says corruption widens Kenya’s fiscal deficit by about 2 per cent of GDP a year.
  • The firms 39 per cent of firms name corruption as a major constraint on their operations.
  • The delay Kenya requested the IMF governance diagnostic, a check on graft risks, in September 2024; an IMF mission worked in Kenya in June 2025.
  • Unknown No release date is known, and the report’s contents are not public.

Why the Report Matters

The document is the IMF’s Governance and Anti-Corruption Diagnostic Report, an assessment of graft and governance in Kenya. The government requested it in September 2024, after Gen Z-led protests (youth-led demonstrations in 2024) demanded accountability and an end to corruption (Kenyans.co.ke, 6 November 2026).

An IMF staff mission for the diagnostic worked in Kenya from 16 to 30 June 2025, according to IMF press release No. 25/233 of July 2025. The Standard called the report long delayed on 10 November 2026.

Our earlier report says Kenya eyes a December IMF visit with no deal date. Our profile has Kenya’s president William Ruto explained.

Aerial view of central Nairobi office buildings at golden hour, seen from the KICC rooftop
Central Nairobi seen from the roof of the KICC tower, 13 November 2021. Photo: Lebu Ayiga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
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What the World Bank Found

The World Bank published its Kenya Economic Update around 4 November 2026, Citizen Digital reported that day. It says corruption and collusion widen the fiscal deficit by about 2 per cent of GDP a year.

A wider deficit, the gap between state spending and income, raises borrowing needs, the Bank said. Corruption also lifts the cost of power and logistics.

Citizen Digital reported on 4 November 2026 that 39 per cent of firms name corruption as a major constraint on their operations. Qimiao Fan, the Bank’s Country Director for East Africa, said reforms “could raise GDP by almost 9 per cent relative to the current path”.

What Civil Society Wants

On Friday 6 November 2026, groups including Amnesty International Kenya, the local arm of the human-rights group, and the Okoa Uchumi Campaign, a Kenyan civil-society campaign on public finance, issued a joint statement (Kenyans.co.ke, a Kenyan news site, 6 November 2026). They demanded immediate release of the final report.

They also asked for it to be tabled in Parliament and for a roadmap to carry out its recommendations. The statement urged officials to “release the report to citizens” and to “let Kenyans hold power to account”.

In May 2026, Okoa Uchumi and the Kenya Human Rights Commission, a Kenyan rights organisation, petitioned Parliament’s National Assembly to order publication within 30 days (Capital FM, a Kenyan broadcaster, May 2026). The same campaign returned to the demand on 6 November 2026.

What It Means for Kenyans and US Readers

For Kenyans, the Bank’s estimate points to higher borrowing needs. It also ties corruption to dearer power and logistics.

For US readers, the link is Kenya’s loans, borrowing costs and the conditions that aid lenders set. No figure in our data ties this report to US interests directly.

What to Watch

Watch for a government reply to the 6 November 2026 demands and any move to table the report. We have seen no announcement of either.

The IMF’s talks with Kenya may follow a December visit, which our earlier report says has no deal date. The IMF has also pressed Kenya to broaden its tax base and to identify crypto traders.

More coverage is on our Kenya news page. No scheduled data release bears on this story.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when or whether the Treasury will publish the report. Its contents are also unknown, because it has not been made public.

It is not known whether publication is a condition of a new IMF programme, since reports link talks to Kenya’s response to the draft. The Bank’s 2 per cent figure is an effect on the deficit, not a measure of stolen cash, so we cannot convert it into dollars.

We read only the opening paragraphs of The Standard’s paywalled story. We attribute nothing beyond them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IMF diagnostic report?

It is the Governance and Anti-Corruption Diagnostic Report, which the Kenyan government requested in September 2024. It has not been made public.

How much does corruption cost Kenya?

The World Bank says corruption and collusion widen the fiscal deficit by about 2 per cent of GDP a year. That is an effect on the deficit, not a count of stolen cash.

Who wants the report published?

Civil-society groups including Amnesty International Kenya and the Okoa Uchumi Campaign demanded it on 6 November 2026. The Standard reported on 10 November 2026 that pressure is mounting on President William Ruto.

Sources: The Standard (Nairobi), 10 November 2026; World Bank, Kenya Economic Update, around 4 November 2026, as reported by Citizen Digital, 4 November 2026; Kenyans.co.ke, 6 November 2026; joint civil-society statement, 6 November 2026; IMF press release No. 25/233, July 2025; Capital FM, May 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Amnesty International Kenya Corruption IMF Kenya Kenya economy Okoa Uchumi William Ruto World Bank

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