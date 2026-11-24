Armed men are holding hostages in a Cartagena supermarket, and the authorities have reported no arrests and no confirmed final count.

Security: Colombia

Armed, hooded men took hostages inside an Éxito supermarket, part of a Colombian retail chain, in Cartagena, a Caribbean tourist city in Colombia, on the morning of Tuesday 24 November 2026. President Abelardo de la Espriella said about 30 people were taken.

At the latest reports, around 2:55 p.m. local time (19:55 GMT), the operation had not ended. Nine hostages were reported freed and 21 still held, but no official final count has been given.

Key Facts Who. Armed, hooded men and about 30 hostages.

What. Hostage-taking at an Éxito supermarket on Avenida Pedro de Heredia, Cartagena.

When. From the morning of Tuesday 24 November 2026; still unresolved at 19:55 GMT.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 19:55 GMT.

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Armed men are holding hostages in a Cartagena supermarket, and the authorities have reported no arrests and no confirmed final count.

The attackers entered an Éxito store known as La Castellana, after the shopping centre opposite it, on Avenida Pedro de Heredia. Police said early on that several criminals, their number unknown, were holding people inside.

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At around 12:45 p.m. local time the president said the men were bandits who had wanted to rob an armoured cash van, and that five older women had been freed. He called them common criminals and added: “Eso va a salir bien para los secuestrados”, which means “this is going to turn out well for the hostages”.

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By about 2:55 p.m. local time, government figures put nine people as freed and 21 still inside. No arrests have been reported.

An Éxito supermarket in Bogotá, one of the chain’s stores in Colombia. File photo. Photo: Cijifredo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Dumek Turbay, the mayor of Cartagena, said the police, navy and military were leading the response. He asked residents for “paciencia, prudencia y respeto”, meaning patience, prudence and respect.

The police said their priority is “proteger la vida de todas las personas”, to protect the lives of all people. At 1:42 p.m. local time they called reports of injured people inside the store false.

Grupo Éxito, the supermarket group, said that protecting life and the integrity of people is its priority. It said it is attentive to the instructions of the authorities.

A letter attributed to the attackers has circulated in local reports, and it asks for money, two vehicles and a route out of the city toward Barranquilla, another Caribbean port city. The authorities have not confirmed who wrote it, and the letter claims about 170 hostages, far above the president’s figure of 30.

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Aerocivil, Colombia’s civil aviation authority, said that a restriction on flights near Cartagena had been lifted and that operations were normal. Nobody has said how many store employees are among the hostages.

Cartagena’s Metropolitan Police, the city’s police force, reported 153 homicides in Cartagena in the first half of 2026, against 201 a year earlier, a fall of 23.9 percent, in its balance published on 2 July 2026. The same balance showed a 24.5 percent drop in thefts from shops.

Authorities have not said who the attackers are, how many there are, or how the siege will end. They have also not said when a final count of the hostages will be given.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the store taken over?

The president said the attackers wanted to rob an armoured cash van, but no official investigation has confirmed the motive.

Has anyone been freed?

Yes, nine hostages had been freed by about 2:55 p.m. local time, according to government figures, and no final count has been published.

Is anyone hurt?

Police called reports of injured people inside false, and no deaths or arrests have been reported.

Living in or visiting Cartagena? See this month's events and our Cartagena city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Sources: statements by President Abelardo de la Espriella, Mayor Dumek Turbay, the Colombian National Police, Aerocivil and Grupo Éxito (24 November 2026); Cartagena Metropolitan Police half-year security balance (2 July 2026).

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