A tourist’s smart-glasses video has put a traditional ruler’s conduct under official review in northern Nigeria, while the allegation remains unproven and disputed.

Nigeria: Katsina State

Katsina State in north-west Nigeria has barred the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, from all official engagements and travel after a foreign tourist alleged that he sexually assaulted her at his palace. The state government announced the step on Tuesday 24 November 2026 and set up a committee to investigate.

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An emir is a traditional ruler recognised by the state, with community standing rather than day-to-day government power, and Daura is the historic emirate town that was the hometown of the late President Muhammadu Buhari. The case matters to travellers and the Nigerian diaspora because a tourist who posts as Mirka says she filmed her visit to a royal palace and the video has spread online.

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Key Facts Action. Katsina suspended the emir’s official engagements and travel; he remains on the throne.

Allegation. A tourist says she was touched without consent at the Daura palace; he is not charged.

Probe. A state committee will investigate; no members, terms or deadline have been published.

Dispute. The palace denies her account through one anonymous source and is reviewing the video.

As of. 25 November 2026, 01:00 GMT

A tourist’s smart-glasses video has put a traditional ruler’s conduct under official review in northern Nigeria, while the allegation remains unproven and disputed.

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Mirka says she toured Nigeria for 30 days and visited the Daura palace on Saturday 14 November 2026. She says she met the emir privately in a large room, where he held her hand and kept playing with it despite her objections.

She alleges that at the end he hugged her, kissed her cheek and touched her breast without consent. Tribune Online, a Nigerian daily, quoted her on 24 November as saying she told him “Your Highness, no, no, no. You should not be touching me like that,” but that “he just laughed.”

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She says she recorded the visit with Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which have a built-in camera, and posted the footage on Instagram after leaving Nigeria. She told Tribune Online it was the only sexual harassment she met on the whole tour, and that she might not have been the first woman to experience such conduct but could have been the first to record it.

A market street in Katsina city, the Katsina State capital. (File photo) Photo: Yusuff Suleiman/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

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Premium Times, an Abuja-based investigative newspaper, reported on 22 November that it examined a 60-second copy of the video, which shows a close-range encounter but whose camera angles do not conclusively establish the alleged touching. The newspaper added that the copy has not been independently authenticated against the original recording.

Blueprint, a Nigerian newspaper, reported on 23 November that Instagram removed the original post. Mirka says she did not delete it, believes mass reporting triggered an algorithm and has asked for human review, while Meta, Instagram’s parent company, had not explained.

An unnamed palace source told the Lagos daily Punch as Premium Times reported on 22 November, that her account was fabricated, though the source acknowledged she visited. That denial rests on one anonymous person, and the emir had not personally issued a detailed response by 24 November.

Ibrahim Usman Murtala, spokesman of the Daura Emirate Council, the emirate’s governing body, confirmed by phone on Monday 23 November that the emirate knew of the video and had begun a review to establish whether it was authentic or altered. He said the council would issue an official statement afterwards.

The Katsina government statement, issued by Commissioner for Information and Culture Dr Bala Salisu Zango, said Governor Dikko Umaru Radda directed a committee to investigate the allegation and advise the government on what to do. It suspended all official engagements and travels of the emir, and Blueprint reported that the bar stays pending the outcome of the investigation.

The government assured the public that justice would be served and said the committee’s findings and recommendations would be fully implemented. It urged residents to stay calm and law-abiding, but published no committee members, terms of reference or deadline.

Amnesty International Nigeria, the national branch of the human-rights group, urged the police and the Katsina government on Sunday 22 November to investigate effectively, through due process and a fair trial. Blueprint reported on 24 November that Amnesty also condemned reported death threats and abusive messages against Mirka, who reportedly received hundreds, and asked police to protect her.

Blueprint reported on 23 November that the Katsina Police Command said it had received no formal complaint. Nothing in the public record shows a criminal complaint.

Blueprint reported that Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (retd), a former military governor of Kaduna State, wrote an open letter to Governor Radda asking for the emir’s suspension pending investigation, and said it should not be read as a declaration of guilt. Pulse Nigeria, an online news site, noted that the emir has not been found guilty of any offence.

Premium Times noted that the case comes less than five months after Radda pledged stronger enforcement against sexual and gender-based violence on 1 July 2026. Premium Times said open questions include whether police will investigate and whether investigators will seek the original recording.

The emir remains on the throne but out of public duties, and the allegation has not been tested by any court or committee. The government has set no date for the committee’s findings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Emir of Daura been removed or charged?

No. He is barred from official engagements and travel pending the committee’s work, he remains emir, and no charge appears in the public record.

Has the video been proven authentic?

Not yet. Premium Times said its copy had not been authenticated against the original, and the Daura Emirate Council says it is reviewing whether the footage is real or altered.

What happens next?

The state committee investigates and advises the government. The government has given no deadline.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error