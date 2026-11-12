Europe Intelligence Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026 Photo: NorbertNagel, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Ukraine — prisoner swap · no ceasefire Germany — budget veto · Dublin test Britain — steady growth · quiet mood France — pupils’ patience · thin offer Serbia — victory · waiting parliament

Europe wakes on Thursday relieved by a small humanitarian deal and unnerved by how little else it contains. The mood is of a continent told to be patient about a war it is expected to pay for.

Washington and Moscow talk of swaps and security guarantees, while Berlin talks of vetoes and Dublin of agendas. Away from the capitals, French pupils and Serbian students are still asking whether anyone in office is listening.

The through-line is who sits at the table and who pays for the meal. Germany’s budget threat, European officials waiting in the Emirates outside the negotiating room and a student movement about to inherit a government are all versions of that question.

Key Facts —Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine agreed a large prisoner swap in Abu Dhabi on 11 November, without a ceasefire. —Germany. Merz ties the 2028–34 EU budget to Ukraine funding; leaders meet in Dublin on 13 November. —Britain. UK output grew 0.7 percent in the third quarter, up from 0.5 percent. —France. School blockades, begun on 21 September, shrank after the autumn break but continue. —Serbia. The Student List holds 140 of 250 seats; parliament opens on 17 November.

Abu Dhabi: A Small Deal And A Closed Door

Ukraine and Russia ended two days of US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday 11 November by agreeing a large-scale prisoner swap, with no ceasefire. Rustem Umerov, a senior Ukrainian negotiator, said the team was returning home to finalise the arrangements. Volodymyr Zelensky called the second day of talks “constructive and quite substantive”.

Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, called the talks “very productive” but cautioned that a breakthrough will take time, while Washington indicated that European countries should eventually join the negotiations. On the sidelines, officials from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the EU held meetings in Abu Dhabi with the Ukrainian delegation.

Moscow rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire, which tells Europeans how far the two sides still are from a settlement. Witkoff and Kushner plan to meet Vladimir Putin on Thursday to finalise the swap, then travel to Dublin to meet Zelensky.

Germany: A Veto In Waiting

Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote to European Council President António Costa on 9 November that Germany will not back the EU’s 2028–34 budget unless all member states agree to fund Ukraine. Kyiv faces a €70bn (US$78bn) funding gap next year, so the letter turns a security argument into a budget threat.

Merz asked that the issue become a priority at the informal leaders’ summit in Dublin, where it was not originally on the agenda. Costa added a Ukraine debate after a letter from Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, which shows how quickly the agenda moved.

Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden share Merz’s grievance and want the budget and Ukraine merged into one package. Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Czechia want to avoid further contributions.

Britain: Growth Without Joy

The Office for National Statistics, Britain’s official statistics agency, said on 12 November that the economy grew 0.7 percent in the third quarter, after 0.5 percent in the second. Output rose 0.2 percent in September alone.

Growth that matched forecasts steadies the mood without lifting it. The next test is inflation for October, due on 18 November at 2:00 a.m. ET, with a forecast of 3.5 percent, unchanged.

France: Pupils Who Have Heard The Offer

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu met youth organisations on 26 October, after announcing five workstreams in early October. The five workstreams cover teaching conditions, school hours, buildings, the university admissions platform Parcoursup and student democracy.

Serbia: A Victory Still Waiting For Its Parliament

Serbia’s Student List won about 139 to 140 of 250 seats in the 25 October election on preliminary results, against around 105 for the alliance led by Aleksandar Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party. Vučić has acknowledged defeat.

Parliament opens on Tuesday 17 November at 10:00 local time, after which it has up to 90 days to elect a government. The students had not named a prime ministerial candidate as of early November, so the movement that won in the streets must now choose who speaks for it.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, traders priced a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 6.1 percent on 12 November at 6:33 a.m. ET, with US$3.8m traded. The same market gives 24.5 percent by 31 March 2027 and 46.5 percent by 31 December 2027.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What This Means From Latin America

A Europe absorbed by budget fights and war talks moves slowly on other files, including the EU–Mercosur trade agreement with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. In our reading, exporters of beef, soy and sugar should plan for delay rather than quick ratification.

A prisoner swap does not move commodity markets, but a lasting ceasefire would, by easing the grain and fertiliser premiums that weigh on farmers in Brazil and Argentina. Traders on Polymarket see that outcome as unlikely before the year ends.

What We Are Watching

Thursday 12 November: US envoys plan to meet Putin, then Zelensky in Dublin — The meetings should show whether the swap can open a wider track, and where Europe is seated.

— The meetings should show whether the swap can open a wider track, and where Europe is seated. Thursday 12 and Friday 13 November: Dublin summits — Merz wants Ukraine funding treated as a priority, and the conclusions will show whether the single-package camp or the holdouts set the terms.

— Merz wants Ukraine funding treated as a priority, and the conclusions will show whether the single-package camp or the holdouts set the terms. Friday 13 November, 3:30 a.m. ET: Polish GDP for the third quarter — The forecast is 0.9 percent, against 1.0 percent previously. Poland argues against linking the budget to Ukraine, so its growth shapes its leverage.

— The forecast is 0.9 percent, against 1.0 percent previously. Poland argues against linking the budget to Ukraine, so its growth shapes its leverage. Friday 13 November, 11:00 a.m. ET: Russian inflation for October — The annual rate is forecast at 7.1 percent, against 6.3 percent previously. It shows what strain Moscow carries into the talks.

— The annual rate is forecast at 7.1 percent, against 6.3 percent previously. It shows what strain Moscow carries into the talks. Tuesday 17 November, 4:00 a.m. ET: Serbia’s parliament opens — The first session shows how quickly the Student List can turn a majority into a government.

— The first session shows how quickly the Student List can turn a majority into a government. Tuesday 17 November, 8:00 a.m. ET: Hungarian interest rate decision — The rate is forecast at 5.5 percent, unchanged. It shows how Budapest manages money while resisting joint debt.

Background: the EU 2028–34 budget holdouts explained. Also see the EU–Mercosur trade agreement explained.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Abu Dhabi talks achieve?

Russia and Ukraine agreed a large-scale prisoner swap on 11 November, but no ceasefire. Moscow rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire.

What is Merz demanding on the EU budget?

Merz wrote on 9 November that Germany will not back the 2028–34 budget unless all member states agree to fund Ukraine. Kyiv faces a €70bn (US$78bn) gap next year.

When does Serbia’s new parliament meet?

Parliament opens on Tuesday 17 November at 10:00 local time. It then has up to 90 days to elect a government.

How fast did the UK economy grow?

The UK economy grew 0.7 percent in the third quarter, after 0.5 percent in the second. Output rose 0.2 percent in September.