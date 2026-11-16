Iraq Oil Exports Top 3 Million Barrels a Day
Energy: Iraq
On Monday 19 October 2026, Iraq’s oil minister said crude exports had averaged above 3.4 million barrels a day so far in October, while independent estimates put the month at about 3.3 to 3.35 million. As of Monday 16 November 2026, that matters to American drivers because Iraq is one of the largest producers in OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), and oil is still priced near US$100 a barrel.
Key Facts
- Exports. Iraq’s oil minister says exports averaged over 3.4 million barrels a day in early October; independent estimates say 3.3 to 3.35 million.
- Routes. Crude leaves through the Strait of Hormuz, Turkey’s Ceyhan port and Syria.
- Price. The US Energy Information Administration, a federal forecaster, sees Brent crude, the global benchmark, near US$100 a barrel to year-end.
- Gas pump. The same agency expects US gasoline to average US$3.89 a gallon in 2026.
Iraq says it has rebuilt much of its oil exports by adding pipeline and truck routes. The Strait of Hormuz remains the weak point for prices.
What Iraq Says It Is Exporting
Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair told Iraq’s state news agency on 19 October 2026 that exports had averaged above 3.4 million barrels a day so far that month. He named three routes: the Strait of Hormuz, the Turkish port of Ceyhan and a land route through Syria.
Local reports say shipments through Ceyhan reached about 500,000 barrels a day, though no official has confirmed it. Barrels sent that way bypass Hormuz, the narrow sea lane at the mouth of the Gulf.
On 8 August 2026 the oil minister put exports at 1.75 million barrels a day and output at 2.75 million. By the end of August the average export rate was above 2.2 million, which shows how deep the hole was.
Why Hormuz Still Decides the Price
The International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy watchdog of rich countries, said in its October 2026 report that Gulf crude exports reached over 75% of pre-war levels in September. It warned that Iranian attacks on ships in the strait and strikes by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on energy sites create considerable uncertainty.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on 10 November 2026 that Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, should stay near US$100 a barrel for the rest of the year. It expects Brent to average US$97 in 2026 and US$86 in 2027.
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What It Means for US Drivers
The EIA expects US retail petrol, which Americans call gasoline, to average US$3.89 a gallon in 2026 and US$3.73 in 2027. The 2027 figure is about 5% above its previous forecast of US$3.56.
The agency assumes most Middle East output outside Iran is back at pre-conflict levels by mid-2027, so barrels like Iraq’s are part of why it sees prices easing next year. We found no confirmed figure for how much Iraqi crude goes to US buyers.
What It Means for Latin American Oil Producers
Brazil, Guyana, Argentina and Colombia sell crude at prices set largely by Brent, so oil near US$100 lifts their export income while a slide toward the EIA’s 2027 forecast of US$86 would trim it. This is our reading of the mechanism, and we found no official forecast that links Iraq’s recovery to any of the four.
What Is Not Known
Iraq’s ministry has not published a full October or November export total, and the share of its exports that passes through Hormuz is not stated. Nor is it known when the strait will carry normal traffic again.
What to Watch
The IEA’s next Oil Market Report will show whether the Gulf export recovery has reached Iraq’s southern fields; the date is not confirmed. The ministry’s November export figure is the other test, and its release date is not confirmed either.
The EIA’s next outlook, due on 8 December 2026, will update its view of Brent near US$100. The IEA’s own caution is the strongest counter-view, since its August 2026 report said Iraq and Kuwait were producing well below their implied targets under OPEC+ (OPEC and allied producers such as Russia).
Frequently Asked Questions
How much oil is Iraq exporting?
Iraq’s oil minister said on 19 October 2026 that exports had averaged above 3.4 million barrels a day so far that month. Independent estimates put October at about 3.3 to 3.35 million, with routes through the Strait of Hormuz, Ceyhan in Turkey and Syria.
What is the oil price forecast?
The US Energy Information Administration said on 10 November 2026 that Brent should stay near US$100 a barrel for the rest of the year. It expects an average of US$86 in 2027.
What will US gasoline cost?
The EIA expects US gasoline to average US$3.89 a gallon in 2026 and US$3.73 in 2027, about 5% above its previous 2027 forecast.
Is the Strait of Hormuz open?
Traffic has not returned to normal. The IEA warned in October 2026 of considerable uncertainty from attacks on ships and energy sites.
Sources
US Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook, 10 November 2026 · International Energy Agency, Oil Market Report, October 2026 · International Energy Agency, Oil Market Report, August 2026 · Iraq Ministry of Oil statements, 19 October 2026
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