What to Watch as New Zealand Votes Saturday
Key Facts
- Who. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s National-led coalition with ACT and NZ First seeks a second term against Labour’s Chris Hipkins.
- When. Voting runs from 3 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Friday, 6 November, to 1 a.m. ET Saturday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local).
- Numbers. Recent polls disagree on who leads, and the Opportunity Party, at 5.1% to 7.2%, could hold the balance.
- Result. Counting starts when polls close; the official result is due on 27 November.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, 6 November, 8:21 a.m. ET: Luxon 54%, Hipkins 46% to be next prime minister; US$225,146 traded.
Published Friday, 6 November, 8:26 a.m. ET (2:26 a.m. Saturday in New Zealand) · Source: New Zealand Electoral Commission, Verian, Freshwater Strategy, Curia, Polymarket, Rio Times research
Polls Open Saturday Across New Zealand
New Zealand votes on Saturday, 7 November 2026, in a close contest covered in our New Zealand general election hub. Polling places are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT, UTC+13), which for US readers is 3 p.m. ET Friday to 1 a.m. ET Saturday.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, leader of the centre-right National Party, announced the date on 21 January and is seeking a second term. His partners are ACT, a free-market party led by David Seymour, and NZ First, led by Winston Peters.
What Is at Stake
Voters choose 120 members of Parliament, and a bloc needs a majority of seats to govern. Only once since proportional voting began in 1996 has a single party won an outright majority, Labour in 2020.
The recent polls disagree on the leader. Freshwater Strategy, a polling firm, put Labour, the centre-left main opposition party, at 30.7% and National at 26.4% (29 October to 3 November), while Verian, another polling firm, had National at 29.5% and Labour at 28.8% (29 October to 2 November).
Curia, a third firm working for the Taxpayers’ Union lobby group, had National at 28.9% and Labour at 28.4% (28 October to 3 November).
The Small Parties Could Decide
The Opportunity Party, led by Qiulae Wong, polled between 5.1% and 7.2% in four recent polls, above the 5% party-vote threshold for seats. Verian’s final poll projects it at about seven MPs, and neither bloc reaches a majority without it.
Overhang seats are a further variable. They arise when a party wins more electorate seats than its share of the party vote entitles it to, and Parliament then grows beyond 120 members, which raises the number needed for a majority.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders priced Christopher Luxon at 54% and Chris Hipkins at 46% to become the next prime minister at 8:21 a.m. ET on 6 November. About US$225,146 had been traded on the market, and prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Turnout and the Count Ahead
The Electoral Commission, New Zealand’s independent election authority, counted 913,762 advance votes from 26 October to 1 November, 28% more than in the same period of 2023. Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne said: “Voting has got off to a good start, and there are still six more days to vote.”
Official results include special votes, which come from overseas voters and those who vote outside their own electorate. The official result is declared on 27 November, about three weeks after polling day, and the writ, the formal order that set the election, must be returned by 3 December.
Luxon has ruled out working with Labour, the Greens, Te Pāti Māori (the Māori party) and the Opportunity Party. He has not ruled out ACT and NZ First, National’s current coalition partners.
What It Means for US Readers
Preliminary results come on election night, after polls close at 1 a.m. ET Saturday. Results appear at electionresults.govt.nz, the Electoral Commission’s results site, as counting proceeds.
What Is Not Known
The final result, the coalition arithmetic and the size of any overhang are unknown. We also do not know whether Opportunity will hold the balance of power.
We found no turnout figure newer than 1 November and no statements from Luxon or Hipkins dated 5 or 6 November.
Frequently Asked Questions
When does New Zealand vote?
New Zealand votes on Saturday, 7 November 2026, with polling places open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. That is 3 p.m. ET on Friday, 6 November, to 1 a.m. ET on Saturday.
Who is likely to win?
Recent polls disagree on whether National or Labour is ahead, and neither bloc reaches a majority without the Opportunity Party. Polymarket traders priced Luxon at 54% and Hipkins at 46% on 6 November.
When will the official result be known?
The official result is due on 27 November, about three weeks after polling day. Preliminary results come through on election night.
What are prediction markets?
They are markets where people bet real money on outcomes, and prices show an implied probability. They are bets, not polls.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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