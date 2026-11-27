A dispute that began with pharmacies waiting for money from the state insurer has now reached the companies that stock their shelves.

Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the main boulevard of central Tunis, in an undated archive photo. It does not show the budget or any event this week. Photo: Silar / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Health: Tunisia

Tunisia’s national chamber of medicine wholesalers warned in a statement this week that the money troubles of the state health insurer threaten the country’s drug supply. The chamber, known by its French initials CSPGR, said the insurer’s growing unpaid bills to private pharmacies have drained the wholesalers’ own cash.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The CSPGR, part of Utica, Tunisia’s main employers’ federation, said the cash squeeze is hampering its payments to suppliers, first among them the Pharmacie Centrale de Tunisie, the state central pharmacy, and the drug laboratories. It warned that a continued crisis could lead to a gradual paralysis of the medicine distribution system.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. The CSPGR, Tunisia’s chamber of medicine wholesaler-distributors, and the Cnam, the state health insurer.

What. Wholesalers warn unpaid insurer debts threaten medicine supply; the statement gives no figures.

Where. Tunisia, along the chain from pharmacies and wholesalers to the state central pharmacy.

As of. 27 November 2026, 13:30 GMT.

A dispute that began with pharmacies waiting for money from the state insurer has now reached the companies that stock their shelves.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Tunisia Email address Follow

The trouble goes back more than a year. In December 2025 the Cnam, the Caisse nationale d’assurance maladie that reimburses medicines, introduced an “exceptional reimbursement mechanism”, and an agreement with pharmacists followed in January 2026.

On 30 June 2026 the National Council of the Order of Pharmacists of Tunisia (CNOPT), led by president Mustapha Laroussi, set up a permanent crisis cell after an urgent meeting with the heads of three other groups. They were the union of private pharmacy owners (known as the SPOT), the private laboratory biologists and the wholesalers’ chamber.

Participants denounced the Cnam’s continued overrun of legal payment deadlines. The pharmacy owners’ union had threatened to stop serving Cnam-covered prescriptions from 1 July.

A street in central Tunis. (Archive photo) Photo: Silar, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

On 27 July the SPOT said it had been told that a payment had started, about one third of the remaining amount under the January agreement. The union said the payment, if confirmed, would not resolve other legal and contractual failings, and it demanded a return to the January terms.

On 30 October the SPOT announced it would suspend the tiers payant from 1 November 2026. Under that system, known as third-party payment, the patient pays only their share at the counter and the pharmacy bills the Cnam.

Aymen Khelifi, deputy secretary general of the SPOT, said at the end of October that about 300 of the country’s roughly 2,500 pharmacies struggle to pay their suppliers, with Cnam payment delays of 90 to 100 days. Dividing the union’s two figures gives about 12% of pharmacies.

The wholesalers’ declaration this week moves the warning from the pharmacy counter to the distribution chain. The same chamber had already warned of heavy financial pressure on the distribution system on 25 September 2025.

In this week’s statement, the CSPGR said its members’ cash flow has deteriorated and their financing capacity is running out, which hampers payments to suppliers. It said their financial capacities “are on the brink of exhaustion” and that they are “no longer able to continue financing the health insurance system indirectly from their own resources” (translated).

The chamber called on public authorities to act urgently and to settle the arrears within clearly defined deadlines. It warned that the financial crisis must not turn into a national health crisis, and it reaffirmed its solidarity with private pharmacy owners.

The chamber’s account runs along the supply chain: unpaid receivables strain the wholesalers, who then struggle to honour commitments to the central pharmacy and the laboratories, and shortages risk worsening. Because the wholesalers say they can no longer finance the insurer from their own resources, they are asking the authorities to set clear deadlines for the arrears.

The declaration gives no figures and no payment dates. We found no reply from the Cnam to the wholesalers’ statement, so the insurer’s own account of its finances is missing.

No payment date has been announced in response to the wholesalers’ statement. Whether medicines keep reaching shelves depends on money that none of the declarations puts a number on.

More: Tunisia news

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Tunisia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Cnam?

The Cnam is Tunisia’s state health insurer, which reimburses medicines. The dispute is about how quickly it pays pharmacies.

Could Tunisia run short of medicines?

The wholesalers warn that shortages could worsen if the crisis continues, but no official payment date or government response is on record. The chamber places the risk in the distribution chain and asks for arrears to be settled within clear deadlines.

What is the tiers payant?

It lets patients pay only their share, with the pharmacy billing the insurer. The pharmacy owners’ union announced its suspension at the end of October.

Sources: statements of the CSPGR (27 November 2026), the CNOPT (30 June and 1 July 2026) and the SPOT (27 July and 30 October 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error