Canacol’s gas contract cancellations survive an appeal bid in Canada, but Colombia’s regulator has yet to recognise them. The court-appointed monitor says that step delayed the sale process.

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Business: Colombia

A Canadian appeals judge has refused six companies permission to appeal court orders that let Canacol Energy, a gas producer operating in Colombia, cancel certain gas contracts. The ruling leaves the cancellations in place, but they still need recognition in Colombia.

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What. Alberta’s Court of Appeal refused six Colombian gas firms permission to appeal on 23 November 2026.

Next. Alberta hearing on court protection and retention plan, Wednesday 25 November 2026, 2:00 p.m. Mountain time.

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As of. 24 November 2026, 20:30 GMT.

Canacol’s gas contract cancellations survive an appeal bid in Canada, but Colombia’s regulator has yet to recognise them. The court-appointed monitor says that step delayed the sale process.

Justice J. B. Hawkes of the Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed the applications for permission to appeal on Monday 23 November 2026, after a hearing on 21 October, according to KPMG Inc., the Canadian accounting firm acting as court-appointed monitor of Canacol’s restructuring. The applicants, all Colombian gas companies, are CoreX Energy, Promigas, Surtigas, Gases del Caribe, Gases de La Guajira and Gases del Oriente.

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The orders let Canacol end, or disclaim, certain gas supply and transport contracts. The Alberta Court of King’s Bench, the province’s trial court, issued reasons for the underlying disclaimer decision on 24 June 2026.

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Refusing permission does not settle the contract disputes on the merits, La República, a Colombian business daily, reported on 24 November 2026. The monitor’s supplement does not set out the judge’s reasons.

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Canacol Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries entered court-supervised restructuring under Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act on 18 November 2025, the monitor says. Canacol, the monitor and the contract counterparties have negotiated supply and transport terms since June, but reached no consensual resolution as of 20 November 2026.

The orders must also be recognised in Colombia by the Superintendencia de Sociedades, the state company regulator. The monitor’s report of 20 November 2026 says the sale process was delayed primarily by delays in that recognition.

On 28 October 2026 the Superintendencia asked for a detailed report on use of its court-approved rescue loan and an update on the sale process. Canacol’s side, including the monitor, replied jointly on 4 November 2026, and La República reported on 24 November that recognition is still pending.

The monitor says ten non-binding letters of intent arrived on 16 March 2026. Six finalists reached the second phase, and bidders require the old contracts to be modified or terminated, La República reported on 19 November 2026.

The monitor’s 20 November report describes rescue-loan financing meant to cover liquidity needs up to 29 January 2027, the proposed extended stay period. Without recognition the sale would be left in legal limbo, La República reported on 19 November 2026.

Cerro Matoso, a Colombian ferronickel producer, is among those affected. Its president, Ricardo Gaviria, said its contract called for 16,000 MBTU a day (MBTU, a unit of gas energy), but deliveries fell to 11,000 and, by November, to about 300, which stopped one production line, La República reported on 19 November 2026.

Gas distributors, bidders and lenders are also affected. The next dated step is a hearing at the Alberta Court of King’s Bench on Wednesday 25 November 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Mountain time, on Canacol’s requests to extend its court protection to 29 January 2027, amend its rescue loan and change its key employee retention plan, not on the gas contracts.

Promigas and Gases del Caribe, two of the applicants, said in July 2026 that their contracts with Canacol remain in force in Colombia, La República reported on 16 July 2026. The case now runs between a Canadian court and the regulator in Colombia.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Alberta court decide?

It dismissed the applications for permission to appeal on 23 November 2026, so the orders letting Canacol end certain gas contracts stand. It did not decide the contract disputes on the merits.

What happens next in Colombia?

The Superintendencia de Sociedades, the state company regulator, must still recognise the orders in Colombia. That decision is still pending.

Sources: KPMG Inc., Supplement to the Eleventh Report of the Monitor (24 November 2026) and Eleventh Report of the Monitor (20 November 2026), https://kpmg.com/ca/en/home/services/advisory/deal-advisory/creditorlinks/canacol-energy-ltd.html; La República (19 and 24 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error