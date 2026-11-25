Tunisia will spend more on its schools than ever, but nearly all of it pays the people who run them. The building budget shrinks.

Pedestrians on Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the main boulevard of central Tunis, in an undated photo. It does not show any market event. Photo: Bahbouhe / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Tunisia

Tunisia’s Education Ministry is due to receive 9.18 billion dinars (about US$3.0 billion) in the 2027 state budget, the first time its allocation passes 9 billion dinars, according to the draft finance law now before parliament. Nearly nine of every ten dinars go on salaries, while money for building and repairing schools is cut.

Education Minister Noureddine Nouri presented the figures to parliamentary committees on Friday 6 November 2026, and the Assembly of the Representatives of the People, Tunisia’s elected parliament, debated the Education budget in plenary on 18 November. For readers abroad, the budget shows how a government with a widening deficit chooses between paying teachers and fixing classrooms.

Key Facts Who. Education Minister Noureddine Nouri presented his ministry’s 2027 budget to parliament.

What. The ministry gets 9.18 billion dinars (about US$3.0 billion), a record above 9 billion.

Catch. About 89.5% goes on salaries, and school building and repair money falls by 70 million dinars (US$23 million).

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Tunisia will spend more on its schools than ever, but nearly all of it pays the people who run them. The building budget shrinks.

The draft finance law, submitted in mid-October, puts planned spending in 2027 at 68.895 billion dinars (about US$22.6 billion), up 8.37% from 63.575 billion (US$20.8 billion) this year. That figure excludes debt repayment, and revenue of 54.280 billion dinars (US$17.8 billion) leaves a deficit of 14.615 billion dinars (US$4.8 billion), against 11.015 billion (US$3.6 billion) in 2026.

Finance Minister Michket Slama Khaldi said on Thursday 29 October 2026 that public debt should reach 85% of gross domestic product (GDP, the size of the economy) at the end of 2027, up from a projected 83.7% at the end of 2026, with growth of 3.1%. The draft law proposes a 9.8 billion dinar (US$3.2 billion) interest-free advance from the Central Bank of Tunisia that would cover part of the gap.

Street scene in downtown Tunis with a tram, a statue and a bank building. File photo, 1996. Photo: Silar, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Within that frame, the ministry’s draft funds 5,855 recruitments but cuts school building and repair money from 480 million to 410 million dinars (US$134 million). Education gets 484.5 million dinars (US$159 million) more, a rise of 5.56% from about 8,700 million dinars (US$2.9 billion) in 2026, according to the same draft.

The ministry’s total equals 13.3% of planned state spending (our calculation) and is 41% above 2020, according to the ministry. We could not locate the full ministry tables online, so line-by-line figures rest on its presentation to parliament.

Dinar figures here convert at 3.05 per US$, the Central Bank of Tunisia’s interbank average (the rate at which banks trade currency with each other) on 16 November 2026. Salaries take 8,220 million dinars (US$2.7 billion), about 89.5% of the ministry total, according to the draft.

Salaries rise by 585.5 million dinars (US$192 million), or 7.67%, on 2026. The rise includes 348 million dinars (US$114 million) for pay increases and 150 million (US$49 million) for 5,855 recruitments.

The investment line for building and maintaining schools falls by 70 million dinars (US$23 million) in the same draft. Salaries are a commitment that is hard to reduce, so this line absorbs the squeeze.

Primary schools receive 3,437.7 million dinars (US$1.13 billion) and preparatory and secondary schools about 4,898 million (US$1.6 billion), the ministry’s draft shows. The back-to-school operation, the annual start-of-term support, gets 485.5 million (US$159 million).

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The system serves about 2.3 million pupils in about 6,180 public schools, adding the ministry’s primary and secondary counts. Ministry staff number 215,503, about 75% of them in teaching.

Higher education, run by Minister Mondher Belaid, has over 241 million dinars (US$79 million) set aside for scholarships and student loans in 2027, according to the ministry. Its own plenary session took place on 17 November.

Nouri’s 6 November presentation went to joint committees of the Assembly and the National Council of Regions and Districts, a second chamber for local representation. Nouri told the plenary on 18 November that “the revalorisation of the public school and the restoration of its attractiveness are fundamental objectives”, and that reform “cannot be the result of a short-term decision” (translated from French).

He said the ministry is considering a ban on mobile phones in classrooms. For teachers and families, the budget secures pay and new jobs, but for pupils it means less money for classrooms and repairs.

For lenders and investors, the education line shows how little room the deficit leaves, because nearly 90% of the ministry’s money is committed to pay before a single school is built. The date of the final plenary vote on the 2027 budget has not been confirmed.

The 2026 finance law was published on 12 December 2025.

Related coverage: Tunisia Budget Sees Debt Hitting 85% of GDP

More: Tunisia news

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the education budget matter beyond Tunisia’s schools?

It shows how the state balances public pay against investment while its deficit grows. The result shapes how much room remains for other ministries.

Does the larger budget mean better schools?

Not by itself, because most of the increase pays salaries and recruitment. Building and repair money goes down, so new classrooms will not arrive quickly.

When will parliament decide?

A final vote date has not been confirmed. The 2026 finance law was published on 12 December 2025.

Sources Sources: Tunisian draft finance law for 2027; Ministry of Education presentation to parliament of 6 November 2026; Ministry of Finance statement of 29 October 2026; Assembly of the Representatives of the People plenary sessions of 17 and 18 November 2026; Central Bank of Tunisia interbank rate of 16 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →