US Consumer Prices Rise 0.4% in October

Rio Times Markets · United States

Key Facts The figure US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October 2026 from September, after 0.6% in September.

Versus forecast Analysts expected 0.3%; core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.3% against 0.2% expected.

Drivers Energy rose 0.7%, shelter 0.3% and food 0.5% in the month.

Missing number The government did not publish a 12-month rate, because it collected no October 2025 prices.

What ends it A November core reading of 0.2% or less would show underlying pressure fading.

Prediction markets Polymarket, an online prediction market, gives 98.2% to no Federal Reserve rate cut in 2026 (2:35 a.m. Eastern Time, 11 November).

American consumer prices rose faster than analysts expected in October 2026, and the usual yearly inflation rate is missing from the government release.

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What Changed

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the US government’s statistics agency, reported on 10 November 2026 that consumer prices rose 0.4% in October after seasonal adjustment. Analysts on the RT economic calendar, our feed of official release dates and analyst forecasts, had expected 0.3%, and September’s rise was 0.6%.

Core prices, which leave out food and energy, rose 0.3%, the same as in September and 0.1 point above the 0.2% forecast. Without seasonal adjustment, the index rose 0.2% to 337.511.

Archive photo. The Federal Reserve building in Washington.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

The usual headline figure, the change over 12 months, was not published for October. The BLS collected no October 2025 prices because of a lapse in government funding, so it cannot make the comparison for most series.

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The last yearly reading, for September, was 3.7%, with core at 2.6%. Energy rose 5.2% that month and another 0.7% in October, so fuel and power costs have now risen two months in a row.

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Why It Moved

The BLS said energy prices rose 0.7% in October, with gasoline up 1.0%. Shelter, which covers rent and housing costs, rose 0.3% and accounted for more than 30% of the monthly increase.

Food prices rose 0.5%, with groceries up 0.4% and restaurant meals up 0.5%. Food rose faster than shelter in percentage terms.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Analysts would likely read prices rising faster than forecast as giving the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, less reason to lower interest rates quickly. For countries that borrow in dollars, such as many in Latin America and Africa, higher US rates keep borrowing costs up.

For US households, the largest pressure comes from the basics: fuel, rent and food. Each of the three rose faster than a 0.2% pace in October.

What Would Confirm or End the Pressure

A core reading of 0.2% or less in November would show underlying pressure fading, while 0.3% or more would show it persisting. A headline figure back at or below 0.3% would confirm that the September energy spike has passed.

Energy is the swing factor: after a 5.2% jump in September, a second gain of 0.7% shows energy costs have not yet turned down. A fall in gasoline would be the first sign of relief.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, an online prediction market where users bet real money, put the chance of no Federal Reserve rate cut in 2026 at 98.2% (the market page rounds it to about 98%) at 2:35 a.m. Eastern Time on 11 November, with about US$55.8 million traded on that question. A separate Polymarket market gives 0.7% to a cut at the December 2026 meeting and 43.0% to a cut by the April 2027 meeting.

These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known Yet

The yearly rate for October is not known, so readers cannot compare the month with last year. It is also unclear how the Federal Reserve will weigh a month that missed forecasts on both headline and core prices.

More: North America news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: US consumer prices in September.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did US consumer prices rise in October 2026?

They rose 0.4% from September after seasonal adjustment, the BLS reported. Analysts had expected 0.3%.

What was core inflation in October 2026?

Core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.3%. Analysts had expected 0.2%.

Why is there no yearly inflation rate for October?

The BLS collected no October 2025 prices because of a lapse in government funding. It therefore cannot calculate the 12-month change for most series.

What drove the October increase?

Energy rose 0.7%, shelter 0.3% and food 0.5%, according to the BLS. Shelter alone accounted for over 30% of the monthly rise.