Energy: Iraq

On Monday 19 October 2026, Iraq’s oil minister said crude exports had averaged above 3.4 million barrels a day so far in October, while independent estimates put the month at about 3.3 to 3.35 million. As of Monday 16 November 2026, that matters to American drivers because Iraq is one of the largest producers in OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), and oil is still priced near US$100 a barrel.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Energy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Exports. Iraq’s oil minister says exports averaged over 3.4 million barrels a day in early October; independent estimates say 3.3 to 3.35 million.

Routes. Crude leaves through the Strait of Hormuz, Turkey’s Ceyhan port and Syria.

Price. The US Energy Information Administration, a federal forecaster, sees Brent crude, the global benchmark, near US$100 a barrel to year-end.

Gas pump. The same agency expects US gasoline to average US$3.89 a gallon in 2026.

Iraq says it has rebuilt much of its oil exports by adding pipeline and truck routes. The Strait of Hormuz remains the weak point for prices.

What Iraq Says It Is Exporting

Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair told Iraq’s state news agency on 19 October 2026 that exports had averaged above 3.4 million barrels a day so far that month. He named three routes: the Strait of Hormuz, the Turkish port of Ceyhan and a land route through Syria.

Local reports say shipments through Ceyhan reached about 500,000 barrels a day, though no official has confirmed it. Barrels sent that way bypass Hormuz, the narrow sea lane at the mouth of the Gulf.

oil pumpjack at sunset. Library photo.

On 8 August 2026 the oil minister put exports at 1.75 million barrels a day and output at 2.75 million. By the end of August the average export rate was above 2.2 million, which shows how deep the hole was.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on EIA Email address Follow

Why Hormuz Still Decides the Price

The International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy watchdog of rich countries, said in its October 2026 report that Gulf crude exports reached over 75% of pre-war levels in September. It warned that Iranian attacks on ships in the strait and strikes by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on energy sites create considerable uncertainty.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on 10 November 2026 that Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, should stay near US$100 a barrel for the rest of the year. It expects Brent to average US$97 in 2026 and US$86 in 2027.

Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Brent crude · benchmark 91.80

-0.69% L 91.25 day range H 92.29 +42.99% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Gold 3,874 +0.55% Silver 47.43 +1.38% Copper 5.97 -0.43% Iron ore 161.91 · WTI crude 84.97 -0.87% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume GOLD 3,874 +0.55% -4.92% 3,853 3,890 3,846 28,946 SILVER 47.43 +1.38% -6.31% 46.78 47.92 46.76 12,418 BRENT 91.80 -0.69% +42.99% 92.44 92.29 91.25 2,116 WTI 84.97 -0.87% +41.83% 85.72 85.59 84.73 17,763 COPPER 5.97 -0.43% +19.43% 6.00 6.02 5.96 10,039 LITHIUM 56.84 -3.27% -10.81% 58.76 58.05 56.74 205,585 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.06% 161.91 161.91 1 SOY 1,228 -0.08% +6.11% 1,229 1,231 1,225 13,994 CORN 448.50 -0.06% +3.16% 448.75 449.50 447.75 27,357 WHEAT 600.50 +2.30% +10.34% 587.00 602.75 599.00 4,213 COFFEE 274.40 -1.53% -31.83% 278.65 278.40 270.75 — SUGAR 18.10 -1.68% +22.30% 18.41 18.43 18.07 — COCOA 5,200 +1.58% -1.22% 5,119 5,340 5,161 — ORANGE JUICE 135.75 -0.40% -12.73% 136.30 139.80 135.45 — COTTON 81.31 +3.21% +30.39% 78.78 79.90 78.63 25,897 BEEF 224.38 +1.69% +1.40% 220.65 224.58 221.83 17,944 CATTLE 333.25 -1.70% -1.94% 339.02 338.50 335.73 9,343 USD/BRL 5.78 +0.00% +9.22% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — Largest moves today LITHIUM

56.84

-3.27% COTTON

81.31

+3.21% WHEAT

600.50

+2.30% CATTLE

333.25

-1.70% BEEF

224.38

+1.69% SUGAR

18.10

-1.68% COCOA

5,200

+1.58% COFFEE

274.40

-1.53% The session read The Brent crude eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. COTTON led, while LITHIUM lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 16 Nov 2026 Oil Fund Falls 3.8% as Petrobras Hits a Low Read →

What It Means for US Drivers

The EIA expects US retail petrol, which Americans call gasoline, to average US$3.89 a gallon in 2026 and US$3.73 in 2027. The 2027 figure is about 5% above its previous forecast of US$3.56.

The agency assumes most Middle East output outside Iran is back at pre-conflict levels by mid-2027, so barrels like Iraq’s are part of why it sees prices easing next year. We found no confirmed figure for how much Iraqi crude goes to US buyers.

What It Means for Latin American Oil Producers

Brazil, Guyana, Argentina and Colombia sell crude at prices set largely by Brent, so oil near US$100 lifts their export income while a slide toward the EIA’s 2027 forecast of US$86 would trim it. This is our reading of the mechanism, and we found no official forecast that links Iraq’s recovery to any of the four.

What Is Not Known

Iraq’s ministry has not published a full October or November export total, and the share of its exports that passes through Hormuz is not stated. Nor is it known when the strait will carry normal traffic again.

What to Watch

The IEA’s next Oil Market Report will show whether the Gulf export recovery has reached Iraq’s southern fields; the date is not confirmed. The ministry’s November export figure is the other test, and its release date is not confirmed either.

The EIA’s next outlook, due on 8 December 2026, will update its view of Brent near US$100. The IEA’s own caution is the strongest counter-view, since its August 2026 report said Iraq and Kuwait were producing well below their implied targets under OPEC+ (OPEC and allied producers such as Russia).

Frequently Asked Questions

How much oil is Iraq exporting?

Iraq’s oil minister said on 19 October 2026 that exports had averaged above 3.4 million barrels a day so far that month. Independent estimates put October at about 3.3 to 3.35 million, with routes through the Strait of Hormuz, Ceyhan in Turkey and Syria.

What is the oil price forecast?

The US Energy Information Administration said on 10 November 2026 that Brent should stay near US$100 a barrel for the rest of the year. It expects an average of US$86 in 2027.

What will US gasoline cost?

The EIA expects US gasoline to average US$3.89 a gallon in 2026 and US$3.73 in 2027, about 5% above its previous 2027 forecast.

Is the Strait of Hormuz open?

Traffic has not returned to normal. The IEA warned in October 2026 of considerable uncertainty from attacks on ships and energy sites.