A support group for Guyana’s opposition leader says he has a new US defence lawyer, but we found no confirmation from the lawyer, the firm or the Mohameds’ local counsel.

Shoppers and vendors at a street market in Georgetown, Guyana, where produce is sold from wooden tables under umbrellas (undated file photo). Photo: M M from Switzerland / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Courts: Guyana

The New York chapter of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), Guyana’s main opposition party, said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that party leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father Nazar Mohamed have hired a US defence lawyer. We could not confirm this independently: we found no statement from the lawyer, the firm or the Mohameds’ Guyanese lawyers, and no court filing naming him.

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The statement names Marc S. Nurik, a criminal-defence attorney it describes as experienced in complex financial cases, federal litigation and extradition. Both Mohameds are presumed innocent and deny wrongdoing.

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Key Facts Who. WIN’s New York chapter says the Mohameds retained US lawyer Marc S. Nurik.

What. The statement also names Concorde Associates, a Florida firm, to review financial evidence.

Where. The US charges sit in a federal court in Florida; extradition is heard in Guyana.

Status. Unconfirmed: we found no statement from the lawyer, the firm or Guyanese counsel.

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

A support group for Guyana’s opposition leader says he has a new US defence lawyer, but we found no confirmation from the lawyer, the firm or the Mohameds’ local counsel.

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The statement says Nurik is expected to examine the basis of the US charges, the circumstances of the extradition request and the evidence prosecutors may seek to introduce at trial. It adds that the team works with Concorde Associates, a Florida investigative firm that the statement says is led by Arthur VanDesande, a former senior special agent in the Criminal Investigation division of the Internal Revenue Service, the US tax authority.

Painted panels and stained glass inside St George’s Anglican Cathedral in Georgetown, Guyana. (File photo, 2005. Photo: Ian Mackenzie / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0)

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The US case began with an indictment filed on 2 October 2025 in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the federal court district that covers Miami (docket 1:25-cr-20441). It lists 11 counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and conspiracy, against Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed.

Both men were arrested in Guyana on the US request on 31 October 2025. The Caribbean Court of Justice, Guyana’s final court of appeal, dismissed their appeal against the Authority to Proceed, the order under the Fugitive Offenders Act that starts extradition, on Wednesday 29 July 2026.

The extradition case is still before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown. The WIN statement does not say what role Nurik would play in that hearing.

On 11 June 2024 the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces US sanctions, sanctioned Nazar Mohamed, Azruddin Mohamed and their company Mohamed’s Enterprise. Treasury said the company left more than 10,000 kg of gold off declarations from 2019 to 2023 and avoided more than US$50 million in duties owed to Guyana.

Azruddin Mohamed has also been on remand since Friday 30 October 2026 on a charge under the Cybercrime Act, which covers unauthorised computer access, over alleged unauthorised access to and transfer of police surveillance footage. He is presumed innocent, and the charge is separate from the US case.

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 High Court Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif dismissed a challenge, brought by his mother Bonita Mohamed, to the magistrate’s refusal of bail on the cybercrime charge. She said he must show a reviewable error, and he may apply again for bail before the magistrate.

The statement does not say whether Nurik has filed anything or what the Mohameds will argue. We found no response from the prosecutors.

Guyana hosts offshore oil production led by the US oil major ExxonMobil, which is why a US indictment and US sanctions against its main opposition leader reach readers in the United States. The next dated step comes on Monday 21 December 2026, when the High Court hears prosecutors’ challenge to his extradition bail.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Marc S. Nurik?

He is a US criminal-defence attorney whom WIN’s New York chapter says the Mohameds have retained. We found no confirmation from him, his firm or the Mohameds’ Guyanese lawyers.

What happens next in the Mohamed cases?

The High Court will hear prosecutors’ challenge to his extradition bail next month. The extradition case itself is still before the chief magistrate.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: statement of the WIN New York chapter; US District Court, Southern District of Florida; High Court of Guyana; Caribbean Court of Justice · US Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error