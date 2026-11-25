Wall Street splits as the Nasdaq falls 1.48% and the Dow gains 0.85% before US GDP and inflation data. What it means for Brazil and the real.

Wall Street closed in two minds (RT, a market-data provider, 24 November close). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85% to 50,019, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.48% to 23,734.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.50% to 7,201, caught between the two. Investors appear to have taken profits in growth stocks and favoured steadier, older-economy shares.

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The Big Three Wall Street splits in two: the Nasdaq falls 1.48% to 23,734 while the Dow rises 0.85% to 50,019. Money left technology for steadier shares, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.50% to 7,201. The VIX at 26.36 shows nerves, not panic.

Money left technology for steadier shares, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.50% to 7,201. The VIX at 26.36 shows nerves, not panic. Consumers surprise, inflation is next: Conference Board confidence jumped to 103.3 against a 92.5 consensus. Today brings Q3 GDP and October PCE inflation, with headline PCE expected at 3.8% a year. With the 10-year yield at 4.931%, a hot print would push rate cuts further away.

Today brings Q3 GDP and October PCE inflation, with headline PCE expected at 3.8% a year. With the 10-year yield at 4.931%, a hot print would push rate cuts further away. Brazil keeps the Selic at 13.75% while the dollar index eases 0.39% to 103.91. A softer dollar helps the real, but a 10-year Treasury yield near 4.93% keeps the pressure on Brazil’s central bank to hold. Thursday’s mid-month inflation print is the next test.

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Europe & United Kingdom

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Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Instrument Level Session S&P 500 (US) 7,201 -0.50% Ibovespa (Brazil) 164,090 -0.43% USD/BRL 5.9066 -0.40%

Today’s Economic Calendar — Wednesday, November 25, 2026

01 A market that split in two

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, closed at 26.36. That signals nerves rather than panic, and it leaves little room for a bad inflation surprise.

Gold fell 2.21% to US$3,551 an ounce (RT spot, 24 November) even though the dollar index eased 0.39% to 103.91. Safe-haven buying is not the main story today.

02 Strong consumers, hot inflation, one day to Thanksgiving

Consumer confidence from the Conference Board, a US research group, rose to 103.3 in November, against a consensus of 92.5 and a prior 91.9. Households that feel richer keep spending, and that keeps inflation sticky.

Weekly ADP Employment Change, a US payrolls estimate, was 21,000 against 23,000 before (RT economic calendar, RT). Today brings the test.

October PCE inflation, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of prices paid by consumers, is expected at 3.8% a year, up from 3.6%, with core at 3.2% against 3.1%. Third-quarter GDP is forecast at 3.5% annualised, up from 1.5%.

GDP Sales (previous 2.2) and the Dallas Fed Trimmed Mean PCE (previous 2.8) are also due. A strong number alongside hot prices would leave the Fed with no case for easing before it meets on 8-9 December.

Because consumers are spending and prices are rising, investors ask about 4.93% to hold 10-year US debt, so Brazil’s central bank has less room to cut its 13.75% rate without pushing the real lower. The Treasury market is already braced.

The 10-year yield closed at 4.931%, and the five-year note sold at 4.719% with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37, so demand for US debt is holding up.

03 Brazil’s high wall of interest rates

On 4 November the Copom, Brazil’s central bank rate committee, held the Selic, its benchmark rate, at 13.75% by unanimous vote, ending a run of five cuts, according to the Banco Central do Brasil’s own communiqué. The committee pointed to exchange-rate tension and El Niño, and projected inflation of 5.6% for 2026 and 4.7% for 2027.

The central bank’s own statement describes the Selic as ‘substantially contractionary’. The central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists sees inflation at 5.2% this year and 4.8% in 2027, the same statement noted.

For Brazil, a softer dollar helps the real. But a 10-year Treasury yield of 4.931% narrows the gap with the Selic to about 8.8 percentage points, so any hot US print could pull foreign money back north.

Thursday’s mid-month IPCA inflation is forecast at 0.34% for the month and 4.78% for the year, up from 4.62%. A faster reading would confirm why the Copom stopped cutting.

Elsewhere in the region, Mexico’s mid-month inflation reached 3.96% a year and 0.54% on the fortnight against a 0.51% forecast and 0.41% before (INEGI, Mexico’s statistics agency), but core inflation eased to 3.68%, below the 3.88% consensus. Argentina’s September activity fell 1.2% year on year, worse than the 0.6% drop expected.

The US Energy Information Administration’s latest weekly report, for the week to 13 November, shows commercial crude stocks rose by 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million in the week to 13 November. Gasoline stocks rose 5.2 million barrels and distillates 1.6 million, a sign of soft fuel demand that matters for oil exporters such as Brazil.

Thanksgiving, US inflation and Brazil’s price data

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Nasdaq fall while the Dow rose?

The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.48% to 23,734 as investors sold growth shares, while the Dow rose 0.85% to 50,019 on steadier stocks. The S&P 500 slipped 0.50% to 7,201.

What is the key data today?

US Q3 GDP (consensus 3.5%) and October PCE inflation (consensus 3.8% a year, core 3.2%). Both arrive before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Why does it matter for the Fed?

Hot inflation and strong consumer confidence make rate cuts harder to justify. The Fed next meets on 8-9 December.

What is the Selic and where does it stand?

The Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate. The Copom held it at 13.75% on 4 November, ending five cuts.

How does this affect the Brazilian real?

A weaker dollar (index at 103.91) helps the real. A 10-year US yield of 4.931% limits that relief by making US assets more attractive.

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Source: market close, 24 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

S&P 500 7,201 -0.50% Caught between tech and the Dow Dow Jones 50,019 +0.85% Steadier shares attract buyers Nasdaq Composite 23,734 -1.48% Growth stocks take the hit US 10-year yield 4.931% -0.38% Still near 5% before PCE Gold (spot) US$3,551/oz -2.21% Sharp retreat despite weaker dollar US dollar index 103.91 -0.39% Mild relief for emerging markets VIX 26.36 -0.98% Elevated, not extreme CB Consumer Confidence 103.3 +11.4 pts Beat the 92.5 consensus

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict CB Consumer Confidence (Nov) 103.3 91.9 Beat 92.5 consensus Richmond Fed composite (Nov) 3 -2 Back above zero Case-Shiller home prices, y/y (Sep) 2.6% 2.6% Just under 2.7% consensus Case-Shiller 20-city, m/m (Sep) 0.1% 0.2% Missed 0.2% consensus 5-year note auction yield 4.719% 4.845% Steady demand, cover 2.37 52-week bill auction yield 4.365% 4.29% Cover 3.04 against 3.15 EIA commercial crude stocks (week to 13 Nov) 417.8m bbl +3.4m change Another build, gasoline +5.2m Q3 GDP, annualised (due today) Est 3.5% 1.5% Sharp rebound expected PCE price index, y/y (due today) Est 3.8% 3.6% Hotter print expected Core PCE, y/y (due today) Est 3.2% 3.1% Fed’s preferred gauge Durable goods orders (due today) Est 0.6% 1.8% Slower pace expected

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Overnight European releases None of note – Light calendar German GfK consumer confidence (Thu) Est -29.9 -30.8 Small improvement expected

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Mexico mid-month inflation, y/y (Nov) 3.96% 3.62% Above 3.92% consensus Mexico mid-month core inflation, y/y (Nov) 3.68% 3.78% Below 3.88% consensus Argentina economic activity, y/y (Sep) -1.2% -1.7% Missed -0.6% consensus Brazil FGV consumer confidence (Nov) 83.5 84.7 Households more cautious Brazil mid-month inflation, y/y (Thu) Est 4.78% 4.62% Faster pace expected Japan Tokyo core CPI (Fri, 08:30 Tokyo) Est 3.0% 2.6% Pressure on Bank of Japan

Time Country Event Consensus Prior 13:00 US Building Permits — 1.398 13:00 US Building Permits — -0.4 13:30 US Continuing Jobless Claims 1721 1763 13:30 US Core PCE Price Index 0.3 0.3 13:30 US Core PCE Price Index 3.2 3.1 13:30 US Non Defense Goods Orders Ex Air 0.7 0.5 13:30 US Real Personal Spending — 0 13:30 US Personal Income 0.4 0.2 13:30 US GDP Growth Rate 3.5 1.5 13:30 US Real Consumer Spending — 3.4 13:30 US PCE Price Index 3.8 3.6 13:30 US Durable Goods Orders 0.6 1.8 13:30 US PCE Prices ex Food, Energy & Housing — 3.4 13:30 US Durable Goods Orders ex Defense — 2.2 13:30 US PCE Services Prices ex Energy & Housing — 0.4 13:30 US PCE Prices — 5.3 13:30 US Personal Spending 0.4 0.5 13:30 US PCE Price Index 0.3 0.5

Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board S&P 500 · benchmark 7,201 -0.50% Market breadth · 15 names 20% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 12 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.0949 -0.16% US 10-yr 4.9040 -0.28% VIX 26.36 -0.98% Gold 3,553 -0.26% Brent crude 87.56 -4.20% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,201 -0.50% — — — — — NDX 26,214 -1.99% — — — — — DJI 50,019 +0.85% — — — — — RUT 2,685 +0.57% — — — — — US10Y 4.9040 -0.28% — — — — — VIX 26.36 -0.98% — — — — — DAX 25,018 -1.26% — — — — — FTSE 10,467 -0.13% — — — — — CAC 8,040 -0.05% — — — — — STOXX 632.74 -0.66% — — — — — NIKKEI 56,934 -2.92% — — — — — HSI 22,266 -0.53% — — — — — KOSPI 4,728 -5.55% — — — — — CSI300 3,926 -0.97% — — — — — NIFTY 25,723 +1.47% — — — — — TSX 33,962 -0.35% — — — — — GOLD 3,553 -0.26% -13.23% 3,562 3,574 3,532 12,901 SILVER 40.67 -0.23% -19.15% 40.76 41.29 40.44 6,842 Largest moves today KOSPI 4,728 -5.55% NIKKEI 56,934 -2.92% NDX 26,214 -1.99% NIFTY 25,723 +1.47% DAX 25,018 -1.26% VIX 26.36 -0.98% CSI300 3,926 -0.97% DJI 50,019 +0.85% The session read The S&P 500 eased 0.50%, with breadth negative — 3 of 15 names higher. NIFTY led, while KOSPI lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Argentine Peso Hits 1,592 per Dollar Read →