Africa Intelligence Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026 Photo: Karin Lakeman, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA.

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DR Congo — plague · rulebook Uganda — succession · heir South Africa — hung councils · coalitions Cameroon — election date · long wait Kenya — last patient · countdown

Africa wakes today in a mood of long waiting and quiet manoeuvre, with Congo fighting an epidemic while its president changes the rules for rewriting the constitution. South Africans are watching parties count seats, Ugandans are watching a family question and Cameroonians have finally been given a date.

The register is cautious and procedural: decrees read out overnight, closed-door meetings that leak, deadlines measured in days. Few people are panicking, and many are asking who will decide, and when, and whether they will be consulted.

The through-line is succession in its widest sense. Presidents, councils and public-health systems are all deciding who inherits the next stretch of road, and the people affected mostly learn the answer after it is settled.

Key Facts —DR Congo. Ebola cases passed 11,000, with 5,387 deaths, in the worst outbreak the country has recorded. —DR Congo. The Bundibugyo strain behind the outbreak has no approved vaccine or treatment. —Uganda. The central bank held its rate at 12% on 9 November, as the succession question stays unspoken. —South Africa. At 99% of the count, only Cape Town had a clear majority among the eight big cities, so coalition talks begin. —Cameroon. President Paul Biya set legislative and municipal elections for Sunday, 7 February 2027, after repeated delays.

DR Congo: A Plague And A Rulebook, Both In Motion

Congo’s National Institute of Public Health counted 11,042 Ebola infections and 5,387 deaths in figures published on Tuesday 10 November, covering the period to 9 November, making this the country’s worst outbreak on record. The Bundibugyo strain behind it has no approved vaccine or treatment.

The outbreak began in Ituri, in the east, and the same figures show how far a disease can travel when roads are unsafe and health systems are stretched. Cases linked to the outbreak have also been reported in Uganda and Kenya, so neighbours are watching the numbers closely.

A second story is moving in the capital. Congo’s Senate completed a second reading of a law easing the rules for constitutional referendums on 31 October and sent it on for promulgation, the formal signing into law.

President Félix Tshisekedi, 63, has led the country since 2019, and his second term ends in late 2028. The opposition platform C64 condemned the bill in June as a route to a third term, while Tshisekedi said in May that he had not sought one but would accept it if the people wanted it.

Uganda: A Succession Question Nobody Will Answer Aloud

Uganda’s politics is circling a question that few officials will answer in public: who follows President Yoweri Museveni, 82, who has ruled since 1986 and was sworn in for a seventh term in May 2026? The talk centres on his son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the army chief.

Analysts at the Institute for Security Studies, a South African research body, note that his rising profile sits awkwardly with Ugandan law, which bars serving soldiers from politics. That tension is why the succession debate is conducted through hints, rallies by allies and party meetings rather than open declarations.

The mood in Kampala is therefore one of watchful patience rather than confrontation. Many Ugandans expect the answer to be arranged inside the ruling party before voters are asked anything.

The economy offers a calmer signal. The Bank of Uganda held its policy rate at 12% on 9 November, with Governor Michael Atingi-Ego warning about inflation after an emergency rise from 9.75% in October.

South Africa: A Vote That Settled Nothing Yet

The Electoral Commission of South Africa declared the 2026 local elections free and fair on Sunday 8 November, a verdict that matters because trust in the count is the foundation of everything that follows. The African National Congress (ANC) lost ground, and at 99% of the count only Cape Town, held by the Democratic Alliance, had a clear majority among the eight big metropolitan cities.

That leaves the work of government to coalition talks, and exact figures for hung councils still differ between counts, so we do not give one. Newly elected councils must meet within 14 days of the formal declaration of results to choose mayors and speakers.

For residents of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, the weeks ahead decide who runs water, power and rubbish collection in cities that were already hard to govern. The record also shows that last-minute deals can be fragile, so the first council meetings will be watched as closely as the vote itself.

Cameroon: A Date After Years Of Delay

President Paul Biya signed a decree on Monday 9 November calling legislative and municipal elections for Sunday 7 February 2027, after earlier polls were put off more than once. The Electoral Code requires at least 90 days between a decree and polling day, and a detailed calendar has still to be published.

For many Cameroonians, a date is itself news, because long delays teach people that elections are optional. Parties are now mobilising, and the next test is whether the timetable holds and who is allowed on the lists.

Kenya: Relief, With A Counter Running

Kenya discharged its last Ebola patient on 11 November, and Health Minister Aden Duale said a 42-day countdown to being declared Ebola-free has begun, which could end on 23 December if no new case appears. The count is a measure of public trust as much as of virus: every day without a new case lets travellers, traders and schools breathe a little easier. If the countdown holds, Kenya becomes proof that containment can work in the same region as the worst outbreak on record.

What This Means From Latin America

Congo’s referendum law will sound familiar in Latin America, where term limits have been bent through courts and plebiscites, from Bolivia’s 2017 court ruling after voters rejected a 2016 referendum to El Salvador’s 2025 constitutional change. Diplomats in Brasília, Bogotá and Lima can read it as a reminder that rules about who may stay in office are often rewritten by those who hold it.

South Africa’s hung councils echo the coalition bargaining that Brazil, Peru and Colombia know well, where stability depends on deals struck after the count. Health officials in the Americas will also track Congo’s Ebola numbers, since an outbreak without a vaccine is a risk for every travel corridor.

What We Are Watching

Friday, 13 November, 4:00 a.m. ET: Botswana Inflation Rate : October data is due, with a forecast of 7.5% against 7.8% before. It shows whether household strain is easing in a quieter corner of the region.

: October data is due, with a forecast of 7.5% against 7.8% before. It shows whether household strain is easing in a quieter corner of the region. By about 22 November: South Africa Mayoral Elections : Councils must hold first meetings within 14 days of the declaration to elect mayors and speakers. It shows which coalitions can govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

: Councils must hold first meetings within 14 days of the declaration to elect mayors and speakers. It shows which coalitions can govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Monday, 16 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: Nigeria Inflation Rate : October data is due, following 14.63%, with food inflation following 19.59%. It sets the cost-of-living mood for Africa’s most populous country.

: October data is due, following 14.63%, with food inflation following 19.59%. It sets the cost-of-living mood for Africa’s most populous country. Tuesday, 17 November, 5:30 a.m. ET: Egypt Unemployment Rate : Third-quarter data is due, with a forecast of 6.2% against 5.8% before. A rise would show a softening labour market.

: Third-quarter data is due, with a forecast of 6.2% against 5.8% before. A rise would show a softening labour market. Wednesday, 18 November, 3:00 a.m. ET: South Africa Inflation Rate : October data is due, following 4.5%. It feeds into the central bank decision the next day.

: October data is due, following 4.5%. It feeds into the central bank decision the next day. Thursday, 19 November, 8:00 a.m. ET: South Africa Interest Rate Decision: The previous rate was 7.25%. It shows whether Pretoria is tightening or holding.

Background: Uganda’s central bank holds its key rate at 12 percent · Africa: The New Scramble

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo?

Congo’s National Institute of Public Health counted 11,042 infections and 5,387 deaths in figures published on 10 November, covering the period to 9 November. It is the country’s worst outbreak on record, and no approved vaccine or treatment exists for the Bundibugyo strain.

What does Congo’s new referendum law change?

It lets the state change the rules for holding a referendum on constitutional matters; the Senate completed its second reading on 31 October. Critics fear it opens a route to a third term for Tshisekedi, whose second term ends in late 2028.

Why are South Africa’s councils hard to form?

At 99% of the count only Cape Town had a clear majority among the eight big metros, so parties must bargain over mayors and speakers. Councils must hold their first meetings within 14 days of the declaration of results.

When are Cameroon’s next elections?

President Biya’s decree of 9 November sets legislative and municipal elections for Sunday 7 February 2027. A detailed calendar from the electoral body has still to be published.