New Zealand Votes Saturday After Tight Polls

File photo: advance voting from a camper van in Christchurch, 2011. Photo: Schwede66, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons

Key Facts What. New Zealand elects its 120-seat Parliament on Saturday, Nov. 7, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s National Party defending power.

Voting hours. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, which is 3 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday ET (U.S. Eastern Time).

Polls. National 29.5%, Labour 28.8% in the 1News-Verian poll, taken to Nov. 2; neither side reaches a majority.

Prediction markets. Luxon 55.0%, Labour’s Chris Hipkins 43.5% for prime minister (Polymarket betting market, Nov. 5, 8:23 a.m. ET).

Voting Ends Overnight on the US East Coast

Voters in the New Zealand general election go to the polls on Saturday, Nov. 7, with places open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. That is 3 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday ET.

The Electoral Commission, New Zealand’s election authority, releases preliminary results progressively from 7 p.m. local time, about 1 a.m. ET, on electionresults.govt.nz. Official results come on Nov. 27, after special votes, which are ballots cast outside a voter’s own electorate or needing an enrolment check.

Voters elect 120 members of Parliament under a mixed-member proportional system, in which each voter casts one party vote and one local candidate vote. A party enters Parliament with 5% of the party vote or one electorate seat.

The debating chamber of New Zealand’s Parliament in Wellington. File photo. Photo: Office of the Clerk of the House of Representatives, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Final Polls Show No Clear Winner

The final 1News-Verian poll, by the broadcaster 1News and the polling firm Verian, was taken Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 among 1,006 people. It has the centre-right National Party on 29.5% and the centre-left Labour Party on 28.8%, with a margin of error of 3.1 points.

The poll projects 58 seats for the right bloc and 56 to 60 for the left. Neither side reaches the 61 seats needed for a majority.

In that poll Prime Minister Christopher Luxon leads as preferred prime minister on 23%. Labour leader Chris Hipkins, 48, has 19%.

A Curia poll for the Taxpayers’ Union, a lobby group, puts National on 28.9% and Labour on 28.4%. It shows Opportunity on 5.8%, and neither bloc reaches 61 seats.

Opportunity Could Hold the Balance

Opportunity is a new party founded by the economist Gareth Morgan and led by Qiulae Wong. Both polls give it about seven seats, which could matter to either bloc, though Luxon has ruled out working with it.

The current government is a coalition of Luxon’s National Party with ACT and NZ First, two smaller parties. A majority is 61 seats, and extra overhang seats, which a party wins when it takes more local seats than its vote share earns, can raise that bar.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, Luxon is priced at 55.0% to be the next prime minister and Hipkins at 43.5%, on about US$206,650 traded. A separate market gives National 67.0% and Labour 32.5% to win the most votes, and a coalition of National, ACT and NZ First 55.0% to form the government.

Prices were read at 8:23 a.m. ET on Nov. 5. They are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Has Changed Since Our Earlier Reports

The Curia poll is the main new data point since our earlier election reports. It again shows neither bloc at a majority.

The Electoral Commission expects more than 2,300 voting places on election day. We could not confirm a final advance-voting total.

What It Means for US Readers

Because of the time difference, the first results arrive around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday, so U.S. readers should expect an overnight count. Results appear progressively on the commission’s site.

A close count could push the outcome into coalition talks. Wong has said Opportunity would speak first to the party with the most votes.

What Is Not Known

The advance-voting total was not confirmed, and the timing of coalition talks is not confirmed. Prediction-market prices move quickly and may differ from the figures above.

We left out Roy Morgan poll figures because two summaries did not match. They could not be reconciled before publication.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will results be known?

Preliminary results start about 1 a.m. ET on Nov. 7. Official results are declared on Nov. 27, after special votes.

Who is ahead in the polls?

National leads Labour narrowly in both polls above. Neither bloc reaches a majority, and Opportunity is projected to hold the balance.





This article was drafted with automated assistance and reviewed before publication. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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