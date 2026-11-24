A Colombian investment bank says a rise near 8% would protect pay without feeding inflation, while a former union leader says labour plans to ask for almost five times as much.

Economy: Colombia

Corficolombiana, a Colombian investment bank, is urging that the minimum wage rise by close to 8% in 2027. The argument, set out in a report titled “BanRep no puede jugar solo” (“The central bank cannot play alone”), returned to the press on Tuesday 24 November 2026, three days before government, unions and employers install the table that sets the figure.

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What. The bank recommends a 2027 minimum wage rise close to 8%; Arias says unions plan 38.5%.

When. Talks open Friday 27 November 2026; first legal deadline Tuesday 15 December 2026.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 13:00 GMT

A Colombian investment bank says a rise near 8% would protect pay without feeding inflation, while a former union leader says labour plans to ask for almost five times as much.

The bank’s 8% figure was reported by La República, a Colombian business daily, on Monday 19 October 2026, and the report gives the arithmetic behind it. The starting point is the 2026 rise of 23%, set by Decree 1469 of 29 December 2025 and re-issued as Decree 0159 on 19 February 2026 after a ruling by the Council of State, Colombia’s top administrative court, which lifted the monthly minimum wage to COP 1,750,905 (Colombian pesos, about US$530).

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Corficolombiana’s recipe is simple: its forecast for inflation at the end of 2026, plus productivity growth of 1.2%. Productivity here means how much more the economy produces from the same workers and capital, and economists call the sum the technical rule.

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César Pabón, executive director of economic research at Corficolombiana, said, according to La República, that “the adjustment must respond to technical criteria that protect workers’ purchasing power without creating macroeconomic imbalances”. He added that the bank’s estimate rests on projected inflation of 6.8% at the end of 2026 and total factor productivity growth of 1.2%, which together give the 8%.

File photo. An Éxito supermarket (a Colombian retail chain) in Bogotá’s Tunal district, where food and services prices feed the inflation debate. (Photo: Cijifredo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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DANE, Colombia’s national statistics office, reported on Monday 9 November 2026 that annual inflation reached 6.30% in October, against 5.51% a year earlier. Banco de la República (BanRep), Colombia’s central bank, aims for 3%, so the gap is the heart of the argument.

Its model puts a number on 2026: the 23% rise explained about 63 basis points, or 53%, of the acceleration of inflation between December 2025 (5.09%) and September 2026 (6.29%). A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

BanRep has raised its policy rate by a cumulative 300 basis points so far this year, the report notes, which is why Corficolombiana says the central bank cannot play alone. The report calls the wage talks one of the first decisions that can help moderate inflation.

The strongest counter-view comes from labour. Fabio Arias, a former president of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT), a major union confederation, said on 17 October 2026 that unions plan to propose a 38.5% rise, according to La República.

That would mean about COP 2.42 million a month (about US$730), against COP 1,890,977 (about US$570) under the bank’s rule, at about 3,300 pesos per US$ (the official market rate, known as TRM, on 18 November 2026). Pabón warned that a rise as far from the technical calculation as the unions’ ask would deepen the imbalances seen in 2026.

Hernando Zuleta, dean of economics at Universidad de los Andes, a Bogotá university, was quoted by the same daily as saying that the minimum wage “should be adjusted strictly by the technical rule of inflation plus productivity; ideally it would always follow nominal GDP growth, it is a simple rule, easy to follow”. His view backs the method rather than a number, since the rule yields the bank’s figure only if the bank’s inflation forecast holds.

Employers’ proposals are due on 10 December. Whether the parties agree before the first legal deadline is open.

The Ministry of Labour calendar, approved by the Permanent Commission for Wage and Labour Policy, starts technical sessions on Thursday 26 November 2026 and installs the table on Friday 27 November. The table meets again on Wednesday 9 December, and on Thursday 10 December unions, pensioners and employers present their proposals.

Tuesday 15 December 2026 is the first legal deadline under Law 278 of 1996, which governs the wage talks. If there is no agreement, the government sets the rise by decree, to take effect on 1 January 2027.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who decides Colombia’s 2027 minimum wage?

Government, unions and employers negotiate first. If they do not agree, the government sets the rise by decree.

Why can a wage rise push up prices?

Many prices and contracts are tied to the minimum wage or to last year’s inflation. A bigger rise therefore spreads through much of the shopping basket.

Why does it matter outside Colombia?

Inflation shapes central bank rate decisions. A central bank that keeps rates high makes borrowing dearer for households, companies and the government.

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error