Nasdaq Falls 1.48% as Dow Rises Ahead of US GDP | Global Economy, Nov 25
Wall Street splits as the Nasdaq falls 1.48% and the Dow gains 0.85% before US GDP and inflation data. What it means for Brazil and the real.
Wall Street closed in two minds (RT, a market-data provider, 24 November close). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85% to 50,019, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.48% to 23,734.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.50% to 7,201, caught between the two. Investors appear to have taken profits in growth stocks and favoured steadier, older-economy shares.
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The Big Three
- Wall Street splits in two: the Nasdaq falls 1.48% to 23,734 while the Dow rises 0.85% to 50,019. Money left technology for steadier shares, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.50% to 7,201. The VIX at 26.36 shows nerves, not panic.
- Consumers surprise, inflation is next: Conference Board confidence jumped to 103.3 against a 92.5 consensus. Today brings Q3 GDP and October PCE inflation, with headline PCE expected at 3.8% a year. With the 10-year yield at 4.931%, a hot print would push rate cuts further away.
- Brazil keeps the Selic at 13.75% while the dollar index eases 0.39% to 103.91. A softer dollar helps the real, but a 10-year Treasury yield near 4.93% keeps the pressure on Brazil’s central bank to hold. Thursday’s mid-month inflation print is the next test.
United States
Europe & United Kingdom
Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|S&P 500 (US)
|7,201
|-0.50%
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|164,090
|-0.43%
|USD/BRL
|5.9066
|-0.40%
Today’s Economic Calendar — Wednesday, November 25, 2026
01 A market that split in two
The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, closed at 26.36. That signals nerves rather than panic, and it leaves little room for a bad inflation surprise.
Gold fell 2.21% to US$3,551 an ounce (RT spot, 24 November) even though the dollar index eased 0.39% to 103.91. Safe-haven buying is not the main story today.
02 Strong consumers, hot inflation, one day to Thanksgiving
Consumer confidence from the Conference Board, a US research group, rose to 103.3 in November, against a consensus of 92.5 and a prior 91.9. Households that feel richer keep spending, and that keeps inflation sticky.
Weekly ADP Employment Change, a US payrolls estimate, was 21,000 against 23,000 before (RT economic calendar, RT). Today brings the test.
October PCE inflation, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of prices paid by consumers, is expected at 3.8% a year, up from 3.6%, with core at 3.2% against 3.1%. Third-quarter GDP is forecast at 3.5% annualised, up from 1.5%.
GDP Sales (previous 2.2) and the Dallas Fed Trimmed Mean PCE (previous 2.8) are also due. A strong number alongside hot prices would leave the Fed with no case for easing before it meets on 8-9 December.
Because consumers are spending and prices are rising, investors ask about 4.93% to hold 10-year US debt, so Brazil’s central bank has less room to cut its 13.75% rate without pushing the real lower. The Treasury market is already braced.
The 10-year yield closed at 4.931%, and the five-year note sold at 4.719% with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37, so demand for US debt is holding up.
03 Brazil’s high wall of interest rates
On 4 November the Copom, Brazil’s central bank rate committee, held the Selic, its benchmark rate, at 13.75% by unanimous vote, ending a run of five cuts, according to the Banco Central do Brasil’s own communiqué. The committee pointed to exchange-rate tension and El Niño, and projected inflation of 5.6% for 2026 and 4.7% for 2027.
The central bank’s own statement describes the Selic as ‘substantially contractionary’. The central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists sees inflation at 5.2% this year and 4.8% in 2027, the same statement noted.
For Brazil, a softer dollar helps the real. But a 10-year Treasury yield of 4.931% narrows the gap with the Selic to about 8.8 percentage points, so any hot US print could pull foreign money back north.
Thursday’s mid-month IPCA inflation is forecast at 0.34% for the month and 4.78% for the year, up from 4.62%. A faster reading would confirm why the Copom stopped cutting.
Elsewhere in the region, Mexico’s mid-month inflation reached 3.96% a year and 0.54% on the fortnight against a 0.51% forecast and 0.41% before (INEGI, Mexico’s statistics agency), but core inflation eased to 3.68%, below the 3.88% consensus. Argentina’s September activity fell 1.2% year on year, worse than the 0.6% drop expected.
The US Energy Information Administration’s latest weekly report, for the week to 13 November, shows commercial crude stocks rose by 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million in the week to 13 November. Gasoline stocks rose 5.2 million barrels and distillates 1.6 million, a sign of soft fuel demand that matters for oil exporters such as Brazil.
Thanksgiving, US inflation and Brazil’s price data
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Nasdaq fall while the Dow rose?
The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.48% to 23,734 as investors sold growth shares, while the Dow rose 0.85% to 50,019 on steadier stocks. The S&P 500 slipped 0.50% to 7,201.
What is the key data today?
US Q3 GDP (consensus 3.5%) and October PCE inflation (consensus 3.8% a year, core 3.2%). Both arrive before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Why does it matter for the Fed?
Hot inflation and strong consumer confidence make rate cuts harder to justify. The Fed next meets on 8-9 December.
What is the Selic and where does it stand?
The Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate. The Copom held it at 13.75% on 4 November, ending five cuts.
How does this affect the Brazilian real?
A weaker dollar (index at 103.91) helps the real. A 10-year US yield of 4.931% limits that relief by making US assets more attractive.
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Source: market close, 24 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
|Indicator
|Actual
|Prior
|Verdict
|CB Consumer Confidence (Nov)
|103.3
|91.9
|Beat 92.5 consensus
|Richmond Fed composite (Nov)
|3
|-2
|Back above zero
|Case-Shiller home prices, y/y (Sep)
|2.6%
|2.6%
|Just under 2.7% consensus
|Case-Shiller 20-city, m/m (Sep)
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Missed 0.2% consensus
|5-year note auction yield
|4.719%
|4.845%
|Steady demand, cover 2.37
|52-week bill auction yield
|4.365%
|4.29%
|Cover 3.04 against 3.15
|EIA commercial crude stocks (week to 13 Nov)
|417.8m bbl
|+3.4m change
|Another build, gasoline +5.2m
|Q3 GDP, annualised (due today)
|Est 3.5%
|1.5%
|Sharp rebound expected
|PCE price index, y/y (due today)
|Est 3.8%
|3.6%
|Hotter print expected
|Core PCE, y/y (due today)
|Est 3.2%
|3.1%
|Fed’s preferred gauge
|Durable goods orders (due today)
|Est 0.6%
|1.8%
|Slower pace expected
|Indicator
|Actual
|Prior
|Verdict
|Overnight European releases
|None of note
|–
|Light calendar
|German GfK consumer confidence (Thu)
|Est -29.9
|-30.8
|Small improvement expected
|Indicator
|Actual
|Prior
|Verdict
|Mexico mid-month inflation, y/y (Nov)
|3.96%
|3.62%
|Above 3.92% consensus
|Mexico mid-month core inflation, y/y (Nov)
|3.68%
|3.78%
|Below 3.88% consensus
|Argentina economic activity, y/y (Sep)
|-1.2%
|-1.7%
|Missed -0.6% consensus
|Brazil FGV consumer confidence (Nov)
|83.5
|84.7
|Households more cautious
|Brazil mid-month inflation, y/y (Thu)
|Est 4.78%
|4.62%
|Faster pace expected
|Japan Tokyo core CPI (Fri, 08:30 Tokyo)
|Est 3.0%
|2.6%
|Pressure on Bank of Japan
|Time
|Country
|Event
|Consensus
|Prior
|13:00
|US
|Building Permits
|—
|1.398
|13:00
|US
|Building Permits
|—
|-0.4
|13:30
|US
|Continuing Jobless Claims
|1721
|1763
|13:30
|US
|Core PCE Price Index
|0.3
|0.3
|13:30
|US
|Core PCE Price Index
|3.2
|3.1
|13:30
|US
|Non Defense Goods Orders Ex Air
|0.7
|0.5
|13:30
|US
|Real Personal Spending
|—
|0
|13:30
|US
|Personal Income
|0.4
|0.2
|13:30
|US
|GDP Growth Rate
|3.5
|1.5
|13:30
|US
|Real Consumer Spending
|—
|3.4
|13:30
|US
|PCE Price Index
|3.8
|3.6
|13:30
|US
|Durable Goods Orders
|0.6
|1.8
|13:30
|US
|PCE Prices ex Food, Energy & Housing
|—
|3.4
|13:30
|US
|Durable Goods Orders ex Defense
|—
|2.2
|13:30
|US
|PCE Services Prices ex Energy & Housing
|—
|0.4
|13:30
|US
|PCE Prices
|—
|5.3
|13:30
|US
|Personal Spending
|0.4
|0.5
|13:30
|US
|PCE Price Index
|0.3
|0.5
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Global Markets — Live Board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|SPX
|7,201
|-0.50%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NDX
|26,214
|-1.99%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|DJI
|50,019
|+0.85%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|RUT
|2,685
|+0.57%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|US10Y
|4.9040
|-0.28%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|VIX
|26.36
|-0.98%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|DAX
|25,018
|-1.26%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|FTSE
|10,467
|-0.13%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|CAC
|8,040
|-0.05%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|STOXX
|632.74
|-0.66%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NIKKEI
|56,934
|-2.92%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|HSI
|22,266
|-0.53%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|KOSPI
|4,728
|-5.55%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|CSI300
|3,926
|-0.97%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NIFTY
|25,723
|+1.47%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|TSX
|33,962
|-0.35%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|GOLD
|3,553
|-0.26%
|-13.23%
|3,562
|3,574
|3,532
|12,901
|SILVER
|40.67
|-0.23%
|-19.15%
|40.76
|41.29
|40.44
|6,842
- Thursday: US markets are shut for Thanksgiving. Brazil publishes mid-month inflation (consensus 0.34% m/m, 4.78% y/y), current account and foreign direct investment, while Germany reports GfK consumer confidence (consensus -29.9) and Mexico its unemployment rate.
- Friday: Tokyo core CPI lands overnight in Asia (consensus 3.0%, prior 2.6%). US trading is expected to be thin, with an early close after the holiday.
- Next week: Markets position for the Fed meeting on 8-9 December, watching Treasury yields and the dollar index for the next move.
- Ongoing: The Selic at 13.75%, the real’s reaction to US yields, and whether the Nasdaq’s slide spreads beyond technology.